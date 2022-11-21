As we move into Friday, Black Friday that is, all the predictions are that the high “day after Thanksgiving shopping numbers” will be back, after two years of being kicked around by COVID. Vermilion Advantage president and CEO Tim Dudley says if you are out there this weekend adding to those shopping numbers, please visit local businesses, and make them your first stop. It helps the businesses, helps Vermilion Advantage, and helps the entire county.

