Purdue volleyball: Wrapping up the regular season

By ANDY CRAIG Sports Editor
 2 days ago
Graduate student middle blocker Hannah Clayton goes for a kill past Penn State outside hitter Kashauna Williams in Friday night's loss. Clayton recorded 7 kills on a .278 hitting percentage. Todd McKechnie | Staff Photographer

Purdue volleyball needs to win its last two regular season matches this week to avoid series sweeps against Maryland and Penn State.

Both teams handed the Boilermakers (19-9, 10-8 Big Ten) losses at home earlier in the season: the Terrapins (15-15, 6-12 Big Ten) on Oct. 16 and the Nittany Lions (22-7, 11-7 Big Ten) on Nov. 12. Purdue plays them both on the road this week, starting with the Terps on Wednesday.

Maryland

Maryland played consecutive matches on Friday and Saturday against No. 5 Ohio State and the same Michigan team the Boilers beat two days before. Like Purdue, The Terrapins went 1-1, pulling off an upset against the top-5 Buckeyes on Friday before falling to the Wolverines the following night.

Last time Purdue and Maryland met up, the Terrapins had four players with more than seven kills and 54 dug shots in just three sets. The Boilers had one of their worst offensive performances, recording their second-lowest team hitting percentage and third-lowest assist and kill numbers.

Maryland’s Sam Csire averages almost 3.5 kills per set and was the driving force behind the Terps’ set one win back in October. Head coach Dave Shondell said the team isn’t one to get caught up in the emotional aspect of the game, despite the homecourt sweep, and will trust in the game plan.

“I met with our analytics guy this morning to discuss what happened or what transpired in that last match that allowed (Maryland) to beat us in three close sets,” Shondell said. “So we talked for about half an hour about things that now we need to address.”

Purdue only gets one practice Monday to implement its plan at home and another brief opportunity on the road in Maryland before the teams play.

Penn State

By nature of the Big Ten, No. 11 Penn State’s last three matches have been against top-15 teams. The Lions went 2 for 3, defeating No. 15 Purdue and No. 9 Minnesota but coming up short against No. 3 Wisconsin in five sets.

Shondell said the upcoming match will be a great time to see how much his team has improved, but the same could be just as true for the Lions.

“You know, we're not the only team that’s trying to get better,” he said. “Penn State is a team that may have improved as much this year as anybody.”

In the first meeting between the two teams, Penn State’s Kashuana Williams went off for 22 kills at a .381 clip. The Lions’ Katie Clark was also an important part of their success that night, recording nine kills while hitting an even deadlier .438.

The Lions’ starting rotation features four fifth-year transfers — a setter and a few outside hitters, including Williams and Clark.

Both Penn State and Purdue have key freshmen hitters in Alexa Markley and Eva Hudson, respectively. Both of them had 13 kills in their last game.

Purdue

The team will likely be without its typical starting setter, Megan Renner, for at least the next week. The redshirt junior went out towards the end of the first set on Sunday against Nebraska and did not return to the match. Shondell said there was “nothing to share at this time” during a Monday press conference and later suggested the possibility Grace Balensiefer fills in for the remainder of the year.

“I thought that Grace Balensiefer did an admirable job (against Nebraska), and where we thought she might be an issue or liability with her blocking — she was not,” Shondell said. “She did a great job of containing the left side hitters wherever she was at the net, and her backcourt play was also really good.”

Purdue will find out Sunday at 7:30 p.m. what its postseason plans are during the NCAA draw, “unless something really, really strange happens.”

First, the Boilers need to get through its last two conference opponents in Maryland and Penn State. The matches are on Wednesday and Friday, and both will start at 7 p.m. and air on Big Ten Plus.

