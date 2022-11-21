Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Country Christmas at Ingleside Hotel opens for 27th season
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Country Christmas continues its decades long tradition, opening its drive-through lights display for the season Friday, Nov. 25 in Pewaukee. There's nothing like a tradition to take you back, and the holiday attraction keeps chugging forward. "Definitely a family tradition," said Rebecca Shields. "We’ve been coming since...
Milwaukee shootings Friday, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Nov. 25 responded to at least three separate shootings. Three Milwaukee men were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 23-year-old man was shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 76th and Florist. Police said a 23-year-old...
Milwaukee teen shot near 59th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 59th and Capital that injured a 17-year-old boy on Saturday, Nov. 26. Police said the shooting took place around 1 a.m. Officials said the circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken...
'Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks' feast comes together for 13th year
RACINE, Wis. - The cost of a Thanksgiving meal may have been a little harder to swallow this year, which made a feast served in Racine that much more meaningful for a lot of folks. The 13th annual "Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks" feast had one of the biggest turnouts...
Candy Cane Lane, MACC Fund mission up and running in West Allis
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Candy Cane Lane is getting people into the Christmas spirit once again, the 37th annual neighborhood lights display now up and running for the season. From 96th Street to 92nd Street in West Allis, more than 300 homes are all decked out. Kent Perkl has decorated his home for 19 years and has thousands of lights.
Thanksgiving fire, 4 Milwaukee residents displaced
MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents are displaced after a house fire on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. The fire near 91st and Fairmount – across the street from Timmerman Airport – happened around 4:45 p.m. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews immediately knocked down the flames upon arrival. One...
76th and Silver Spring shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 76th and Florist on the city's north side Friday night, Nov. 25. Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone...
McBob's Thanksgiving 'Feed the Veterans' helps those who served
MILWAUKEE - McBob's Pub & Grill on Milwaukee's north side said "thank you" Thursday, Nov. 24 with its seventh annual "Feed the Veterans." Veterans were able to get a free meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. The owner said the tradition started after overhearing some customers, who were veterans, saying they didn't have a place to go on Thanksgiving.
West Allis man breaks into neighbor's home armed with knife: police
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police responded to a call on Thursday, Nov. 24, reporting a neighbor had broken into a house armed with a knife. Police said the break-in happened around 7 p.m. Officials said before officers arrived, the neighbor with the knife left the caller’s residence and...
Greenfield Walgreens theft, pursuit, South Milwaukee man charged
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A South Milwaukee man, 35, is accused of leading police on a chase after stealing from Walgreens in Greenfield. Andrew Gbur faces three counts of retail theft, one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer. According to police, around 2...
Boy shot inside Milwaukee apartment; man's bond reduced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, criminally charged after a 16-year-old boy was shot, had his cash bond reduced Tuesday, Nov. 22. Previously set at $7,000 on Nov. 5, court records show bond for 18-year-old PrinceEric Cornelius has now been changed to $4,000. Cornelius is charged with injury by negligent handing of a dangerous weapon and obstructing an officer. He pleaded not guilty on Nov. 14.
Milwaukee homicide near Hopkins and Courtland, 2 arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 37, died from injuries suffered in a fight near Courtland and Hopkins Saturday evening, Nov. 26. Milwaukee police said two people were arrested in connection with this homicide. The victim died at the hospital. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at...
Dodge County fatal crash; driver strikes ditch
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a crash in the township of Chester on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, around 10 a.m., they received a report of a subject found deceased in a vehicle on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
12th and Locust crash, 4 taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - Four people were hurt in a Milwaukee crash Wednesday night Nov. 23 on the city's north side. Police said the crash happened at 12th and Locust around 5:30 p.m. One vehicle was making a left turn when it was hit by another. All four people were taken to...
Milwaukee ‘Blackity Black Holiday Market,’ 40+ vendors
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Marcus Performing Arts Center hosted the "Blackity Black Holiday Market" on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. The market featured 40-plus Milwaukee-area Black-owned businesses. Organizers said the goal of the market was to bring together a diverse group of makers, artists and producers and keep the money they...
2 shootings in Milwaukee Thursday morning; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around midnight near Buffum and Concordia. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, 28-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.
Dogs stolen; Milwaukee police investigate burglary near 21st and Layton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say someone stole dogs from a residence near 21st and Layton Avenue on the city's south side on Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Officials say the burglary happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. The person or persons entered a residence – and stolen some dogs. Those persons are being sought by police.
Brookfield police investigate disturbance; man armed with firearm, knife
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The City of Brookfield Police Department is investigating an incident involving an individual armed with a firearm and a knife near Rolland and Deer Park on Thursday, Nov. 24. Around 5 p.m., Brookfield police responded to a disturbance involving a subject who reportedly armed themselves with a...
I-94 crash, OWI arrest; Muskego woman jailed
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Muskego woman for operating while intoxicated Wednesday night, Nov. 23 after a crash on I-94. If convicted, it would be the 36-year-old woman's fourth OWI offense. Troopers were called to the scene on I-94 westbound near Barker Road around 5:15...
