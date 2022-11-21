Vickie Ann Cayton, 59, of Chloe, WV, died on November 17, 2022, at her home. She was born on July 18, 1963, at home in Medina County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Albert Dale Cayton and Mary Nellie (Singleton) Cayton of Duck, WV. She was number seven of eleven siblings. Her love of the quiet, simple life brought her to the hollers of WV in 1990. She finally settled in a small, quaint, quiet holler in Chloe, WV, where she raised her children and watched her grandchildren grow. Vickie had a love for the water and the outdoors. Her biggest joy in life was that of her grandchildren; she taught them the joys of the outdoors. She would be the first one to start a game of Kickball, tag, volleyball, Croquet, or red rover. When the season changed to winter, she taught her grandchildren the love of the snow and would be the first to call and bring them all together for a day or night of sled riding.

