MILWAUKEE - McBob's Pub & Grill on Milwaukee's north side said "thank you" Thursday, Nov. 24 with its seventh annual "Feed the Veterans." Veterans were able to get a free meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. The owner said the tradition started after overhearing some customers, who were veterans, saying they didn't have a place to go on Thanksgiving.

