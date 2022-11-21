Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
WRAPUP 1-China COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens
BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported a record high number of COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns and other curbs that are darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy. The surge in the number of infections, at record highs not seen since an...
kalkinemedia.com
China's industrial profits drop further as COVID woes take toll on economy
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's industrial firms saw overall profits decline further in the January-October period as COVID-19 outbreaks flared up and cities imposed new virus curbs, including targeted lockdowns, dampening economic activity. Industrial profits fell 3.0% in the first 10 months of 2022 from a year earlier. That compares with a...
kalkinemedia.com
Dollar hovers near three-month low amid bets Fed will slow hikes
LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged up on Friday but stayed near a three-month low and on track for a weekly loss as the prospect of the Federal Reserve slowing monetary policy tightening as soon as December preoccupied investors. The euro was set for weekly gains with the GfK...
kalkinemedia.com
Dollar holds losses as Fed minutes signal slower rate hikes
LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held onto losses on Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting supported the view that the central bank would downshift and raise rates in smaller steps from its December meeting. The eagerly awaited readout of the Nov. 1-2 meeting showed officials...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold subdued on dollar advance; eyes modest weekly gain
(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Friday as the U.S. dollar regained some ground, but expectations of less aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve set bullion up for a small weekly gain. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,753.06 per ounce by 1044 GMT, coming off a one-week...
kalkinemedia.com
Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal?
Bitcoin’s popularity status in the country was exposed in a survey of retail investors by the ASIC regulator. Over 1,000 people participated, and it was found that cryptos ranked just below listed stocks in terms of popularity. Bitcoin trading is not illegal in Australia, but it is only considered...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold firms above $1,750/oz as Fed signals slower rate hikes
(Reuters) - Gold prices bounced above the key $1,750 level on Thursday, consolidating gains after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting signalled slower interest rate hike. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,754.49 per ounce by 0520 GMT. U.S. gold futures advanced 0.5% to $1,755.00. High interest rates...
Taiwan's President billed midterms as all about China. Now she's resigning as party chief
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has resigned as the leader of the island's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, after her party suffered heavy losses in mid-term elections.
kalkinemedia.com
Oil prices fall as Chinese demand worries linger
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday in thin market liquidity, closing a week marked by worries about Chinese demand and haggling over a Western price cap on Russian oil. Brent crude futures dropped $1.17, or 1.4%, to trade at $84.17 a barrel by 12:43 p.m. EST (1625...
kalkinemedia.com
5 major US earnings to explore from this week
Revenue of Agilent Technologies (A) rose 11 per cent YoY in Q4 FY22. Diluted EPS of Analog Devices (ADI) jumped 1038 per cent YoY in Q4 FY22. Sales of Deere & Company (DE) soared 37 per cent YoY in the final quarter of the year. The ongoing year hasn't been...
kalkinemedia.com
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Alimentation Couche-Tard, Canadian Pacific Railway, Entree Resources
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Alimentation Couche-Tard, Canadian Pacific Railway and Entree Resources, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to C$68 from C$65 * Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$120 from C$110 * Entree Resources Ltd : TD Securities raises target price to C$1.60 from C$1.55 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to C$68 from C$65 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$73 from C$75 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$67 from C$69 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : Stifel GMP cuts target price to C$68 from C$70 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : TD Securities raises target to C$71 from C$69 * Bonterra Resources Inc : Cormark Securities cuts target price to C$1 from C$1.3 * Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$120 from C$110 * Diversified Royalty Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$4 from C$3.50 * Entree Resources Ltd : TD Securities raises target price to C$1.60 from C$1.55 * Pluribus Technologies Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$3.75 from C$5 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Besra Gold Says Undertaking 1 For 3 Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer Of CDIs
* UNDERTAKING A 1 FOR 3 NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER OF CDIS AT A$0.05 PER CDI. * PROCEEDS FROM ENTITLEMENT OFFER WILL BE USED TO ADVANCE CO'S BAU GOLD FIELD ACTIVITIES. * NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY A$5.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-Europe seen cautious on Thanksgiving
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at . EUROPE SEEN CAUTIOUS ON THANKSGIVING (0750) European shares seen opening flat amid a surge in COVID cases rising in China, while trading volumes are expected to be light with U.S. markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
kalkinemedia.com
AP Top International News at 12:43 a.m. EST
Protests over China\'s COVID controls spread across country Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch. 1 dead, up to 12 missing in landslide on Italian island. Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city. Noted Russian nationalist says army has too few doctors. Police: Brazil school shooter...
kalkinemedia.com
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slip on growth concerns, set to end week flat
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Friday on mounting worries about economic growth, while a less-hawkish rhetoric from the U.S. Federal Reserve dulled the dollar and put an index of risky currencies on course for a weekly gain. MSCI's index of emerging market shares fell 0.3%, set...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-JPMorgan's Long Position In H-Shares Of Zijin Mining Falls To 4.76% - HKEX Filing
* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF ZIJIN MINING REDUCED TO 4.76% ON NOV 18 FROM 5.00% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: How do cryptocurrencies function in Australia?
In Australia, Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency is not recognised as money. But this does not mean the government and/or regulators have not addressed the subject matter. In an explanation on its website, the Australian Taxation Office clearly states that cryptos are capital gains tax assets. Now, the latest October Budget shines a light on the subject.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Bank regulators tell Citigroup to take urgent action to fix resolution plan
(Adds share price fall, analyst comment, other bank results) Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp identified a shortcoming in Citigroup Inc’s so-called “living will” that details how the firm would be unwound in the event of bankruptcy. Banking regulators...
kalkinemedia.com
Foxconn unrest risks iPhone shipments, weighs on Apple shares
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in China is set to see a further reduction in November shipments after the latest bout of worker unrest this week, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, as thousands of employees quit. The world's largest Apple iPhone factory has...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Apple supplier Foxconn apologises for hiring blunder at COVID-hit China plant
TAIPEI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Apple's major supplier Foxconn said on Thursday a "technical error" occurred when hiring new recruits at a COVID-hit iPhone factory in China and apologised to workers after the company was rocked by fresh labour unrest. Men smashed surveillance cameras and clashed with police as hundreds...
Comments / 0