Boynton Beach, FL

Wanda Nelson: Deputies say elderly woman found safe

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is no longer searching for a elderly woman they say may be driving to Interlaken, Florida. Wanda Nelson, 83, was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. in the Titusville area and has not been seen or heard from since. She was reported missing on the same day by her daughter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs

A 26-year-old man is behind bars after, police say, he left the scene of a crash that killed a man over the weekend. Palm Springs police arrested Samuel Alan Trejopaz Saturday afternoon. According to police, Trejopaz fatally struck a man with his car at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Preliminary investigation...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
Staying safe in a era of mass shootings

The recent mass shootings this Thanksgiving week can make many feel uneasy at a time when gathering and mingling can be at its height. “The biggest thing is situational awareness,” said West Palm Beach Police Sgt. Steve Mooney. “Head on a swivel always looking around looking for threats at...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Pahokee

The Palm County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Pahokee. The incident occurred Monday around 12:30 p.m. along Daniel Lane and Amaryllis Avenue. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the shooting was targeted and investigators do not have a suspect or motive at this time.
PAHOKEE, FL
2 people shot, 1 killed near West Palm Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people were shot and a man was killed Tuesday morning near West Palm Beach. Deputies were called to the 600 block of Snead Circle in the Lake Belvedere Estates community about 6:30 a.m. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a man was found...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Families reunite at PBIA for Thanksgiving holiday

Hundreds of flights touched down at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday as travelers flew into Palm Beach County to see family and friends for the holidays. Two travelers waiting for family in Concourse C were Rick Erebia and his girlfriend, Susan Silvester. "My heart is racing," said Erebia. "Usually,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Colo. shooting brings shock, sadness to gay community in Palm Beach County

The shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado has left some in Palm Beach County's gay community feeling uneasy about their safety. "Just owning a bar in general is a security concern," Ron Amodio, owner of the Mad Hatter Lounge in Lake Worth Beach, which caters to the gay community, said. "We've been fortunate our patrons are fairly regular, and thank goodness we've had no problems."
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree

In just days, the city of Delray Beach will ring in the holiday season by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree. WPTV is a proud sponsor of the tree lighting and will stream the event live on Nov. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The annual event, which takes...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Pilot shortage leads to grounding of second air ambulance

Trauma Hawk saves lives when seconds count. But the Health Care District of Palm Beach County told Contact 5 that a "worldwide severe pilot shortage" has grounded one of its two air ambulances. It's a shortage Lindsay Grogan wants fixed because she knows firsthand how Trauma Hawk saves lives. Her...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach County healthcare workers ease concern over Tamiflu shortage

Parents are now dealing with the shortage of Tamiflu, also known as oseltamivir, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. The prescription drug is an antiviral medicine used to treat the flu in both adults and children. WPTV checked in with pharmacies across Palm Beach County, and the owner...

