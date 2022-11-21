ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CHART: Reductions in $1,000 pandemic bonuses pledged for CT essential workers

By CT Mirror Data
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 5 days ago
Nursing home staff, grocery store workers and others who kept essential services running during the pandemic would receive bonuses of about $233 each — not even one-quarter of the $1,000 state officials dangled before them — based on calculations released Nov. 16 by state Comptroller-elect Sean Scanlon and by Comptroller Natalie Braswell.

But Gov. Ned Lamont said on Nov. 17 that he will call the General Assembly into special session by month’s end to increase funding for pandemic worker bonuses, among other reasons.

Lamont said he agreed to increase funding for essential-worker bonuses from $35 million to $90 million, a sum short of the $130 million necessary to pay most qualified applicants the promised $1,000 bonus for working during COVID-19.

Tracy
5d ago

what a insult to us all , so we worked through the whole pandemic and we get this amount how insulting ,while we were working every one else who was on unemployment 600dllrs a week , and we get a one time payment of 232

Ruth Nadeau
5d ago

so 2 yrs ago people put their lives on the line 2 keep the state/business's going when we needed it & this is the thanks they get. shame on the state of CT.

compassionategal
5d ago

that way each worker got a real dollar amount. Sadly putting your life on the line while most hid in their basements got $600 a week plus unemployment and the elites paid for thru our tax dollars got paid to do nothing. some for a year or more

