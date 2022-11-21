ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 shootings in Milwaukee Thursday morning; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around midnight near Buffum and Concordia. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, 28-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Homicides in Milwaukee hit all-time high

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - With another month yet to go, the City of Milwaukee has already set a new all-time high for homicides in a year. An online database on the Milwaukee Police Department website shows there have been 196 killings so far this year. That figure eclipses the previous record of 193, which was set just last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shootout near Marquette, apartment, vehicle hit

MILWAUKEE - People in two vehicles started shooting at each other near Marquette University's campus Tuesday, Nov. 22, Milwaukee police said. According to police, it happened around 4:30 p.m. near 23rd and Wells. A nearby apartment building and parked vehicle were hit by the gunfire. No injuries were reported. No...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Monday night; 2 wounded

MILWUAKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday night, Nov. 21. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near Fond du Lac and Congress. A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot 2 at tire shop, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Matthew Hinkle, 23, of Milwaukee, is accused of shooting two people at a tire shop near 10th and Atkinson. One of them died at the scene. Hinkle is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac and Capitol shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 22 near Fond du Lac and Capitol in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 10:43 p.m. The victim, 25-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a graze wound and refused medical treatment. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman shot near 93rd and Mill

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 54, was shot Tuesday night, Nov. 22 near 93rd and Mill. Police said a Milwaukee man, 23, was arrested. MPD added this was a domestic violence incident that happened around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee driver hits pedestrian, building near 51st and Center

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Officials said the vehicle hit the pedestrian near 51st and Center before striking a building around 10:35 a.m. Police said the pedestrian, a 55-year-old Milwaukee man, was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 1st and North, life-threatening injuries

MILWAUKEE - A man, 26, suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 23 near 1st and North. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting shortly after 4 p.m. Police said they know who they are looking for, but no arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide: Man shot, killed near 46th and Locust

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's north side Tuesday morning, Nov. 22. Police said the 33-year-old victim was shot near 46th and Locust around 9 a.m. MPD is investigating what led to the homicide and looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Milwaukee men hurt in shootings, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 38 and 66, were hurt in separate shootings Sunday, Nov. 20. The first happened around 4 p.m. near 41st and Clarke. Police said the victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The second happened around 7:30 p.m. near 12th and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

10-year-old child shot Milwaukee woman near 87th and Hemlock

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting involving a child killing a 44-year-old Milwaukee woman near 87th and Hemlock on Monday, Nov. 21. Police said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Officials said a 10-year-old child was playing with a firearm when it discharged, striking a Milwaukee woman. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee woman fatally shot by 10-year-old playing with gun

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 44-year-old woman dead Monday, Nov. 21. It happened just before 7 a.m. near 87th and Hemlock Street. Authorities say a 10-year-old child was playing with a firearm when it discharged, striking the woman. Police say no arrests...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

10-year-old playing with firearm accidentally shoots, kills Wisconsin woman

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old who reportedly fired the gun. The shooting happened on Monday morning around 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street in the city of Milwaukee. Officers say a 10-year-old child...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust

MILWAUKEE — Demolition is ongoing at the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, but nearby residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them under a cloud of dust. "I got the stuff right in my eyes. My eyes were all full of this grit,"...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

37th and Burleigh stabbing; man in stable condition, woman arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing occurred on Monday, Nov. 21 near 37th and Burleigh. It happened at approximately 1:33 a.m. Police say during a domestic dispute, the suspect stabbed the victim. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Thanksgiving DUI warning

“Blackout Wednesday,” the day before Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it's all about making it to the dinner table on Thursday and not getting behind the wheel if you've had too much to drink.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy