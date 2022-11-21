ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, FL

wqcs.org

Fort Pierce Searching for Driver of Vehicle That Fled From Fatal Crash

Fort Pierce - Wednesday November 23, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department is appealing to the public for help in finding the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle that plowed into another car Tuesday evening leaving one dead, and another seriously injured. The crash occurred about 7:41 p.m. at the intersection...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Fort Pierce

Police are looking for the driver who left the scene of a crash that killed a woman and critically injured a man on Tuesday. Fort Pierce police said the fatal accident happened at around 7:41 p.m. at the intersection of South 13th Street and Boston Avenue. Detectives said the driver...
FORT PIERCE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Fatal Crash On Turnpike In Boca Raton Still Slowing Traffic

Early Morning Crash On Turnpike Near Glades Road. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 1:15 p.m.BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A fatal crash around 7 a.m. in dense fog on the Florida Turnpike in Boca Raton is still causing significant traffic delays more than an hour later. At least […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Repeat Offender Arrested In Boca Raton For DUI

Thanksgiving Behind Bars. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s Thanksgiving behind bars for Boca Raton resident Darron Hazzen. The 53-year-old was arrested by Boca Raton Police late Wednesday night after he was stopped for DUI in the area of 2499 Glades Road. That is […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Deputies: Man charged with second degree murder in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies found a man with self-inflicted wounds and a woman dead from stab wounds on Saturday. That man has been since charged with second degree murder. According to investigators, around12:04 a.m. on Nov. 19, the Broward Sheriff's Office received a call about an individual...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Trial for man accused of double murder, biting victim's face begins Monday in Martin County

STUART, Fla. — The trial forAustin Harrouff, the man accused of killing a Martin County couple and biting the face of a victim in 2016, is set to begin this Monday. Monday’s start for the Austin Harrouff trial was nearly pushed back again when the state filed an appeal of the judge’s recent decision to deny the state’s request for a new mental health witness. Now that the Florida Fourth District Court of Appeal sided with the judge, the bench trial is set for this Monday at the Martin County Courthouse.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car taken off life support

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has made a difficult decision after their 8-year boy was struck by a car and ended up on life support. Eight-year-old Rushawn Daley’s family will miss him terribly. “He has such a beautiful heart,” said Janelys Gonzalez, a family friend. His...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Body of missing Florida woman found identified, husband charged with her murder: Sheriff

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a missing woman has been found and identified after detectives said her husband was charged with her murder. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio and 36-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco filed for divorce when she later vanished on Nov. 10. A missing person person alert was issued for her on Saturday, Nov. 12.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

WATCH: Man, 82, carjacked outside South Florida gas station

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — The crime and video are shocking. A group of people carjacked an elderly man outside a gas station in South Florida, and it's all caught on camera. Video shared by the Broward Sheriff's Office captured the terrifying moments in Lauderdale Lakes on Nov. 5.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
cw34.com

Multi-vehicle crash blocks part of I-95 in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash affected traffic on I-95 North in Martin County on Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said a Martin County Fire Rescue vehicle was rear ended by a 2023 White Kia around 1:19 a.m. The driver of the Kia was transported to the...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

