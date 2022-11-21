Read full article on original website
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 shootings in Milwaukee Thursday morning; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around midnight near Buffum and Concordia. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, 28-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.
nbc15.com
Homicides in Milwaukee hit all-time high
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - With another month yet to go, the City of Milwaukee has already set a new all-time high for homicides in a year. An online database on the Milwaukee Police Department website shows there have been 196 killings so far this year. That figure eclipses the previous record of 193, which was set just last year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shootout near Marquette, apartment, vehicle hit
MILWAUKEE - People in two vehicles started shooting at each other near Marquette University's campus Tuesday, Nov. 22, Milwaukee police said. According to police, it happened around 4:30 p.m. near 23rd and Wells. A nearby apartment building and parked vehicle were hit by the gunfire. No injuries were reported. No...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Monday night; 2 wounded
MILWUAKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday night, Nov. 21. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near Fond du Lac and Congress. A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot 2 at tire shop, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Matthew Hinkle, 23, of Milwaukee, is accused of shooting two people at a tire shop near 10th and Atkinson. One of them died at the scene. Hinkle is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac and Capitol shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 22 near Fond du Lac and Capitol in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 10:43 p.m. The victim, 25-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a graze wound and refused medical treatment. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 93rd and Mill
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 54, was shot Tuesday night, Nov. 22 near 93rd and Mill. Police said a Milwaukee man, 23, was arrested. MPD added this was a domestic violence incident that happened around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver hits pedestrian, building near 51st and Center
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Officials said the vehicle hit the pedestrian near 51st and Center before striking a building around 10:35 a.m. Police said the pedestrian, a 55-year-old Milwaukee man, was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 1st and North, life-threatening injuries
MILWAUKEE - A man, 26, suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 23 near 1st and North. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting shortly after 4 p.m. Police said they know who they are looking for, but no arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide: Man shot, killed near 46th and Locust
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's north side Tuesday morning, Nov. 22. Police said the 33-year-old victim was shot near 46th and Locust around 9 a.m. MPD is investigating what led to the homicide and looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee men hurt in shootings, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 38 and 66, were hurt in separate shootings Sunday, Nov. 20. The first happened around 4 p.m. near 41st and Clarke. Police said the victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The second happened around 7:30 p.m. near 12th and...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate four separate shootings within the span of about 4 hours
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating four shootings that happened between 8:24 p.m. Sunday night and 12:48 a.m. Monday morning. Police say a double shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 20 around 8:24 p.m. near Hampton and 32nd. Police state the shooting was the result of an argument between...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
10-year-old child shot Milwaukee woman near 87th and Hemlock
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting involving a child killing a 44-year-old Milwaukee woman near 87th and Hemlock on Monday, Nov. 21. Police said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Officials said a 10-year-old child was playing with a firearm when it discharged, striking a Milwaukee woman. The...
CBS 58
Milwaukee woman fatally shot by 10-year-old playing with gun
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 44-year-old woman dead Monday, Nov. 21. It happened just before 7 a.m. near 87th and Hemlock Street. Authorities say a 10-year-old child was playing with a firearm when it discharged, striking the woman. Police say no arrests...
CBS 58
Third woman to fall unconscious in presence of wanted man dies in hospital
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The latest woman to fall unconscious in the presence of a wanted man has died. Timothy Olson is still on the loose. Racine police warn Olson is a danger. South Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the death. A news release was careful not to...
wearegreenbay.com
10-year-old playing with firearm accidentally shoots, kills Wisconsin woman
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old who reportedly fired the gun. The shooting happened on Monday morning around 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street in the city of Milwaukee. Officers say a 10-year-old child...
CBS 58
Police identify Timothy Olson as Person of Interest in death of Raina Reighns
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Friends of Raina Reighns identify her as the latest victim who fell unconscious while in the presence of Timothy Olson, and ultimately died. Reighns' friend Daniel Walsh said they met over a year ago and became fast friends. They shared a love for karaoke. "She was...
WISN
Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust
MILWAUKEE — Demolition is ongoing at the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, but nearby residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them under a cloud of dust. "I got the stuff right in my eyes. My eyes were all full of this grit,"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
37th and Burleigh stabbing; man in stable condition, woman arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing occurred on Monday, Nov. 21 near 37th and Burleigh. It happened at approximately 1:33 a.m. Police say during a domestic dispute, the suspect stabbed the victim. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Thanksgiving DUI warning
“Blackout Wednesday,” the day before Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it's all about making it to the dinner table on Thursday and not getting behind the wheel if you've had too much to drink.
