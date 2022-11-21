Read full article on original website
Wanda Nelson: Deputies say elderly woman found safe
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is no longer searching for a elderly woman they say may be driving to Interlaken, Florida. Wanda Nelson, 83, was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. in the Titusville area and has not been seen or heard from since. She was reported missing on the same day by her daughter.
Boynton Beach police officer in teen’s dirt bike death faces lawsuit
A Boynton Beach police officer who was fired earlier this year after the death of a 13-year-old boy who crashed his dirt bike during a pursuit is now being sued by the victim’s family. The wrongful death lawsuit was filed last week against fired Officer Mark Sohn and the...
Mail carriers targeted in armed robberies, postal service looking to ID suspects
The U.S. Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for help finding whoever is behind recent armed robberies of mail carriers around the state. Two armed robberies over the weekend targeted mail carriers in Delray Beach in the 4000 block of Village Drive and in the area of the Grove Park Apartments in Port St. Lucie.
Family of victim seeking answers after deadly hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs
A family is looking for answers after a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend left their relative dead. They said they are hoping someone in the community knows something about his whereabouts leading up to the crash. Kamela Scarbeck said her brother, 32-year-old Irvin Scarbeckwas struck by a carwhile walking...
Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs
A 26-year-old man is behind bars after, police say, he left the scene of a crash that killed a man over the weekend. Palm Springs police arrested Samuel Alan Trejopaz Saturday afternoon. According to police, Trejopaz fatally struck a man with his car at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Preliminary investigation...
Staying safe in a era of mass shootings
The recent mass shootings this Thanksgiving week can make many feel uneasy at a time when gathering and mingling can be at its height. “The biggest thing is situational awareness,” said West Palm Beach Police Sgt. Steve Mooney. “Head on a swivel always looking around looking for threats at...
2 killed, 2 wounded in Lake Belvedere Estates shooting; suspect in custody
Two people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in a neighborhood near West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a shooting in the 600 block of Snead Circle in the Lake Belvedere Estates community about 6:30 a.m.
Police looking for witnesses of fatal hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs
Palm Springs police are looking for witnesses of a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Palm Springs early Saturday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. on 10th Avenue North, just west of Davis Road. Officers arrived at the scene and found that the victim had been struck and...
Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Pahokee
The Palm County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Pahokee. The incident occurred Monday around 12:30 p.m. along Daniel Lane and Amaryllis Avenue. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the shooting was targeted and investigators do not have a suspect or motive at this time.
2 people shot, 1 killed near West Palm Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people were shot and a man was killed Tuesday morning near West Palm Beach. Deputies were called to the 600 block of Snead Circle in the Lake Belvedere Estates community about 6:30 a.m. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a man was found...
Moment of silence held in Lake Worth Beach for Colorado shooting victims
Members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered Tuesday in Lake Worth Beach to hold a moment of silence for the victims of the Colorado nightclub shooting. Lake Worth Beach Mayor Betty Resch and Julie Seaver, executive director of Compass, stood on the steps of City Hall as they renounced the act of hate.
Fatal crash causes delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County
A fatal multi-vehicle crash caused major delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County on Wednesday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes at mile marker 78, north of Glades Road in west Boca Raton. All northbound lanes were...
Families reunite at PBIA for Thanksgiving holiday
Hundreds of flights touched down at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday as travelers flew into Palm Beach County to see family and friends for the holidays. Two travelers waiting for family in Concourse C were Rick Erebia and his girlfriend, Susan Silvester. "My heart is racing," said Erebia. "Usually,...
Schools identifying, helping homeless students in Palm Beach County
Struggles started during the pandemic for the James family and they haven’t stopped. “It was just managing the best way that we can, just survivor mode,” said Anthony James. James and his wife have five kids and last month the whole family was living out of their cars.
Colo. shooting brings shock, sadness to gay community in Palm Beach County
The shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado has left some in Palm Beach County's gay community feeling uneasy about their safety. "Just owning a bar in general is a security concern," Ron Amodio, owner of the Mad Hatter Lounge in Lake Worth Beach, which caters to the gay community, said. "We've been fortunate our patrons are fairly regular, and thank goodness we've had no problems."
‘We feel for Colorado:’ Palm Beach County community reacts to LGBTQ shooting
As new details emerge about the shooting over the weekend at an LGBTQ club in Colorado, LGBTQ community members and activists Palm Beach County are talking to WPTV about the tragedy. Gerald Arroyo-Prada, an activist for the LGBTQ community, spoke to WPTV on Monday near the Northwood Village Pride streetscape.
Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree
In just days, the city of Delray Beach will ring in the holiday season by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree. WPTV is a proud sponsor of the tree lighting and will stream the event live on Nov. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The annual event, which takes...
Pilot shortage leads to grounding of second air ambulance
Trauma Hawk saves lives when seconds count. But the Health Care District of Palm Beach County told Contact 5 that a "worldwide severe pilot shortage" has grounded one of its two air ambulances. It's a shortage Lindsay Grogan wants fixed because she knows firsthand how Trauma Hawk saves lives. Her...
Palm Beach County healthcare workers ease concern over Tamiflu shortage
Parents are now dealing with the shortage of Tamiflu, also known as oseltamivir, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. The prescription drug is an antiviral medicine used to treat the flu in both adults and children. WPTV checked in with pharmacies across Palm Beach County, and the owner...
How to easily carve a turkey from experts at Okeechobee Steakhouse
As you prepare your spread of thanks, there are many things you should do and many things you should not do. WPTV's T.A. Walker went to ask the experts at Okeechobee Steakhouse in West Palm Beach to get the best tips for your Thanksgiving dinner. 1. Pick the right turkey.
