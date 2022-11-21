ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota family continues 89-year Turkey Bowl Thanksgiving tradition

A Thanksgiving tradition for a Minnesota family continued Thursday morning – for the 89th year, teams took the field for the Battis-Bohen Bowl. It was a mix of first-timers and veterans, with football and Thanksgiving pulling them together. The Battis-Bohen Bowl's roots date back to 1933, born in a neighborhood alley in St. Paul before anyone playing now was even born.
Bloomington restaurant fatal shooting: Suspect arrested in Oklahoma

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have arrested a 47-year-old Texas man in connection to the deadly shooting at Co Tu Oriental Cuisine Restaurant in Bloomington on Wednesday. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges on Wednesday called the suspect a "cold-blooded killer," saying he walked into the restaurant near West 89th...
Thanksgiving is no holiday for health care workers

Holiday or not, the work at Twin Cities hospitals never stops. And Thanksgiving looked a lot like any other Thursday for health care professionals. And while many are spending the holiday at work, they plan to celebrate with their loved ones with leftovers soon.
Picking out the perfect Christmas tree

Thanksgiving weekend is the busiest time for people to buy their Christmas Trees. Paul Hugunin with Minnesota Grown shares some tips and what to expect when picking out your Christmas tree this year.
