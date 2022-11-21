A Thanksgiving tradition for a Minnesota family continued Thursday morning – for the 89th year, teams took the field for the Battis-Bohen Bowl. It was a mix of first-timers and veterans, with football and Thanksgiving pulling them together. The Battis-Bohen Bowl's roots date back to 1933, born in a neighborhood alley in St. Paul before anyone playing now was even born.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO