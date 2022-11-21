ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Experiences In San Diego’s Historic Liberty Station

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There is no other place like it: a historic landmark turned into a rich and rewarding experience for the whole family — and in a city blessed with great all-year-round weather. Liberty Station was built from the buildings and grounds of the Naval Training Center (NTC) in San Diego, California. Of the original 300 buildings, 64 make up the station; all but 10 have been restored and repurposed. From its inception in 1923 and before it closed in 1998, the NTC turned two million recruits into naval servicemen who went on to serve their country.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego’s largest free holiday festival Dec. 2-3

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival is “December Nights”, held in Balboa Park from Dec. 2-3. The family friendly event features lights, sounds, attractions and festive food. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Mike Kociela and Natasha Collura, who...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

La Jolla’s Pacific Catch serving deep-water farmed fish

Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the first in the country to serve the new sustainably raised Forever Oceans kampachi fish. Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Randy’s Donuts shops coming to San Diego

Randy’s Donuts, the Los Angeles-based chain known for the gigantic doughnut sculpture on its shop rooftops, will expand into San Diego next year with the first of 10 locations owned by San Diego restaurateur Emilio Tamez. Randy’s Donuts, the Los Angeles-based chain known for the gigantic doughnut sculpture on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race

With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
ENCINITAS, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

L.A. angst over newspaper loss not mirrored in San Diego

News that the LA Times will be shuttering its Olympic Boulevard printing plant in a little over a year has triggered an avalanche of Angeleno angst, per a November 12 account by Times letters editor Paul Thornton. “More than a few journalists noticed pop star Katy Perry’s tweet last week saying one of her ‘favorite sounds ever is the sound of a crisp new newspaper being read over breakfast for an hour or so.’ Judging by readers’ approving reaction to a short letter on Monday imploring The Times to keep printing newspapers long into the future, Perry is far from alone,” wrote Thornton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
97X

San Diego Hot Dog Turf War Results In One Stabbed, 15 Injured

A 21-year-old hot dog vendor has been arrested for the stabbing of a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors came to a head outside of Petco Park Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K street in Downtown San Diego around 10:30pm Saturday following reports...
SAN DIEGO, CA

