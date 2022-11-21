Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Area Jobs Picture Stable from September to October
The jobs picture for both Vermilion County and the City of Danville showed little change from the month of September to the month of October. In Vermilion County, the unemployment rate ticked up from five percent flat in September to 5.1% in October. Vermilion County’s rate stood at 5.3% in October of last year.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
For that Christmas Shopping Spirit; Stay Local, Come Downtown
As we move into Friday, Black Friday that is, all the predictions are that the high “day after Thanksgiving shopping numbers” will be back, after two years of being kicked around by COVID. Vermilion Advantage president and CEO Tim Dudley says if you are out there this weekend adding to those shopping numbers, please visit local businesses, and make them your first stop. It helps the businesses, helps Vermilion Advantage, and helps the entire county.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Salvation Army of Vermilion County Partners with Burlington
Now through Dec. 24th, customers can donate a new or gently worn coat to the local Burlington store. November 21, 2022 – Today, Burlington Stores, a major off-price retailer offering WOW deals on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, announces its 16th annual Burlington Coat Drive in partnership with the national non-profit organization Delivering Good. Coats to be collected and distributed by The Salvation Army of Vermilion County.
WAND TV
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Central Illinois
(WAND)- Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Below is a list of restaurants and establishments offering Thanksgiving day deals. The Decatur Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch at Club, on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 24th from 11am-130pm. The event is open to Members and Non-Members with advanced reservations. Please call 217-429-4200...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Local Red Cross Volunteers Help 14 People Affected by Home Fires in the Past Week
Stay safe by preventing cooking fires this Thanksgiving. – American Red Cross volunteers responded to six home fires in Champaign, Danville, Gibson City, Glasford, Pekin and Washington in the past week and provided assistance to 14 individuals, through supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Bennett and Robinson Chiropractic organize sock drive in Danville
DANVILLE – To help residents stay warm this winter, State Senator Scott Bennett, in partnership with Robinson Chiropractic, is having a sock drive to benefit shelters across Danville. “Socks are a major sought-out item of clothing by people experiencing homelessness,” said Bennett (D-Champaign). “With winter approaching, I’m asking people...
MyWabashValley.com
State and local road crews prepare for winter weather
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — During the Wabash Valley’s first snow in early November, the Indiana State Police responded to five crashes in the Putnamville District, which covers Terre Haute and several other counties. With December quickly approaching and temperatures dropping, state and local road crews are preparing...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Annie Monyok Wins Danville Rotary Club Under 40 Vocational Service Award
VERMILION COUNTY, IL — Annie Monyok has been named the winner of the 2022 Vocational Service Award in the category of under 40. Monyok is a graduate of Catlin High School and still resides there with her husband and two sons. Monyok is the owner of Monyok Leadership. Since...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Georgetown Preparing for December 4th Holiday Parade
THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION IS FROM THE GEORGETOWN LADIES COMMUNITY CLUB. The Georgetown Ladies Community Club (GLCC) is excited about the upcoming 2022 Georgetown Holiday Parade. We invite you to consider sponsorship and participating in this terrific community event. The dates for this year’s Holiday Parade is December 4, 2022 at 5:30 pm.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion Advantage Graduates “Leadership Tomorrow” Class
Friday, November 18th was the last meeting and graduation of Vermilion Advantage’s 33rd Leadership Tomorrow Class! Vermilion Advantage President/CEO, Tim Dudley, says, “Congrats to all the participants and their mentors for a job well done. It’s your time to shine and make. Danville/Vermilion County a better place!”
Iroquois County Public Health Department holds long-awaited meeting Monday night
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — After being postponed on Nov. 2, the Iroquois County Public Health Department’s Board of Health will be meeting on Monday night. This will be the first opportunity for Administrator Dee Schippert to address the Illinois State Police’s investigation of the complaints leveled against her. The meeting’s agenda includes Schippert’s usual reports, […]
American Families to Get $750 Every Month for Six Months
The state of Illinois has a new Universal Basic Income program that is worth $750 per month. This initiative is in phase one of three phases and is offered in Champaign County of Illinois. This is a pilot program run by the Regional Office of Education and the University of Illinois. (source)
foxillinois.com
Crews respond to fire at waste disposal building
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Fire crews were on the scene of a fire in the 4800 block of North Cunningham at GFL-Area Disposal in Urbana at 11:46 am on Tuesday. The Thomasboro Fire Department tells us they received a report of a truck on fire inside the building. Upon...
whporadio.com
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROL
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion County during November. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Police Remind You PLAN AHEAD for a Safe “Blackout Wednesday”
Danville Police are reminding everyone to be safe and avoid tragic, preventable accidents this Thanksgiving Eve. The night before Thanksgiving is commonly called “Blackout Wednesday” due to the amount of people and students back in town for the holiday and wanting to meet up with friends. Quite often, the drinking situation becomes excessive, and the roads become very dangerous.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion County Museum Announces December Events
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY MUSEUM RELEASE. The Vermilion County Museum Society, 116 N. Gilbert Street, Danville, IL, 61832, will be hosting a Holiday Open House event on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. This is a FREE event and will be held in the Museum Center building. There will be crafts, snacks, and games for children. Santa will be available for photos from 1:30 to 3:00 PM.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Official Filing Period Underway for Municipal Elections
Candidates were out early Monday as the filing period began for next year’s Danville City Council election. Two candidates had filed for the mayor’s job as of mid-Monday morning. They were incumbent Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr and challenger Jackie Vinson. Others who had filed included:. For City Treasurer……….Chris...
WTHI
One local church is making sure families have a Thanksgiving to remember this year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With Thanksgiving food costs up this year, one local community is stepping up to help the less fortunate. It's all to make sure everyone can have a Thanksgiving Dinner this year. The Terre Haute Foursquare Gospel Church hosted its annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway on...
fordcountychronicle.com
Prairie City Wine Room opens in downtown Paxton
PAXTON — Lisa Allen has not had much downtime this month. A special education teacher at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School by day, Allen has been working three nights a week, too, at her newly opened wine bar in downtown Paxton: the Prairie City Wine Room. “To begin with, it’s been...
‘They should have to pay us’: More exotic dancers join lawsuit against Tuscola gentleman’s club
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — An increasing number of exotic dancers have spoken up against the working conditions at a gentleman’s club in Tuscola. Four more dancers in October and November joined a class action lawsuit filed in September against a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc., which runs The Hideout Club, and at least two more […]
