ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

Bob Iger Is Returning to a Very Different Disney

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFcWo_0jJ6U4o700

"

As inflation increases and consumers ready themselves for a recession, many companies are preparing for rough times ahead. Disney, whose shares are down 37 percent year to date, isn't immune from those changes. On Sunday night, the company made a shocking move and announced former CEO Bob Iger would return to lead the company. Outgoing CEO Bob Chapek, who led the company since 2020 and recently had his contract renewed in June for three years, would depart effectively immediately. "Disney's best chance to win amidst the headwinds facing the industry right now is strong leadership," said Mike Proulx, vice president and research director at consulting firm Forrester. "Iger is a proven and revered chief executive that's already a known quantity for Disney. This makes him a pretty certain bet against a backdrop of so much uncertainty." Though Disney did
add more subscribers than expected during its latest earnings report and projected profitability for Disney+ by 2024, its streaming service still has a rocky road ahead. The streaming division noted an operating loss of $1.47 billion during its latest quarterly report on November 8, and Chapek said in a call with investors that costs would only continue to mount through 2023. It also missed estimates on earnings per share and revenue. Iger spearheaded Disney for 15 years from 2005 to 2020 and was executive chairman and chairman of the board through 2021. Under his tenure, the company acquired large franchises including Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Fox, and he also led the launch of Disney+, which marked its foray into the streaming space. He will be tasked with leading the company for the next two years, as well as choosing a successor. "Iger is well liked at Disney for his business acumen and his personal charisma, so it's understandable for the board to call him back," said Paul Verna, Insider Intelligence principal analyst. "This is, after all, a company that excels at turning characters into franchises. The question is whether the sequel will be as good as the original." Yet, while his track record is impressive, Iger will be returning to a very different Disney. When he left in 2020, the business was faced with new challenges including a global pandemic which shut down in-person entertainment like movie theaters and theme parks. "Today, while the pandemic is no longer a health emergency in the US, the ripple effects continue to play out across the global economy and the supply chain," Verna said. "These factors are compounded by the Russian war in Ukraine. And the streaming business, which is pivotal to Disney's future, is now virtually saturated with competitors, so it looks different, and more daunting than it did in early 2020. In short, Iger faces a set of circumstances that will make success much harder than it was during his first run as CEO." Media could be what helps Disney get through this next chapter, and Iger not only has experience there but used those franchises to bolster the parks business, but there's also that increased competition in the streaming space. Even though Disney is gearing to add a cheaper ad-supported tier for Disney+ on Dec. 8, other platforms have already embraced advertising including Netflix. "Consumers are trying to navigate their lives on the backside of the pandemic," Forrester's Proulx said. "This will be new territory for Iger. He can't rely on his previous knowledge of consumer behavior because it's pretty much a blank slate right now. Consumers have more choices when it comes to streaming and they're being price pinched more than ever. Iger can't rely on his old playbook in this new environment." "

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Walmart Manager Opens Fire in Break Room, Killing 6

"By Alex Brandon and Ben FinleyA Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.The gunman, who police believe shot himself, was dead when officers arrived. Police said they were trying to determine the motive for the shooting, and one employee described watching “bodies drop” as the assailant fired haphazardly, without saying a word.“He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn’t matter who he hit. He...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheddar News

Gunman Kills 5 at Gay Club, Is Subdued by Patrons

"By Thomas Peipert and Jesse Bedayn A 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons and arrested by police who arrived within minutes, authorities said Sunday.At least two firearms, including a “long rifle” used during the shooting, were found at Club Q after the Saturday night attack, police said.On its Facebook page, the club called it a “hate attack.” Investigators were still determining a motive and whether to prosecute it as a hate crime, said El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen. Charges against...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Cheddar News

Hearing Aids and E-Bikes Boost Sales for Best Buy as Electronics Sink

"Demand for big-ticket electronic items is falling but easing supply chain issues are helping retailers such as Best Buy stay flexible as they head into an uncertain holiday season. As Best Buy CEO Corie Barry put it in a Tuesday earnings call, the impact of the macroeconomic situation on consumers is "uneven and unsettled.""Each customer is making trade-offs, especially with the significant impact of inflation on the basics like food, fuel, and lodging," she said. "Across consumers, we can also see that savings are being drawn down, and credit usage is going up. And value clearly matters to everyone."Despite these headwinds,...
Cheddar News

Supreme Court OKs Handover of Trump Tax Returns to Congress

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, with no noted dissents,...
FLORIDA STATE
Cheddar News

Gay Bar Shooting Suspect Faces Murder, Hate Crime Charges

"By Thomas Peipert and Jesse BedaynThe man suspected of opening fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs was being held on murder and hate crime charges Monday, two days after the attack that killed five people and left 17 others with gunshot wounds.Online court records showed that 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich faced five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury in Saturday night's attack at Club Q. He remained hospitalized with unspecified injuries, police said.The charges were preliminary, and prosecutors had not filed them in court. The hate crime charges would require proving...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Cheddar News

Casket Company Black Friday Deal Looks to Prep Customers for the Inevitable

"Death and discounts are coming together this Black Friday with a promotion from on direct-to-consumer funeral caskets. Titan Casket, the self-proclaimed "Warby Parker of the funeral industry," is offering customers $50 off if they pre-purchase a casket, which can run between roughly $500 to $4000. The company touted this "first-of-its-kind deal" as a way for customers to lock in the price of a casket today and potentially save their families thousands of dollars in the future. COO Joshua Siegel said the promotion is a test of the company's long-term effort to get consumers to think about and plan for their deaths or...
Cheddar News

Stocks End Lower on Wall Street as Tech Weighs Down Nasdaq

People walk outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday, as a slide in technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the tech-heavy...
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy