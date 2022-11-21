Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Family of victim seeking answers after deadly hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs
A family is looking for answers after a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend left their relative dead. They said they are hoping someone in the community knows something about his whereabouts leading up to the crash. Kamela Scarbeck said her brother, 32-year-old Irvin Scarbeckwas struck by a carwhile walking...
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Searching for Driver of Vehicle That Fled From Fatal Crash
Fort Pierce - Wednesday November 23, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department is appealing to the public for help in finding the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle that plowed into another car Tuesday evening leaving one dead, and another seriously injured. The crash occurred about 7:41 p.m. at the intersection...
cw34.com
Damage, fluid trail, video: Police describe how they caught suspect in deadly hit-and-run
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A driver has been arrested after a deadly hit and run in Palm Springs over the weekend, and it didn’t take police very long to find the suspect. Police said the victim was lying in the center of the intersection of 10th Avenue...
wflx.com
1 dead, 1 critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Fort Pierce
Police are looking for the driver who left the scene of a crash that killed a woman and critically injured a man on Tuesday. Fort Pierce police said the fatal accident happened at around 7:41 p.m. at the intersection of South 13th Street and Boston Avenue. Detectives said the driver...
cw34.com
Double murder suspect tried to turn himself in hours before killings
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man accused of murdering two people in the Lake Belvedere Estates area tried to turn himself in to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, hours before the killings on Tuesday morning. According to the arrest report, 22-year-old Eric Elijah Walker had a...
Port St. Lucie police on patrol to stop drivers under the influence
Port St. Lucie Police Department said from Jan. 1, 2022, through Nov. 21, 2022, the agency has made 212 DUI arrests throughout the city and issued 44,476 traffic warnings/citations.
22-Year Old Arrested In Double Fatal Shooting Near West Palm Beach
Deputies were called to a house in the Lake Belvedere Estates community Tuesday morning and found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One died at the scene. Eric Walker faces charges.
Man accused of killing girlfriend, girlfriend's father in Lake Belvedere Estates
A mother and grandfather were killed, and two other family members were wounded in a shooting in Lake Belvedere Estates near West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Fatal Crash On Turnpike In Boca Raton Still Slowing Traffic
Early Morning Crash On Turnpike Near Glades Road. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 1:15 p.m.BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A fatal crash around 7 a.m. in dense fog on the Florida Turnpike in Boca Raton is still causing significant traffic delays more than an hour later. At least […]
Repeat Offender Arrested In Boca Raton For DUI
Thanksgiving Behind Bars. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s Thanksgiving behind bars for Boca Raton resident Darron Hazzen. The 53-year-old was arrested by Boca Raton Police late Wednesday night after he was stopped for DUI in the area of 2499 Glades Road. That is […]
Boynton Beach police officer in teen's dirt bike death faces lawsuit
A Boynton Beach police officer who was fired earlier this year after the death of a 13-year-old boy who crashed his dirt bike during a pursuit is now being sued by the victim's family.
cw34.com
Parents of Stanley Davis III, killed on dirt bike, suing city and fired police officer
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The parents of Stanley Davis III have filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Boynton Beach and a former police officer over the death of their son, almost a year ago. The suit claims the 13 year old “was unlawfully chased...
Two people dead, two injured in early morning shooting near PBIA, sheriff's office says
WEST PALM BEACH — A man and a woman are dead and two other women sustained injuries in a shooting early Tuesday in a neighborhood near Palm Beach International Airport, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators did not identify either the man found dead at the home on the 600 block of Snead Circle...
cw34.com
Deputies: Man charged with second degree murder in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies found a man with self-inflicted wounds and a woman dead from stab wounds on Saturday. That man has been since charged with second degree murder. According to investigators, around12:04 a.m. on Nov. 19, the Broward Sheriff's Office received a call about an individual...
WPBF News 25
Trial for man accused of double murder, biting victim's face begins Monday in Martin County
STUART, Fla. — The trial forAustin Harrouff, the man accused of killing a Martin County couple and biting the face of a victim in 2016, is set to begin this Monday. Monday’s start for the Austin Harrouff trial was nearly pushed back again when the state filed an appeal of the judge’s recent decision to deny the state’s request for a new mental health witness. Now that the Florida Fourth District Court of Appeal sided with the judge, the bench trial is set for this Monday at the Martin County Courthouse.
WSVN-TV
8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car taken off life support
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has made a difficult decision after their 8-year boy was struck by a car and ended up on life support. Eight-year-old Rushawn Daley’s family will miss him terribly. “He has such a beautiful heart,” said Janelys Gonzalez, a family friend. His...
cw34.com
Body of missing Florida woman found identified, husband charged with her murder: Sheriff
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a missing woman has been found and identified after detectives said her husband was charged with her murder. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio and 36-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco filed for divorce when she later vanished on Nov. 10. A missing person person alert was issued for her on Saturday, Nov. 12.
cw34.com
WATCH: Man, 82, carjacked outside South Florida gas station
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — The crime and video are shocking. A group of people carjacked an elderly man outside a gas station in South Florida, and it's all caught on camera. Video shared by the Broward Sheriff's Office captured the terrifying moments in Lauderdale Lakes on Nov. 5.
cw34.com
Multi-vehicle crash blocks part of I-95 in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash affected traffic on I-95 North in Martin County on Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said a Martin County Fire Rescue vehicle was rear ended by a 2023 White Kia around 1:19 a.m. The driver of the Kia was transported to the...
WPTV
Mail carriers targeted in armed robberies, postal service looking to ID suspects
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for help finding whoever is behind recent armed robberies of mail carriers around the state. Two armed robberies over the weekend targeted mail carriers in Delray Beach in the 4000 block of...
