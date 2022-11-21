Read full article on original website
Related
WTAP
Obituary: Murnahan, Barbara L.
Barbara L. Murnahan, 89, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 21, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 1, 1933, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late William H. and Cora B. James Allman. She had worked as a secretary in the Wood County and Hardy County School Systems. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family, painting, re-decorating, and her cat.
WTAP
Obituary: Fish, Mary Margaret
Mary Margaret Fish, 77, of Marietta, went to be with the lord on November 23, 2022. She was born on December 4, 1944, a daughter of Lewis and Margaret Masters. Mary spent most of her life as Co-Owner of Action Drain and Sewer Service in Marietta, Ohio. Mary was an artist, author, songwriter, and singer. Mary was most proud of her dedication to her family and her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.
WTAP
Obituary: Cayton, Vickie Ann
Vickie Ann Cayton, 59, of Chloe, WV, died on November 17, 2022, at her home. She was born on July 18, 1963, at home in Medina County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Albert Dale Cayton and Mary Nellie (Singleton) Cayton of Duck, WV. She was number seven of eleven siblings. Her love of the quiet, simple life brought her to the hollers of WV in 1990. She finally settled in a small, quaint, quiet holler in Chloe, WV, where she raised her children and watched her grandchildren grow. Vickie had a love for the water and the outdoors. Her biggest joy in life was that of her grandchildren; she taught them the joys of the outdoors. She would be the first one to start a game of Kickball, tag, volleyball, Croquet, or red rover. When the season changed to winter, she taught her grandchildren the love of the snow and would be the first to call and bring them all together for a day or night of sled riding.
WTAP
Wood County Society is holding a book giveaway for the community
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Society is hoping to spread the gift of knowledge this season through their annual book giveaway. They have numerous copies of about 12 different books as part of this giveaway thanks to the national organization, Save the Children. Executive Director Brandon Gress talked about...
WTAP
Obituary: Beckner, Bessie Reese
Bessie Reese Beckner, 88, of Walker, arrived in her Heavenly home on November 22, 2022. She was born in Eatons, WV, on August 10, 1934, a daughter of the late Ralph and Helen Shaffer Reese. She was the wife of Paul M. Beckner, whom she married on April 11, 1953. Mother of Thomas M. and Marilyn Beckner of Walker, Rebecca and Timothy Johnson of Parkersburg, and Steven and Tina Beckner of Newark, WV. Grandmother of Stanley Paul and Brittany Beckner of Newark, WV. And sister, Connie Armistead of Elkview, WV.
WTAP
UPDATE: Roadway reopens in Parkersburg following a blown transformer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The ramp has reopened and traffic lights are working again following a transformer that blew. The reason for the transformer blowing is unknown. Original Story: The ramp for Route 50 West bound from 5th Street is temporarily closed following a transformer that blew in the...
WTAP
Obituary: Carver, Laura Luella
Laura Luella Carver, 77, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 20, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
The Salvation Army of Parkersburg delivers free Thanksgiving meals
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Salvation Army of Parkersburg distributed free Thanksgiving meals on Thursday. Salvation Army staff and volunteers were out in droves. In fact, Captain Marjorie Rowe said over 50 volunteers showed up to help pack and distribute meals on Thanksgiving Day. Rowe said the initiative’s been a...
WTAP
Obituary: Dailey, Justin Scott
Justin Scott Dailey, 46, of Rockport, WV, passed away November 17, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Williamstown defeats Doddridge County, advances to second straight Class A final
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the second straight season, the Williamstown Yellowjackets defeated Doddridge County in the Class A semifinals, and have clinched a trip to Wheeling Island Stadium for the state championship game. The Jackets took down the Bulldogs 53-21, after leading only 22-13 at halftime. The Jackets outscored...
WTAP
Thousands came to Parkersburg’s 44th annual Turkey Trot 5K
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 44th annual Parkersburg Turkey Trot went off with a bang as thousands came together Thanksgiving morning to walk and run before sitting down with their families for Thanksgiving. Waking up early on Thanksgiving and coming down to the City Park for the Turkey Trot 5K...
WTAP
This is Home: Racing against the odds
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thursday we reported on the thousands that showed up for the 44th annual Parkersburg Turkey Trot. We heard from several people before the race and learned how, for some it is a tradition to run and walk each year. Kristin Lambert is a local race enthusiast...
WTAP
Obituary: Yoak, Ronda Diane
Ronda Diane Yoak, 77, of Walker, WV, passed away November 18, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by loving family. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Schramm, Earl H.
Earl H. Schramm, 97, of Marietta, passed away on November 20, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born May 20, 1925, to Franklin Earl and Rosanna (Hayes) Schramm. Earl was a 1942 graduate of Macksburg High School and, after graduation, served in the US Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1945. After his service, he worked for B.F. Goodrich before his retirement after 38 years. Earl was a faithful member of the 6th and Washington Street Church of Christ, where he served as a deacon, elder, and bible school teacher.
WTAP
Merry-etta Christmas parade draws a large crowd this holiday season
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - People of all ages came out and got in the holiday spirit while watch the Merry-etta Christmas Parade. The annual parade started at 6 P.M. In downtown Marietta Saturday night. People gathered along Front street to watch floats, dance routines... carolers... and even Santa Claus and...
WTAP
Mulberry Lane Country Store celebrates Small Business Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mulberry Lane Country Store has been in business for over 30 years. Owner Tina Salmans says that since the holiday was made it has helped their business tremendously. “Well small business Saturday has been huge for us. We have always been blessed by the community support...
WTAP
Parkersburg South defeats Hurricane, advances to first Class AAA championship since 2003
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The top-seeded Parkersburg South Patriots have advanced to the Super Six for the first time since 2003, as the Patriots knocked off the Hurricane Redskins 58-27 at the Erickson All-Sports Facility on Saturday. Hurricane led 13-7 after the first quarter, but it was all Parkersburg South...
Comments / 0