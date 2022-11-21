ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano Police Department holds 5th annual Turkey Round-Up donation drive

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 5 days ago
The Delano Police Department is accepting frozen turkey donations as part of the 5th annual Turkey Round-Up donation drive until Monday, November 21st.

The yearly event serves as a way for the Delano Police Department to connect to its community while simultaneously giving to those in need during the Thanksgiving holiday. The department is accepting frozen turkeys and monetary donations.

Donations can be dropped off at the Delano Police Department at 2330 High Street. Checks may be made out to "DPOF." Cash or checks should be left with a staff member or police officer at the Delano Police Department.

