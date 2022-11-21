ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

WUSA9

Bullets fly into neighbors home after teen shot in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, Md. — Searches are underway for whoever shot a 16-year-old boy in Greenbelt, Maryland on Thanksgiving day. Greenbelt Police tell WUSA9, they were called to the intersection of Matthew Street and Ora Glenn Drive around 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but say the 16-year-old who was shot, had already been taken to the hospital by family members.
GREENBELT, MD
popville.com

“By the grace of God there were no pedestrians crossing at that moment, else they would have been killed right there.”

We were driving at 20-25 mph through Rhode Island coming from NE to NW DC. We had just started crossing 9th street NW after the signal had been green for a few seconds. Suddenly a white Dodge Charger, driving at what I estimate was >70 mph, skipped the red light on 9th street and hit our car on the left side. Thankfully the impact was mostly on the front and not the passenger side door, otherwise it would have been much worse.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Missing Maryland man last seen driving pink Cadillac SUV

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives asked for help Friday in finding a missing man from Germantown. The Montgomery County Department of Police said Donnie Garnet Allen, 70, last was seen around 12 p.m. in the 11000 block of Grassy Knoll Ter. Allen, who stands aprroximately 6’1″ tall and weighs 175 lbs., has […]
GERMANTOWN, MD
WUSA9

'Slow Down' | Police warn of dangerous driving after man caught going over 100 MPH in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department is asking drivers to slow down after a man was stopped for driving over 100 mph in Manassas Friday. A motor officer with the police department stopped a 43-year-old Gainesville man after he was seen driving 103 mph in a 55 mph zone along with Prince William Parkway nearby Sudley Manor Drive. The man was given a citation for driving recklessly over the speed of 85 mph.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Thieves Crash Car Into Montgomery County Gun Shop, Steal Weapons

A group of suspects rammed into the front of a gun store in Montgomery County, Maryland, overnight and then took off with several of the shop's firearms, police say. About 1 a.m. Friday, a stolen black sedan crashed into the Atlantic Guns store on Frederick Road in Rockville, Montgomery County police said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Man Hospitalized After Stabbing In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. –  On November 25, 2022 at approximately 4:39 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a reported stabbing in the 4400 block of Red Rome Court. Crews arrived and found a man suffering from a stab wound. EMS transported the patient to UM Charles Regional...
WALDORF, MD
WGAL

Maryland tractor-trailer crash causes big delays on I-95

A tractor-trailer crashed across both sides of Interstate 95 in Baltimore County this morning, causing extended delays in both directions. According to officials, the accident happened on southbound I-95 right past the Mountian Road exit 74 and involved six vehicles, including the tractor-trailer. Delays are expected to be 6 miles in each direction.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

