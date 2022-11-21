ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ga. Secretary of State certifies Nov. 2022 General Election results

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified the results of the Nov. 8 General Election Monday, four days before the State certification deadline.

Raffensperger announced that the early certification of the results was possible because of the work done by county election officials who oversaw the process.

“Our 2022 General Election was a tremendous success,” Raffensperger said. “Early certification reflects that success. Georgia has struck the balance between accessibility and security, and Georgia’s election administrators worked tirelessly to get the job done. We are so thankful for their work.”

Raffensperger added that post-election procedures also enhanced confidence in the accuracy of the results.

Last Thursday and Friday, all 159 counties participated in a statewide Risk Limiting Audit of the Secretary of State’s contest. The audit confirmed the results’ accuracy at a 95% risk limit, 5% higher than required by state law, Raffensperger said.

The runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will occur on Dec. 6, concluding election season in Georgia.

