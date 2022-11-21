Read full article on original website
Bullets fly into neighbors home after teen shot in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. — Searches are underway for whoever shot a 16-year-old boy in Greenbelt, Maryland on Thanksgiving day. Greenbelt Police tell WUSA9, they were called to the intersection of Matthew Street and Ora Glenn Drive around 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but say the 16-year-old who was shot, had already been taken to the hospital by family members.
Walmart evacuated Saturday following a report of a gas odor
A local Walmart in Cockeysville was evacuated following a report of a gas odor. Baltimore County Fire and BGE are on the scene investigating.
Baltimore County Fire battles commercial blaze in Owings Mills Saturday
Baltimore County Fire is investigating the cause of a commercial fire Saturday in Owings Mills. Crews responded to the 12000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard for a report of cars and a building fire.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Volunteer Fire Department Will Not Be Selling Christmas Trees This Year
Per the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department: Unlike in past years, RVFD will not be selling Christmas trees this year. If you would like to support another volunteer fire/rescue department, the following are selling trees this year:. Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad – 5020 Battery La. Bethesda, MD. Wheaton Volunteer Rescue...
Four people displaced following house fire in Southeast Baltimore
Four people are displaced from their home following a house fire in Southeast Baltimore Friday. It all started around 8:00 a.m. when crews responded to the 6500 block of St. Helena Avenue.
After Pigtown explosion, neighbor finds out his home was robbed
Officials responded to an explosion in a neighborhood in Pigtown Tuesday that left a teenager, woman and man in serious condition.
popville.com
“By the grace of God there were no pedestrians crossing at that moment, else they would have been killed right there.”
We were driving at 20-25 mph through Rhode Island coming from NE to NW DC. We had just started crossing 9th street NW after the signal had been green for a few seconds. Suddenly a white Dodge Charger, driving at what I estimate was >70 mph, skipped the red light on 9th street and hit our car on the left side. Thankfully the impact was mostly on the front and not the passenger side door, otherwise it would have been much worse.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot during possible road rage incident inside 395 tunnel in Southwest, DC
WASHINGTON - A woman is recovering after being shot during an alleged road rage incident in the 395 tunnel In Southwest, D.C. Metropolitan Police say the incident happened on Friday night in a southbound tunnel of 395, near the 600 block of E Street. According to a preliminary investigation, the...
Missing Maryland man last seen driving pink Cadillac SUV
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives asked for help Friday in finding a missing man from Germantown. The Montgomery County Department of Police said Donnie Garnet Allen, 70, last was seen around 12 p.m. in the 11000 block of Grassy Knoll Ter. Allen, who stands aprroximately 6’1″ tall and weighs 175 lbs., has […]
'Slow Down' | Police warn of dangerous driving after man caught going over 100 MPH in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department is asking drivers to slow down after a man was stopped for driving over 100 mph in Manassas Friday. A motor officer with the police department stopped a 43-year-old Gainesville man after he was seen driving 103 mph in a 55 mph zone along with Prince William Parkway nearby Sudley Manor Drive. The man was given a citation for driving recklessly over the speed of 85 mph.
Man pinned between cars in Northeast DC dies at hospital
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man who was on foot in Northeast Friday afternoon died after he was pinned between two vehicles. DC Fire and EMS tweeted about the situation at 2:40 p.m. The tweet said the person was pinned temporarily in the 900 block of K St. NE. Medics took him to the […]
fox5dc.com
Metrobus hit by gunfire in 'apparent road rage incident' in Southeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway into a possible road rage shooting Saturday afternoon involving a Metrobus in D.C., marking the second road rage shooting investigation launched in D.C. since Friday. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) say officers responded to reports of gunfire hitting a Metrobus near Southern Avenue and Pennsylvania...
Montgomery County Police asking for public's help identifying suspect vehicle in home burglary
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect vehicle that has been linked to a home burglary in Montgomery County earlier this month. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a home on Cherry Valley Drive in Olney, around 2...
NBC Washington
Thieves Crash Car Into Montgomery County Gun Shop, Steal Weapons
A group of suspects rammed into the front of a gun store in Montgomery County, Maryland, overnight and then took off with several of the shop's firearms, police say. About 1 a.m. Friday, a stolen black sedan crashed into the Atlantic Guns store on Frederick Road in Rockville, Montgomery County police said.
Bay Net
Man Hospitalized After Stabbing In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On November 25, 2022 at approximately 4:39 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a reported stabbing in the 4400 block of Red Rome Court. Crews arrived and found a man suffering from a stab wound. EMS transported the patient to UM Charles Regional...
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car on Prince William Parkway
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday after being struck by a car in Prince William County. Police say the crash occurred in the area of westbound Prince William Parkway prior to Crooked Knoll Way. The car that hit...
Woman shot in 3rd Street tunnel following alleged road rage incident, police say
WASHINGTON — A woman was shot Friday evening in the Third Street tunnel after an alleged road rage incident, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers initially responded to the 600 block of E Street Southwest to investigate, but say the shooting occurred in the 395 tunnel southbound. Preliminary...
Man putting gas in car on I-95 in Maryland killed in hit-and-run, others hurt
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers were looking for the driver of a car that hit three people who were putting gas into a vehicle on the side of Interstate 95, killing one of them. MSP said Guiermo Che, 19, of Philadelphia, Pa. died around 2:15 a.m. Thursday on […]
WGAL
Maryland tractor-trailer crash causes big delays on I-95
A tractor-trailer crashed across both sides of Interstate 95 in Baltimore County this morning, causing extended delays in both directions. According to officials, the accident happened on southbound I-95 right past the Mountian Road exit 74 and involved six vehicles, including the tractor-trailer. Delays are expected to be 6 miles in each direction.
WTOP
Driving through a winter wonderland: Where to see holiday lights in DC area
Light festivals and displays are an opportunity for families throughout the DMV to enjoy some Christmas spirit together. Here is a list of where you can see holiday lights in the D.C. area:. Maryland. Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg. The Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg is welcoming visitors for another...
