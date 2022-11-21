Read full article on original website
Delphi murder victim’s family reveal chilling encounter with suspect Richard Allen: ‘Hiding in plain sight’
The family of one of the Delphi victims has revealed that they had a chilling encounter with the man accused of her murder as they learned that he had been “hiding in plain sight” the whole time.Mike and Becky Patty, the grandparents of victim Libby German, told reporters after Monday’s press conference that they remembered suspected killer Richard Allen serving them one time in the local CVS where he worked.The family was printing photos of Libby and her friend Abby Williams for their funerals at the store when Mr Allen, a trained pharmaceutical technician who worked in the store...
Dad Cleared of Neglecting Adopted Daughter Accused of Being Adult Posing as 6-Year-Old Child
The case drew comparisons to the movie "Orphan," as the girl's family accused her of plotting to kill them. Natalia Grace Barnett made headlines back in 2019 when her bizarre story -- which drew comparisons to the movie "Orphan" -- became the focus of a Dr. Phil episode. At the time, Natalia claimed her adopted parents abandoned her at her own apartment when she was just a child, after legally changing her birth date to make her an adult.
Court documents reveal new info in the case of the boy found in a suitcase
New developments in the case of a boy's body found in a suitcase in southern Indiana. One of the women charged in his death told police that his mother killed him.
Delphi double murder suspect Richard Allen may not have acted alone: prosecutors
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen appeared in court Tuesday, where prosecutors revealed for the first time publicly that he may not have acted alone, according to a report.
Anne Heche's ex-boyfriend and Hung co-star Thomas Jane files lawsuit over mostly unpaid $150,000 loan after her death in a car crash
Thomas Jane, who dated Anne Heche briefly beginning back in 2019, has filed a lawsuit against her estate over an unpaid loan, according to People. The 53-year-old actor alleges the deceased actress borrowed $157,000 from him prior to her death. The lawsuit claims that Heche agreed to pay back the...
Bail hearing granted for Delphi murder suspect, documents will remain sealed amid prosecutor belief of other suspects
CHICGAO (CBS)-- A bail hearing was granted for the man accused of murdering two girls in Delphi, Indiana.However, the Indiana judge overseeing the case will keep charging documents sealed for now after a brief was filed. As CBS4 reported, Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland's main arguments in keeping the affidavit sealed is the belief that Richard Allen, 50, is not the only person involved in the case. Indiana law allows courts to withhold records in "extraordinary circumstances." Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German,...
County Prosecutor in Charge of Delphi Murders Case Dismisses His Critics: ‘We Have a Very Solid Case’ Against Suspect Richard Allen
The prosecutor pressing forward with murder charges against Richard Matthew Allen, 50, in Indiana’s Delphi Murders issued a statement in defense of his mostly secret case on Wednesday. The statement, published by Indianapolis FOX affiliate WXIN, reads as follows:. The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office appreciates the Judge hearing our...
Richard Allen's attorneys say their client is 'the wrong guy'
Allen's attorneys said they were confident 'whatever [evidence] is out there' would not be enough to convict their client. They want a judge to unseal the PC.
Indiana High School Student Shot By Deputy Whose Gun Went Off During Drill
An Indiana high school student was shot and injured on Thursday. According to the authorities, students were undergoing law enforcement training when the deputy accidentally discharged his gun. Only minor wounds were sustained, NBC Chicago reports.
