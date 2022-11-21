Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
KTLA Launches new state-of-the-art studio and set for KTLA 5 News
Launch Coincides with Celebration of KTLA 5’s 75th Anniversary. KTLA-TV, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving the Los Angeles area and the most watched local news broadcaster in Southern California, today launched its new state-of-the-art studio and news set during the afternoon newscast. The new set has a...
KTLA.com
We tried ‘Thanksgiving leftover’ pizza
The 5 Live crew headed to Napoli’s Pizza Kitchen in Sherman Oaks to try the “leftover Thanksgiving pizza.”. This segment aired on November 23, 2022.
foxla.com
SoCal shoppers brave long lines at Honey Baked Ham stores
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - On Thanksgiving Eve, shoppers across Los Angeles County scrambled to get traditional staples in time for the holiday. For many, the ultimate centerpiece for Thanksgiving is the protein and for some, buying a pre-made ham or turkey is the better and more convenient option – even if it means temporarily practicing more patience.
L.A. Weekly
The Best Los Angeles Green Wednesday Deals 2022
We’re running down some of the best deals we’ve seen around town for one of the biggest cannabis shopping days of the year. We’ll update this throughout the day with new deals. Keep an eye out for the Black Friday list too. The Artist Tree. The Artist...
SFGate
Hollywood Hills Chihuahua killed by LA's famous cougar, P-22
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion that killed a Chihuahua while the little dog was being walked on leash in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month is the famed cougar P-22, the National Park Service confirmed Monday. P-22 wears a tracking collar as part of a park service...
KTLA.com
Winter Fest OC returns for the holiday season
Megan Telles was live at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa with a preview of Winter Fest OC. This winter wonderland festival runs from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1. For more information and tickets visit winterfestoc.com. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 23,...
KTLA.com
Project Angel Food delivering meals on Thanksgiving day
Thanksgiving is not a day off for the non-profit organization Project Angel Food. While other non-profit organizations invite the less fortunate to come to various Thanksgiving Day events, Project Angel Food is delivering meals to the seriously ill. Donations and volunteers are welcome not just at Thanksgiving, but all year...
The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List)
We took on the herculean task of whittling a staple of Los Angeles culture to a handful of the city's many flea market offerings The post The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List) appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
KTLA.com
Man, his dog removed from downtown Los Angeles billboard by firefighters
Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the moment crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department used a ladder truck to remove a man and his dog from a platform between two billboards downtown. Calls about the pair perched between the billboards, located near 1855 E. Washington Blvd., came in at around...
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland. Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org. “Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park...
Thousands of free turkeys given away to LA families ahead of Thanksgiving
As Thanksgiving approaches, many families in Southern California have been hit hard economically by inflation and other financial setbacks. That's why local politicians and businesses are giving away free turkeys to families. For the third consecutive year, Hollywood Park hosted the City of Inglewood's 8th Annual Turkey Giveaway at SoFi Stadium. Over 150 volunteers helped to distribute food items to families. "Trimmings can be expensive," said Asia Jones, a volunteer. "But people still want to have a wonderful Thanksgiving and to do that they just need a little bit of help." The Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway served roughly 2,500 Inglewood residents, providing turkeys donated...
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
Complex
The Best Outfits at Day Two of ComplexCon 2022
ComplexCon returned to the Long Beach Convention Center this past weekend. And the two-day event did not disappoint. Whether it was the exclusive drops, delicious food being served at the Eat Your Feed Fest, or the incredible performance by Nigo and friends to close out the weekend, there was definitely something for everyone to get excited about.
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County to the stunning mile-long stroll at Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Lights, SoCal is one of the best regions for holiday light displays The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
KTLA.com
Los Angeles, Orange County bomb squads fish out torpedo from ocean
Bomb squads from Los Angeles and Orange county sheriff’s departments assisted the United States Navy in recovering a torpedo that was spotted several miles off the coast of Southern California. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau received a call regarding a suspicious device floating...
Eater
Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot
An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
thedowneypatriot.com
Mariachi Divas Christmas show returns to Downey
DOWNEY — The Grammy Award winning Mariachi Divas are bringing their popular, high-energy Christmas concert to the Downey Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8 pm. The Divas are local favorites, having twice sold-out previous concerts at the Downey Theatre. Band leader Cindy Shea, a classically trained world-class trumpet...
You need to earn this much to buy a home in L.A.
It will surprise no one that it can cost an arm and a leg to purchase a home in a pricey town like Los Angeles. But what may shock you is how much you need to earn annually to make home buying work. An analysis from the real estate site Redfin finds that would-be homeowners […]
Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards
2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Lauren Jauregui attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)
iheart.com
Hot Dog Vendor Stabbed In Turf War With Another Hot Dog Vendor
There were no weiners when two hot dog vendors got into a turf war outside of Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday. Police were called to a brawl involving 10 to 15 people, which started when hot dog vendors from Los Angeles set up in areas usually used by San Diego hot dog vendors. In the midst of the fight, one man was stabbed in the back and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and 12-year-old Yoni Yanes was taken into custody for the stabbing. Multiple people had to be treated for injuries at the scene; while they were being treated, people were still buying and eating hot dogs.
