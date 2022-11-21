ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals — save on Sonic Frontiers, Animal Crossing, more

By Marshall Honorof
 2 days ago

If you've been hunting for the best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, then you're in luck. Tom's Guide has been on the lookout for the best deals on Switch games and accessories, and we've found some excellent bargains. (We also looked for deals on Switch consoles, but there's not much out there. You'll have to pay full price, at least for the time being.)

While the PS5 and Xbox Series X have been nearly impossible to find, and will probably remain so, the Nintendo Switch has been consistently in stock at most retailers all year. While the Switch isn't the newest or fanciest gaming system you can buy, it does have a strong library of offbeat games, and it's especially good for kids. While Black Friday deals on gaming gear can be hit-or-miss, you can find some pretty good Switch discounts, if you know where to look.

Best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch console deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTjXO_0jJ6VLca00

(Image credit: Nintendo)

At present, we can't find any discounted Nintendo Switch systems from major retailers. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, however, as it means there hasn't been a run on consoles. Right now, you can order the Nintendo Switch , Nintendo Switch Lite or Nintendo Switch OLED and get them well before the holidays. We have no special insight as to whether the price could drop later, but substantial discounts on any of the three consoles are pretty rare in general.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eel6a_0jJ6VLca00

Nintendo Switch: $299 @ Amazon
The Nintendo Switch has been a fan-favorite console ever since it debuted five years ago. This handheld hybrid offers two ways to play: either in handheld mode with a discrete six-inch, 720p screen, or hooked up to a TV. The Switch's portability and versatility speak for themselves, although the components are now a little dated. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SoSl3_0jJ6VLca00

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Amazon
If you have no interest in hooking your Switch up to a TV, then consider the Nintendo Switch Lite instead. This handheld device is $100 cheaper than the base Switch, and has built-in Joy-Con controllers rather than detachable ones. There's also no way to connect it to a TV. Apart from that, though, it's still a Switch console, with access to the exact same game library. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nnibj_0jJ6VLca00

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 @ Amazon
If you don't already own a Switch of some kind, then the Nintendo Switch OLED is probably the way to go. This mild upgrade includes a seven-inch OLED screen, improved speakers, more storage space, a larger kickstand and an Ethernet port on the dock. While the performance and game library are exactly the same as the base Switch, the bigger, more colorful screen makes a difference, as does the more stable kickstand. View Deal

Best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25f8TJ_0jJ6VLca00

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Video games are a Black Friday favorite, often seeing significant discounts that last until Christmas. This year, we've found quite a few bargains on brand-new games, which is good news for Switch gamers who are getting diminishing returns on Mario and Zelda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glSVd_0jJ6VLca00

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a few years old, but it's one of the Nintendo Switch's flagship games. In this exceedingly chill sim, you'll customize your own house and yard in an island paradise, full of wacky animal neighbors. There are no time constraints, so you can simply pursue the objectives that you find most interesting, at your own pace. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OEyCD_0jJ6VLca00

Bayonetta 3: was $59 now $46 @ Amazon
One of the most delightful and bizarre games on the Switch, Bayonetta 3 definitely skews a bit older than standard Nintendo fare. In this innovative sequel, you'll take control of the sassy witch Bayonetta as she punches, kicks, shoots and sashays her way through 14 chapters of balletic battles against a variety of eldritch foes. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAFi9_0jJ6VLca00

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $37 @ Amazon
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is one of those "exactly what it says on the tin" games. You'll play through all nine films in the mainline Star Wars series, but in charming Lego form. With kid-friendly controls and a gentle difficulty curve, this is a great one for children and parents to play together. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TexfG_0jJ6VLca00

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon
Persona 5 Royal is one of the best JRPGs of the last decade, and now you can take it with you anywhere. In this stylish role-playing game, you'll take control of a high school student called Joker and his allies, the Phantom Thieves. Together, they fight demons in an otherworld called the Metaverse, deepening their own friendships as they go. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PzBEf_0jJ6VLca00

Sonic Frontiers: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon
Sonic Frontiers came out just a few weeks ago, but it's already made a big splash among the Sonic community. Some gamers love its open-world design and heartfelt story; others aren't so impressed with its graphical glitches. Either way, Sonic Frontiers is worth a look from longtime fans, especially when it's on sale. View Deal

Best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch accessories deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4eGk_0jJ6VLca00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you're going to pick up a Nintendo Switch, you'll probably need a few accessories to go with it. From cases to headsets to portable chargers, here's what we recommend. Some of the discounts aren't that deep yet, but stay tuned, and that could change by Black Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5oMs_0jJ6VLca00

Anker PowerCore 13400: was $69 now $64 @ Amazon
The Nintendo Switch doesn't play nicely with every portable charger, which is why the Anker PowerCore 13400 Nintendo Switch Edition is a relatively safe bet. Anker is a reliable manufacturer, and this model is optimized for the Nintendo Switch. The device provides nearly two full Switch charges. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WMJka_0jJ6VLca00

Game Traveler Nintendo Switch Case: was $19 now $14 @ Amazon
Game Traveler provides simple, no-nonsense Nintendo Switch cases, and nothing is simpler or more no-nonsense than the standard black model. This low-key Switch case can store a console and up to eight games. If you buy a Switch, you'll probably want to take it with you, so a case is a necessity. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yCQPp_0jJ6VLca00

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon
If you're new to the world of gaming headsets, you can't go wrong with the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core. This inexpensive headset provides robust stereo sound and a clear boom mic, making it suitable for both single-player adventures and multiplayer competitions. It's an easy recommendation at less than $20. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LkFu_0jJ6VLca00

SteelSeries Arctis 7P: was $149 now $89 @ SteelSeries
For mid-range wireless gaming headsets, it's hard to beat SteelSeries. The SteelSeries Arctis 7P occupied a spot on our best gaming headsets list for years, until a newer model superseded it. Even now, though, the Arctis 7P provides easy wireless connectivity and good sound. While the 7P is optimized for the PS5, it works just fine with the Switch, in both handheld and docked modes. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJ6sq_0jJ6VLca00

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69 now $64 @ Amazon
There's a lot to like about the Nintendo Switch, but its default Joy-Con controllers leave something to be desired. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is the way to go, if you intend to sit down and immerse yourself in single-player games for hours at a time. The Pro Controller is also compatible with PCs and mobile phones. View Deal

