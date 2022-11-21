BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds increase tonight ahead of a storm system that tracks to our west. Look for a cloudy start to Sunday with showers early in the day followed by periods of rain into the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s for highs, which is seasonable, but it will feel raw with an easterly wind. The rain exits late Sunday night, but clouds remain on Monday along with a few widely scattered showers. It will be cooler with temperatures back into the lower 40s for highs.

