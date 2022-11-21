Local LGBTQ+ organizations share resources following Colorado shooting

MISSOULA - There are resources available in Western Montana for people who are struggling following the weekend's horrific shooting in Colorado Springs.

The LGBTQ+ Community Center in Missoula will be offering support and resources throughout the week for anyone who would like to talk to someone.

The center will be hosting a queer potluck event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving at Burns Street Bistro at 1500 Burns Street in Missoula.

LGBTQ+ Community Center Board Member David Herrera says now more than ever the LGBTQ+ community needs to stand together with support from fellow Montanans.

“This is now more than ever when we need to build those coalitions, bring our folks together and speak with one voice on the need for how to prevent these tragedies from happening you know, what can be done in order to make our community safe,” said Herrera.

Additional resources can be found below: