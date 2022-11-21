ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals to the elderly

OMAHA, Neb. — The Salvation Army of Omaha hosted its 31st annual TurkeyFest Thursday. Volunteers boxed up free Thanksgiving meals and delivered them to older people in need. The Kroc Center at 28th and Y streets acted as both the kitchen and distribution center. From there, volunteers loaded up...
OMAHA, NE
Archbishop of Omaha serves Thanksgiving meals at Stephen Center

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's archbishop helped serve meals in the annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Stephen Center Thursday. The center helps women, men and children experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health challenges. Archbishop George Lucas said he's visited the center for about 10 years now — the annual celebration...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha restaurants, stores feel rush of holiday shoppers and diners

OMAHA, Neb. — Beacon Hills in Aksarben Village was open for the Thanksgiving holiday and saw one of its busiest holidays ever. The restaurant was open until 3 p.m. but had a line down the street before doors opened in the morning. "Today was probably our busiest Thanksgiving since...
OMAHA, NE
Ukrainian family in Lincoln reflect on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving has special meaning to some 800 Ukrainians now living in Nebraska. They fled their war-torn country. For Sten and Oksana Kachmin, Thanksgiving has been every day since they arrived in Lincoln April 7. "We're thankful for a safe place," Oksana said. She said they are thankful to all the...
LINCOLN, NE
Welcome to the Weekend - November 25, 2022

Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront (1001 Douglas St.) Omaha’s Old Market & Entertainment District (10th to 13th Sts., and from Farnam to Jackson Sts.) South Omaha Lights (24th St. between L & Q Sts.) North Omaha Lights (24th & Lake Sts.) Lights of Aksarben. Aksarben Village (67th &...
OMAHA, NE
Watch The Durham Museum's annual tree lighting program

OMAHA, Neb. — Get ready for the annual traditional tree lighting ceremony at Omaha's Durham Museum. Crews spent the days leading up to Thursday night decorating the 40-foot-tall spruce tree. Thursday night’s virtual program will feature musical performances, including the University of Nebraska-Omaha concert choir. Santa is also...
OMAHA, NE
Holiday Lights Festival kicks off season of events around downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — The Holiday Lights Festival celebrates its first season at the renovated Gene Leahy Mall this year. The Festival features free holiday events and light displays from Nov. 24 to Jan. 2. The RiverFront also hosts Holly Days Dec. 3 and 10, where a light show illuminates at 6 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
On Pointe Dance Centre prepares for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade magic

OMAHA, Neb. — A moment in front of millions. The dance family at Omaha'sOn Pointe Dance Centre practiced most of the year for their chance to perform during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "It's super exciting. It's such an awesome opportunity for them to venture out, meet new people,...
OMAHA, NE
Endocrinologist becomes patient, diagnosed with thyroid cancer

OMAHA, Neb. — People are thankful in all sorts of ways, but Dr. Anupam Kotwal is incredibly grateful. His prognosis is good because the cancer was caught early by the doctor himself. Kotwal was testing a new ultrasound machine, just like he had done in the past. "We were...
OMAHA, NE
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: Douglas County sheriff’s office confirms they are searching the landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4...
OMAHA, NE
Man killed trying to cross Omaha street

OMAHA, Neb. — A 34-year-old man died Wednesday after he was hit while crossing 24th Street near Oak Street just before 7:00 p.m. Police identified the man as Victor Paiz-Tercero. Investigators said Paiz-Tercero was not in a marked crosswalk when he was by a vehicle on 24th Street. Police...
OMAHA, NE
Reward increased for information on Omaha murder suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a shooting suspect wanted for first-degree murder. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Cameron Foster earlier this week, but are still looking for 18-year-old Keanu Louis. Police say Omaha Crime Stoppers has increased the potential reward for tips leading to an arrest from...
OMAHA, NE

