KETV.com
Salvation Army hosts 31st annual TurkeyFest, helping hundreds of Omaha seniors in need
OMAHA, Neb. — Since 1991, the Salvation Army's annual TurkeyFest has helped provide dinner on Thanksgiving. And for almost every year since, Douglas Thoms has been there as a volunteer. "We had people that actually came into the Salvation Army, and we would feed them as they came through...
KETV.com
Volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals to the elderly
OMAHA, Neb. — The Salvation Army of Omaha hosted its 31st annual TurkeyFest Thursday. Volunteers boxed up free Thanksgiving meals and delivered them to older people in need. The Kroc Center at 28th and Y streets acted as both the kitchen and distribution center. From there, volunteers loaded up...
KETV.com
Archbishop of Omaha serves Thanksgiving meals at Stephen Center
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's archbishop helped serve meals in the annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Stephen Center Thursday. The center helps women, men and children experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health challenges. Archbishop George Lucas said he's visited the center for about 10 years now — the annual celebration...
KETV.com
'It's a nice family event': Crowds fill Village Pointe for annual tree lighting
OMAHA, Neb. — The Christmas Tree at Village Pointe in Omaha was lit up in front of hundreds of people Friday night. The lighting ceremony was preceded by a performance from Arlington's marching band followed by appearances from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Rudolph and some gingerbread cookies. Grant Empson...
KETV.com
Omaha restaurants, stores feel rush of holiday shoppers and diners
OMAHA, Neb. — Beacon Hills in Aksarben Village was open for the Thanksgiving holiday and saw one of its busiest holidays ever. The restaurant was open until 3 p.m. but had a line down the street before doors opened in the morning. "Today was probably our busiest Thanksgiving since...
KETV.com
Ukrainian family in Lincoln reflect on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving has special meaning to some 800 Ukrainians now living in Nebraska. They fled their war-torn country. For Sten and Oksana Kachmin, Thanksgiving has been every day since they arrived in Lincoln April 7. "We're thankful for a safe place," Oksana said. She said they are thankful to all the...
KETV.com
Welcome to the Weekend - November 25, 2022
Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront (1001 Douglas St.) Omaha’s Old Market & Entertainment District (10th to 13th Sts., and from Farnam to Jackson Sts.) South Omaha Lights (24th St. between L & Q Sts.) North Omaha Lights (24th & Lake Sts.) Lights of Aksarben. Aksarben Village (67th &...
KETV.com
Watch The Durham Museum's annual tree lighting program
OMAHA, Neb. — Get ready for the annual traditional tree lighting ceremony at Omaha's Durham Museum. Crews spent the days leading up to Thursday night decorating the 40-foot-tall spruce tree. Thursday night’s virtual program will feature musical performances, including the University of Nebraska-Omaha concert choir. Santa is also...
KETV.com
'They have a very big heart': Ukrainian women celebrate first Thanksgiving with American sponsors
OMAHA, Neb. — A year ago, three Ukrainian women would not have guessed they'd be eating turkey and cranberry sauce in an Omaha living room. Despite the tragedy in their homeland, a mother, daughter and friend from Ukraine could not stop saying 'thank you,’ for both safety and a delicious meal.
KETV.com
Holiday Lights Festival kicks off season of events around downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The Holiday Lights Festival celebrates its first season at the renovated Gene Leahy Mall this year. The Festival features free holiday events and light displays from Nov. 24 to Jan. 2. The RiverFront also hosts Holly Days Dec. 3 and 10, where a light show illuminates at 6 p.m.
KETV.com
On Pointe Dance Centre prepares for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade magic
OMAHA, Neb. — A moment in front of millions. The dance family at Omaha'sOn Pointe Dance Centre practiced most of the year for their chance to perform during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "It's super exciting. It's such an awesome opportunity for them to venture out, meet new people,...
KETV.com
Endocrinologist becomes patient, diagnosed with thyroid cancer
OMAHA, Neb. — People are thankful in all sorts of ways, but Dr. Anupam Kotwal is incredibly grateful. His prognosis is good because the cancer was caught early by the doctor himself. Kotwal was testing a new ultrasound machine, just like he had done in the past. "We were...
KETV.com
'Make the future brighter': Malvern grocery store ready to rebuild a year after fire
MALVERN, Iowa — Thursday is Malvern, Iowa's first Thanksgiving without a grocery store in more than a century. Last December, a fire blazed through Mulholland Grocery. A few days later, a freak storm battered what was left of the structure. "I felt a sense of loss not just for...
1011now.com
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: Douglas County sheriff’s office confirms they are searching the landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
Neighbors speak out about missing Omaha woman Cari Allen
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 43-year-old Cari Allen who hasn't been seen since Saturday night at 11:00.
KETV.com
Man killed trying to cross Omaha street
OMAHA, Neb. — A 34-year-old man died Wednesday after he was hit while crossing 24th Street near Oak Street just before 7:00 p.m. Police identified the man as Victor Paiz-Tercero. Investigators said Paiz-Tercero was not in a marked crosswalk when he was by a vehicle on 24th Street. Police...
WOWT
Reward increased for information on Omaha murder suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a shooting suspect wanted for first-degree murder. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Cameron Foster earlier this week, but are still looking for 18-year-old Keanu Louis. Police say Omaha Crime Stoppers has increased the potential reward for tips leading to an arrest from...
klkntv.com
One arrested in overnight homicide in southwest Nebraska, State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide that killed a 19-year-old Thursday night in north Imperial. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home near the intersection of West State and Broadway Streets.
KETV.com
Missing woman leads investigators to 'multiple areas' across Douglas County
BENNINGTON, Neb. — Investigators are searching multiple locations across Douglas County for a woman who went missing last weekend. The search for Cari Allen is now leading local, state, and federal officials to places, which include a landfill in Bennington. Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson says investigators are...
