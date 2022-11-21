ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

El Pollo Loco restaurant to open 8 locations across Kansas City area

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
El Pollo Loco, a fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain , plans to open eight locations across the Kansas City area, the company announced Monday.

The restaurant chain also said it has signed an agreement with EPL Missouri LLC to open locations in Kansas City before a planned expansion to other parts of Kansas and Missouri during the next 10 years.

“Kansas and Missouri are untapped markets for El Pollo Loco, and we’re so excited to have the opportunity to get involved with the brand in the early stages of its regional expansion,” Shawn Choudry, an EPL Missouri partner, said in a statement. “The brand is iconic and the menu is different and better than typical fast food. This is certainly a place that has the right recipe for success.”

The Kansas City restaurants will introduce a new design for El Pollo Loco locations, which will include a dining room, possible patio seating, drive-thru and to-go pickup cubbies for mobile and delivery orders.

The announcement comes as the California-based El Pollo Loco looks to expand beyond the Southwest.

According to a press release from the company, El Pollo Loco marinates its chicken daily with a recipe that include citrus, garlic and spice. The chicken is fire-grilled over an open flame and hand-cut to order.

El Pollo Loco offers a variety of dishes based around its chicken including chicken meals, bowls and burritos and salads.

