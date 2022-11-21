Read full article on original website
Related
Local woman celebrating 100th birthday
GRACE — For those who know Earline Meacham Smith Williams on a close level, they might know her as the woman who always had a freezer full of Schwan’s ice cream. They might know that she puts her great love and talent for music to good use and in the past even sang with her first husband, Merlin R. Smith, on live TV. They also might know that she turned 100 years old on Nov. 1 and a birthday celebration thrown in her honor will...
Blackfoot woman to receive new smile from Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho
POCATELLO — One late September night, Blackfoot resident Alisha Gladeau was scrolling through her phone when she came across a post about winning a free smile. Gladeau, 39, and a mother of four boys, has suffered from brittle teeth since a young age and explained that when she came across the post on Facebook, the deadline for the program was in its final hour. “I saw it and I was...
Valley Wide Cooperative opens in American Falls
AMERICAN FALLS — A cooperative designed to be a one stop shop for farmers, ranchers, and more recently opened up off the Interstate 86 exit in American Falls and is ready to fulfill needs of both community members and travelers alike. Valley Wide Cooperative, which moved into the 15,000-square-foot building previously known as the Kings Discount store, offers six fuel bays, a truck island, a convenient store, a full-service deli and a farm and ranch hardware store. ...
Senor Garcia's Puerto Vallarta offering free Thanksgiving meals
POCATELLO — People in search of free Thanksgiving meals are encouraged to head to Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta on Pocatello Creek Road on Thursday. The eatery’s owner Nick Garcia is hosting his free Thanksgiving day luncheon at the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone looking for a warm place to enjoy a home cooked meal is welcome to come, Garcia said. “I will be serving 18 turkeys, a...
idahoednews.org
Campus news items: Idaho State studies an unknown 2 billion years of Earth’s geology
There is a 2-billion-year hole in what geologists know about planet Earth. Two Idaho State University geosciences professors and their students are part of a research team seeking to fill in that knowledge gap. They will be studying rocks that sit beneath the Great Unconformity. In scientific terms, an unconformity...
Pocatello sanitation collection to be delayed due to Thanksgiving
Thursday and Friday’s garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaf collections for Pocatello residents will be delayed by one day because of the Thanksgiving holiday. The post Pocatello sanitation collection to be delayed due to Thanksgiving appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Journal
Malad City Idaho banker attends national meeting
MALAD CITY — Community bankers around the country gathered in Washington this past week to discuss the latest challenges currently facing community banks across the country, according to Bruce Lowry, president and CEO of Ireland Bank. Mr. Lowry, who attended the ABA Community Bankers Council meeting Nov. 14-16, said...
American Falls FFA chapter team places first in category at nationals
AMERICAN FALLS — What started as a scramble to fill a seat on a required four-member team ended with one Future Farmers of America chapter team taking home first place in the nation in their category — and making history as the first team in East Idaho to come home with the ultimate gold from nationals. American Falls High School’s Floriculture CDE Team — comprised of Lauryn Aiken, Kameron Bowen, Cody Carlon, and Francisco Hernandez — attended the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo in...
Police investigating vandalism of cars, mailboxes and Christmas decorations in Inkom
INKOM — We're looking into some vandalism of cars and mailboxes on Main Street as well as vandalism of the Christmas decorations in the city park. At about 11:30 p.m. last night a smaller SUV, possibly being an Isuzu Rodeo or Samuari with the spare tire on the back, drove up Main Street and turned right onto East Lincoln. Unsure where it went from there. If any residents with cameras on the east side town could check for a vehicle matching the description and email it to inkompolicedept@gmail.com, the assistance would be appreciated.
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls man arrested in Pocatello for allegedly threatening people with a BB gun
POCATELLO — A man who allegedly pulled a BB gun on three people has been charged with multiple felonies. Marcello Hulian Bravo, 21, faces three counts of aggravated assault, court records show. Pocatello police received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, according to an affidavit of probable...
Idaho State Journal
Pocatello Creek Booster Station and Transmission Line Project
As a resident of the city of Pocatello, living on the east bench above Pocatello Creek Road and Satterfield Drive, I have viewed firsthand, throughout the spring and summer months, the “Pocatello Creek Booster Station and Transmission Line Project” which was first announced on the City of Pocatello News website on 02-25-22. The route for this project was “identified to minimize public impact to both traffic and business operations while maintaining the lowest cost of the identified alternatives. The pipeline will require several trenchless crossings beneath Pocatello Creek and the I-15 interstate corridor“. The only related follow-up article on the City of Pocatello News website dated 09-29-22 stated that beginning 09-30-22, from Jefferson Ave. to Call Creek Dr. “the right-hand eastbound lane of Pocatello Creek Rd. beginning at Jefferson Ave. will be closed from September 30 for approximately six weeks. Both directions of travel in the work area will be temporarily restricted to one lane on weekday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. during portions of this work.”
eastidahonews.com
Butch is a lovable dog looking for his fur-ever home
Butch is a 4 year old Pit Mix. He is the goofiest boy who loves to give hugs and get belly rubs. He does not like to share his house with cats but is okay with some dogs. He is very sweet with kids and is looking for a home to give him snuggles.
Winter travel restrictions to begin on Palisades Ranger District
On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Forest Service Road 218 at the Forest Boundary near Kelly Canyon Ski Resort to the Y-Junction Parking Area will be closed to all motorized use, including snowmobiles, for resort opening preparation. The post Winter travel restrictions to begin on Palisades Ranger District appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
WinCo, Walmart, Albertsons, Fred Meyer: which offers the cheapest Thanksgiving groceries
POCATELLO — With Thanksgiving under a week away, many in eastern Idaho will be doing their grocery shopping for family gatherings in the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com decided to help find the most cost-effective options in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. We visited four of the biggest stores in both cities...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Regional Airport says it’s ready for busy holiday travel season
IDAHO FALLS — The holiday season is just around the corner and the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) expects one of the busiest travel seasons yet. Already this year, IDA has experienced record levels of passengers making their way through the premier airport for the region. With the increased number of passengers and higher volumes of flights, travelers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours early for their flight to ensure enough time to get through the lines and not get left behind.
eastidahonews.com
Firefighters and deputies respond after vehicle found sitting on ice in the Snake River
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters and deputies responded to the west river boat ramp in Idaho Falls Tuesday morning after a car was found on the frozen Snake River. The call came in after 8:20 a.m. at the 9000 block of North River Road. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry...
Local man hospitalized after shooting himself in foot at Pine Ridge Mall
CHUBBUCK — A local man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after accidentally shooting himself in the foot inside a business, according to the Chubbuck Police Department. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday at a store inside of the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck, police said. The man accidentally shot himself in the foot with a handgun and was then transported to Portneuf Medical Center via private vehicle for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, according to Chubbuck police. Officers are still working to gather more details about the incident and are not releasing the man’s name at this time.
Idaho State Journal
Just saying
I moved here 23yrs ago, was a nice city around 60K people, today its bumper to bumper traffic. This is due to a seriousl increase in people from other states moving here, as a former traffic officer I’m always looking at license plates as I’m driving. I find it amazing that there are so many who have moved here & not registered their vehicles’ I would also bet they haven’t got a Idaho DL either. When I moved here I was stopped by PPD for having Arizona license plates & was issued a citation for that & not having a Idaho DL, telling the officer I had established residence just 3 das befor, she advised that I had 15 das once residency was established to abide by Pocatello’s traffic laws. She noted I was in violation as I had gone over the 15 das by a week.
Comments / 0