Hmong New Year Celebration back in St. Paul after pandemic hiatus
St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) - St. Paul is home to the largest urban Hmong population in the world, and on Saturday, thousands came together to honor their vibrant culture at the Minnesota Hmong New Year Celebration. For the first time since COVID-19, the event is back in-person at the...
Minnesota family continues 89-year Turkey Bowl Thanksgiving tradition
A Thanksgiving tradition for a Minnesota family continued Thursday morning – for the 89th year, teams took the field for the Battis-Bohen Bowl. It was a mix of first-timers and veterans, with football and Thanksgiving pulling them together. The Battis-Bohen Bowl's roots date back to 1933, born in a neighborhood alley in St. Paul before anyone playing now was even born.
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in Twin Cities metro
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - People seeking to buy a home in the Minneapolis area need nearly 50% more annual income than they did this time last year to afford to buy a home, according to new analysis by real estate company Redfin. The analysis says the annual income required to...
Bloomington restaurant fatal shooting: Suspect arrested in Oklahoma
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have arrested a 47-year-old Texas man in connection to the deadly shooting at Co Tu Oriental Cuisine Restaurant in Bloomington on Wednesday. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges on Wednesday called the suspect a "cold-blooded killer," saying he walked into the restaurant near West 89th...
Minnesota weather: Sunny skies for Black Friday
Friday will be a high of 47, with a low of 35 degrees and plenty of sunshine in the Twin Cities. Our next chance for snow could be on Tuesday.
Thanksgiving is no holiday for Twin Cities medical professionals
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Holiday or not, the work at Twin Cities hospitals never stops. Thanksgiving looked a lot like any other Thursday for Dr. Jon Fuerstenberg, the lead intensivist at Allina Health’s Abbott Northwestern Hospital’s ICU. "Critical care is a 24/7 specialty. We have the same number...
Thanksgiving is no holiday for health care workers
Holiday or not, the work at Twin Cities hospitals never stops. And Thanksgiving looked a lot like any other Thursday for health care professionals. And while many are spending the holiday at work, they plan to celebrate with their loved ones with leftovers soon.
Picking out the perfect Christmas tree
Thanksgiving weekend is the busiest time for people to buy their Christmas Trees. Paul Hugunin with Minnesota Grown shares some tips and what to expect when picking out your Christmas tree this year.
