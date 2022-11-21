As a resident of the city of Pocatello, living on the east bench above Pocatello Creek Road and Satterfield Drive, I have viewed firsthand, throughout the spring and summer months, the “Pocatello Creek Booster Station and Transmission Line Project” which was first announced on the City of Pocatello News website on 02-25-22. The route for this project was “identified to minimize public impact to both traffic and business operations while maintaining the lowest cost of the identified alternatives. The pipeline will require several trenchless crossings beneath Pocatello Creek and the I-15 interstate corridor“. The only related follow-up article on the City of Pocatello News website dated 09-29-22 stated that beginning 09-30-22, from Jefferson Ave. to Call Creek Dr. “the right-hand eastbound lane of Pocatello Creek Rd. beginning at Jefferson Ave. will be closed from September 30 for approximately six weeks. Both directions of travel in the work area will be temporarily restricted to one lane on weekday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. during portions of this work.”

