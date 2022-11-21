Julia Fox said she dated Kanye West so he would leave ex-wife Kim Kardashian alone

Kanye West and Julia Fox during their brief relationship. Marc Piasecki/GC Image

Julia Fox says she dated Kanye West so he would leave his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, alone.

"Maybe I could get him off Kim's case. Maybe I can distract him, like, just get him to like me," Fox recalled in a TikTok Monday.

Fox and West dated for one month in 2022. She said when "me and him got together, he hadn't been doing anything out there yet."

Julia Fox, the actress who famously dated Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — for one month after his split from Kim Kardashian, said she dated the rapper so he'd leave his ex-wife alone.

In a TikTok posted Monday responding to a comment criticizing Fox for her relationship with "a famously violent misogynist and antisemite," Fox said "the man was being normal around me," when they met and began to talk.

Fox appeared to refer to Ye's recent online rants against Kardashian and anti-semitic rhetoric that got him suspended from both Instagram and Twitter (before Elon Musk let him back on).

She said Ye had been texting her for a while but that she wasn't interested in "hooking up with a celebrity again," so she largely didn't pay him any mind.

"But then I had this thought," Fox recalled. "Maybe I could get him off Kim's case. Maybe I can distract him, like, just get him to like me."

She continued: "If anyone can do it, it's me, because when I set my mind to something, I do it."

"I've always had a love for Kim," Fox said after explaining that the Kardashians bought items from her clothing line to sell in their stores years ago.

"By the time me and him got together, he hadn't been doing anything out there yet," Fox explained to her TikTok followers. "The only thing he had done was change the name in the song that said 'Come back to me, Kimberly,'" she said.

Fox was referring to a late 2021 performance of "Runaway," when Ye sang "I need you to run right back, baby, more specifically, Kimberly."

Fox noted that for the month that they were together, "he wasn't on Twitter. He wasn't on any forms of social media. He didn't even talk about his relationship."

Instead, she said he talked mostly about "clothes, and weird ideas, and plans for the future, and our hopes and dreams for childhood, and education."

"It was really beautiful, guys," she said.

"The moment he started tweeting, I was out," Fox admitted. "I realized pretty quickly that he wasn't going to take my help... I was delusional, I thought I could help him, I know. It didn't work and now we're here."

"That being said, really deeply respect the man as an artist. I don't want to shit on that. I don't want to reduce his whole career to his really bad moments," Fox said, closing out her video by saying she stands with the Jewish community.

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021. While the pair are still finalizing their divorce, in March a judge granted Kardashian's request to dissolve her marriage to Ye , making her legally single and paving the way for her to change her name back to "Kim Kardashian" from "Kim Kardashian West."

Representatives for Ye did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.