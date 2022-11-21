Read full article on original website
2 hurt in Myrtle Beach area crash, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were hurt after a crash on 48th Avenue N. and Robert Grissom Parkway near Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue responded to the crash. Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department says the scene was being cleared out as...
Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Pawleys Island, delays expected
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — Drivers can expect delays if they are in Pawleys Island Saturday morning. Midway Fire Rescue said they responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Ocean Highway and Petigru Drive. Delays are expected and drivers are asked to use caution. Further details were not released.
Cars crash into Foresbrook utility pole, crews replace pole
HORRY COUNTY (WPDE) — Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop due to a two-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash at 6:39 p.m. Officials say a utility pole was damaged and the roadway will be closed for...
'That's our reward' Organization makes Thanksgiving meals for on-duty officers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Green bean casserole, mac and cheese and turkey--that's just some of the yummy food the Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association (CPAAA) was serving up for the on-duty officers. The group’s president, Barbara Prescop, has been putting this feast together since 2014. "We’ve been...
Crews respond to carbon monoxide alarm triggered by propane stove in Horry County home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported carbon monoxide alarm call on Whatuthink Road around 1:45 p.m. Those inside the home were treated on scene as the building was metered and ventilated by HCFR crews. No one was transported to the hospital,...
24-year-old killed in Socastee crash: Coroner
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Socastee. It happened around 3:30 a.m., in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Highway 707, according to SCHP Cpl. David Jones. Jones said a 2002 Toyota Camry was going south on...
Bucksport celebrates 46th annual Thanksgiving Day parade
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Bucksport community celebrated their 46th annual Thanksgiving Day parade today. Many came out to celebrate together as a community with friends and family. Lefogran Sherman is the parade coordinator. He started this tradition to give the people of Bucksport something to do on...
Marion County deputy hurt in car crash on the way to back up fellow officer
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion County sheriff's deputy has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a two car crash Thursday morning on Highway 501 while heading to back up a fellow deputy, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tammy Erwin.
'We have to be there for the kids:' Thousands of socks donated to kids in need this winter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, people dropped off pairs of socks at the Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet. "Socks For Kids” has been happening for 12 years and all the socks go to foster kids and children in need across the Grand Strand and beyond. Anthony...
Small restaurant owner from Greece makes childhood dream a reality in Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — All across the nation customers are supporting local shops for Small Business Saturday. Here on the Grand Strand, the past two days have been a shopper’s dream with Black Friday and now Small Business Saturday. But what’s even more important is the story...
High School Football Lower State Championship Scores
Conway, SC - Scores from the three Lower State Championship games played Friday night. Bruins will play Northwestern Saturday, December 3rd, 7:00 from Benedict for the State Championship. ----- CLASS 3A LOWER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP. Beaufort 30. Dillon 21. Final. ---- CLASS 3A LOWER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP. Cross 6. Johnsonville 20. Final.
Chants Drop Regular-Season Finale at JMU
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The No. 23 nationally-ranked Chanticleers were held to a season-low seven points in a 47-7 road loss at James Madison in the regular-season finale in Harrisonburg, Va., on Saturday afternoon. The loss dropped CCU to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in SBC play. With the win, JMU...
