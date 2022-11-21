ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PODCAST: Potential conflict of interest in CT State Pier construction raises questions

By CT Mirror's Long Story Short
Connecticut Mirror
 5 days ago
The construction manager tasked with the redevelopment of the State Pier in New London recommended itself for almost $90 million in contracts. Lawmakers — and other contracting companies — want to know why.

WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Andrew Brown to discuss his article, “Manager at CT State Pier recommended itself for $87M in contracts,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short. You can read his story here .

NEW HAVEN, CT
