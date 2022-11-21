ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TVLine

Will Law & Order: SVU's Rollins and Carisi Get Married in Kelli Giddish's Last Episode?! Watch a Fall Finale Promo

Looks like Law & Order: SVU‘s Kelli Giddish may ring some wedding bells on her way out the door. A newly released promo for Season 24’s fall finale appears to show Giddish’s Det. Amanda Rollins and Peter Scanavino’s Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi preparing to get married at the courthouse. As previously reported, the finale, aka Episode 9, will be Giddish’s final SVU episode. (And, as TVLine previously reported, the blonde detective will not be killed off during the hour.) The fall finale footage, which aired after Thursday’s episode, kicks off with Carisi asking his girlfriend, “You haven’t told Liv yet, have you?” Later,...
Popculture

Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed

Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
Deadline

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
Cheryl E Preston

Ridge and Taylor's wedding takes a not so unexpected turn

Taylor may stop her own weddingPhoto byCBS screenshot via Soap Dirt. Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful are teasing a Wednesday cliffhanger that will level fans wondering until Monday. The scenario that is being projected is that Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) tells Taylor Hayes (Krist Allen) what Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) did with the voice-changing app but the wedding goes on as planned.
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Alum Lauren Alaina Introduces Secret Fiancé at the Grand Ole Opry

American Idol runner-up Lauren Alaina is officially engaged to longtime secret beau Cameron Scott Arnold. She recently announced the big news onstage at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, November 19. Lauren Alaina Reveals Engagement to Cam Arnold. During her performance, the country singer publicly revealed the life-changing decision to...
Decider.com

ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order

ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
TVLine

Call Me Kat: Leslie Jordan's Last Episode Gets Airdate; Fox Comedy Enlists Vicki Lawrence to Play [Spoiler]

Call Me Kat fans will see the last of Phil when Fox airs the late Leslie Jordan‘s final episode on Thursday, Dec. 1 (at 9:30/8:30c). Additionally, Deadline reports that Jordan’s former Cool Kids castmate, Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence, will appear in an upcoming episode as Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. The “no-nonsense” Lurlene fills in as the cafe’s baker while her sweet-as-cherry-pie son is “on vacation.” “We know the spirit of Phil will certainly be with her,” executive producer Jim Patterson tells Deadline. “It’s going to be fun to have that character doing some of the same in-jokes we did when...
Distractify

Justin Chambers’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Exit Still Hurts for Fans

For understandable reasons, folks would like to brush over the year 2020. The tumultuous year marked a global pandemic, political unrest, and many WTF moments in between. Though the world dealt with multiple real-world catastrophes, Grey’s Anatomy fans received Earth-shattering news at the top of 2020. That January, actor Justin Chambers announced his departure as Dr. Alex Karev.
TVLine

Conners EP Confirms Surprise Return of an Original Roseanne Character Is Still in the Works (and Offers a Major Clue)

Rest assured, Conners fans: The Powers That Be have not forgotten about their promise to bring an original Roseanne character back to Lanford. It’s just taking a bit longer than we expected. In September, executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan told TVLine that a character last seen early in the original run of Roseanne (1988-97) was poised to make their first appearance during Season 5 of the ABC offshoot. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford said at the time. “I think people are going to be very surprised and go, ‘Oh s–t!'”...

