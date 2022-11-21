Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
WHO Releases New List of the World's Deadliest Pathogens, Including the Unknown 'Disease X'
The world's deadliest pathogens have been ranked by the World Health Organization (WHO) as part of a new or updated list that has a risk to spark outbreaks or pandemics within the short or long-term future. The international health body also focused on the mysterious "Disease X," an unknown pathogen...
Voice of America
Bacterial Infections 'Second Leading Cause of Death Worldwide'
Bacterial infections are the second leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for one in eight of all deaths in 2019, the first global study of their lethality revealed on Tuesday. The massive new study, published in The Lancet journal, looked at deaths from 33 common bacterial pathogens and 11 types...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover existing drug can disrupt coronavirus replication
In early 2020, Eric Pringle and Brett Duguay found themselves spending much of their time in their microbiology lab on the seventh floor of Dal's Tupper Building. The virologists were busy testing potential antivirals for common cold coronaviruses and were seeing promising results. The pair, both post-doctoral researchers working with...
MedicalXpress
Artificial sweeteners found to kill off antibiotic-resistant bacteria
Sugar substitutes found in many supermarket foods have been shown to kill off antibiotic-resistant bacteria that cause pneumonia and sepsis. Three artificial sweeteners used in products such as diet drinks, yogurts and desserts dramatically halt the growth of multidrug-resistant priority pathogens. The additives not only disable bacteria that cause several...
Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants
(CNN) -- Moderna said on Monday its updated Covid-19 booster generated "significantly higher" neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot. The bivalent booster used in the United States is known as mRNA-1273.222; it contains Moderna's original vaccine and a vaccine specifically designed against the BA.4 and...
Myocarditis after Covid vaccination: Research on possible long-term risks underway
In October 2021, Da’Vion Miller was found unconscious in the bathroom of his home in Detroit a week after receiving his first dose of Pfizer's Covid vaccine. He had known something was wrong: Then 22, he had started experiencing chest pain two days after getting vaccinated, followed by fatigue, shortness of breath and dizziness.
ABC News
FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply
One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
FDA: Liver, gallbladder problems linked to recalled Daily Harvest product
Recall alert: Daily Harvest says tara flour was sickening its customers In June, Daily Harvest, a Meal-kit delivery company, voluntarily recalled its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles,” due to consumer reports of digestion illness. (NCD) Federal officials said they are continuing to receive reports of illness linked to...
MedicalXpress
Physicians urged to consider fungal infections as possible cause for lung inflammation
Infectious diseases expert George Thompson has been studying and treating fungal diseases for over two decades. He monitors their spread, symptoms and relative risks. Lately, he has been more concerned about a rising threat: the spread of disease-causing fungi outside of their traditional hot spots. In a commentary published in...
Antibiotic resistance: 150 serious infections occur per day in England
Nearly 150 serious infections that did not respond to antibiotics occurred per day last year in England, according to new data.Figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed there was an average of 148 severe antibiotic-resistant infections per day in 2021, up by 2.2% on the previous pandemic year (53,985, up from 52,842).However, overall infection numbers were still down on pre-pandemic levels, with the UKHSA saying this was driven by things such as reduced social mixing and extra handwashing.The use of antibiotics – which help fuel antimicrobial resistance (AMR) – also fell by 15% between 2017 to 2021.We are...
Vaccines Have Off-Target, Non-Specific Effects, Both Beneficial and Harmful
A paradigm shift is how we view vaccines. The design of biological systems is highly intricate, with embedded components that somehow know how to interact with each other, seemingly based on instincts programmed by the genetic code.
Cornell Daily Sun
Amid Avian Flu Rise, Concern for Human Transmission Remains Low
Humans are not the only species experiencing a strong flu season right now. The United States is reaching record high numbers of avian influenza outbreaks, according to the Center for Disease Control. Wild birds and poultry are seeing the highest impact, with almost 50 million dead as a result of avian flu in 2022.
NBC News
New Covid boosters work better against infection than previous shots, CDC finds
The first real-world data on the new omicron vaccines find that they are better at preventing symptomatic Covid infections than the earlier doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. The findings fortify messaging from public health officials that the new shots, from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, should provide...
MedicalXpress
First evidence drug resistant bacteria can travel from gut to lung, increasing infection risks
A new Oxford University study released during World Antimicrobial Awareness Week has significant findings on how antimicrobial resistance (AMR) arises and persists. The results, published today in Nature Communications, provide the first direct evidence of AMR bacteria migrating from a patient's gut microbiome to the lungs, increasing the risk of deadly infections.
A new study of drug-resistant bacteria moving freely between organs could save lives
New research shows that drug-resistant bacteria can make the journey from the digestive tract to the lungs, raising the probability of infection.
‘Seismic’: FDA says company’s laboratory-grown meat safe to eat
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday said that a laboratory-grown meat product developed by a California company is safe for human consumption. The product, derived from real animal cells, would not require an animal to be slaughtered, The Washington Post reported. The FDA added that the product could be available someday in U.S. grocery stores and restaurants.
The FDA Just Approved Lab-Grown Chicken for the Very First Time
If you live in the U.S. and have been anxiously awaiting the day you can finally try lab-grown meat, well, it may have just gotten a lot closer. The FDA approved lab-grown meat for the first time, in an exciting move that is sure to excite foodies and save many animal lives.
Voice of America
40 Million Children Face Growing Threat of Measles, WHO Warns
More than 40 million children missed getting vaccinated against measles last year, prompting a significant setback in global efforts to eradicate the highly contagious disease worldwide, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a joint report Wednesday. Vaccination campaigns were disrupted in...
Hand sanitizer recalled over potential contamination with toxic chemical
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A hand sanitizer that was sold over the internet nationwide is being recalled because the company that manufactured it says it may have been contaminated with a toxic chemical. That chemical, according to the recall posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, is...
WebMD
Monoclonal Antibodies Losing Effectiveness Against COVID-19 Variants
Nov. 21, 2022 -- Lab-created monoclonal antibodies, once a leading way of protecting people against COVID-19, are being sidelined because they don’t work against a growing number of coronavirus variants. "Monoclonals had their day, like the Model T or the biplane," Carl Dieffenbach, director of the Division of AIDS...
