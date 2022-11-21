ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Delphi murder victim’s family reveal chilling encounter with suspect Richard Allen: ‘Hiding in plain sight’

The family of one of the Delphi victims has revealed that they had a chilling encounter with the man accused of her murder as they learned that he had been “hiding in plain sight” the whole time.Mike and Becky Patty, the grandparents of victim Libby German, told reporters after Monday’s press conference that they remembered suspected killer Richard Allen serving them one time in the local CVS where he worked.The family was printing photos of Libby and her friend Abby Williams for their funerals at the store when Mr Allen, a trained pharmaceutical technician who worked in the store...
DELPHI, IN
toofab.com

Dad Cleared of Neglecting Adopted Daughter Accused of Being Adult Posing as 6-Year-Old Child

The case drew comparisons to the movie "Orphan," as the girl's family accused her of plotting to kill them. Natalia Grace Barnett made headlines back in 2019 when her bizarre story -- which drew comparisons to the movie "Orphan" -- became the focus of a Dr. Phil episode. At the time, Natalia claimed her adopted parents abandoned her at her own apartment when she was just a child, after legally changing her birth date to make her an adult.
LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Chicago

Bail hearing granted for Delphi murder suspect, documents will remain sealed amid prosecutor belief of other suspects

CHICGAO (CBS)-- A bail hearing was granted for the man accused of murdering two girls in Delphi, Indiana.However, the Indiana judge overseeing the case will keep charging documents sealed for now after a brief was filed. As CBS4 reported, Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland's main arguments in keeping the affidavit sealed is the belief that Richard Allen, 50, is not the only person involved in the case.  Indiana law allows courts to withhold records in "extraordinary circumstances." Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German,...
DELPHI, IN
Law & Crime

County Prosecutor in Charge of Delphi Murders Case Dismisses His Critics: ‘We Have a Very Solid Case’ Against Suspect Richard Allen

The prosecutor pressing forward with murder charges against Richard Matthew Allen, 50, in Indiana’s Delphi Murders issued a statement in defense of his mostly secret case on Wednesday. The statement, published by Indianapolis FOX affiliate WXIN, reads as follows:. The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office appreciates the Judge hearing our...
DELPHI, IN

