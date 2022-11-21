We were driving at 20-25 mph through Rhode Island coming from NE to NW DC. We had just started crossing 9th street NW after the signal had been green for a few seconds. Suddenly a white Dodge Charger, driving at what I estimate was >70 mph, skipped the red light on 9th street and hit our car on the left side. Thankfully the impact was mostly on the front and not the passenger side door, otherwise it would have been much worse.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 HOURS AGO