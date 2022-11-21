ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Bacterial Infections 'Second Leading Cause of Death Worldwide'

Bacterial infections are the second leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for one in eight of all deaths in 2019, the first global study of their lethality revealed on Tuesday. The massive new study, published in The Lancet journal, looked at deaths from 33 common bacterial pathogens and 11 types...
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover existing drug can disrupt coronavirus replication

In early 2020, Eric Pringle and Brett Duguay found themselves spending much of their time in their microbiology lab on the seventh floor of Dal's Tupper Building. The virologists were busy testing potential antivirals for common cold coronaviruses and were seeing promising results. The pair, both post-doctoral researchers working with...
MedicalXpress

Artificial sweeteners found to kill off antibiotic-resistant bacteria

Sugar substitutes found in many supermarket foods have been shown to kill off antibiotic-resistant bacteria that cause pneumonia and sepsis. Three artificial sweeteners used in products such as diet drinks, yogurts and desserts dramatically halt the growth of multidrug-resistant priority pathogens. The additives not only disable bacteria that cause several...
CBS Detroit

Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants

(CNN) -- Moderna said on Monday its updated Covid-19 booster generated "significantly higher" neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot. The bivalent booster used in the United States is known as mRNA-1273.222; it contains Moderna's original vaccine and a vaccine specifically designed against the BA.4 and...
ABC News

FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply

One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
The Independent

Antibiotic resistance: 150 serious infections occur per day in England

Nearly 150 serious infections that did not respond to antibiotics occurred per day last year in England, according to new data.Figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed there was an average of 148 severe antibiotic-resistant infections per day in 2021, up by 2.2% on the previous pandemic year (53,985, up from 52,842).However, overall infection numbers were still down on pre-pandemic levels, with the UKHSA saying this was driven by things such as reduced social mixing and extra handwashing.The use of antibiotics – which help fuel antimicrobial resistance (AMR) – also fell by 15% between 2017 to 2021.We are...
Cornell Daily Sun

Amid Avian Flu Rise, Concern for Human Transmission Remains Low

Humans are not the only species experiencing a strong flu season right now. The United States is reaching record high numbers of avian influenza outbreaks, according to the Center for Disease Control. Wild birds and poultry are seeing the highest impact, with almost 50 million dead as a result of avian flu in 2022.
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

New Covid boosters work better against infection than previous shots, CDC finds

The first real-world data on the new omicron vaccines find that they are better at preventing symptomatic Covid infections than the earlier doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. The findings fortify messaging from public health officials that the new shots, from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, should provide...
MedicalXpress

First evidence drug resistant bacteria can travel from gut to lung, increasing infection risks

A new Oxford University study released during World Antimicrobial Awareness Week has significant findings on how antimicrobial resistance (AMR) arises and persists. The results, published today in Nature Communications, provide the first direct evidence of AMR bacteria migrating from a patient's gut microbiome to the lungs, increasing the risk of deadly infections.
WSOC Charlotte

‘Seismic’: FDA says company’s laboratory-grown meat safe to eat

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday said that a laboratory-grown meat product developed by a California company is safe for human consumption. The product, derived from real animal cells, would not require an animal to be slaughtered, The Washington Post reported. The FDA added that the product could be available someday in U.S. grocery stores and restaurants.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GreenMatters

The FDA Just Approved Lab-Grown Chicken for the Very First Time

If you live in the U.S. and have been anxiously awaiting the day you can finally try lab-grown meat, well, it may have just gotten a lot closer. The FDA approved lab-grown meat for the first time, in an exciting move that is sure to excite foodies and save many animal lives.
Voice of America

40 Million Children Face Growing Threat of Measles, WHO Warns

More than 40 million children missed getting vaccinated against measles last year, prompting a significant setback in global efforts to eradicate the highly contagious disease worldwide, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a joint report Wednesday. Vaccination campaigns were disrupted in...
The Hill

Hand sanitizer recalled over potential contamination with toxic chemical

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A hand sanitizer that was sold over the internet nationwide is being recalled because the company that manufactured it says it may have been contaminated with a toxic chemical. That chemical, according to the recall posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, is...
WebMD

Monoclonal Antibodies Losing Effectiveness Against COVID-19 Variants

Nov. 21, 2022 -- Lab-created monoclonal antibodies, once a leading way of protecting people against COVID-19, are being sidelined because they don’t work against a growing number of coronavirus variants. "Monoclonals had their day, like the Model T or the biplane," Carl Dieffenbach, director of the Division of AIDS...

Comments / 0

Community Policy