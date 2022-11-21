ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

2 hurt in Myrtle Beach area crash, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were hurt after a crash on 48th Avenue N. and Robert Grissom Parkway near Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue responded to the crash. Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department says the scene was being cleared out as...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Cars crash into Foresbrook utility pole, crews replace pole

HORRY COUNTY (WPDE) — Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop due to a two-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash at 6:39 p.m. Officials say a utility pole was damaged and the roadway will be closed for...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
24-year-old killed in Socastee crash: Coroner

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Socastee. It happened around 3:30 a.m., in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Highway 707, according to SCHP Cpl. David Jones. Jones said a 2002 Toyota Camry was going south on...
SOCASTEE, SC
Bucksport celebrates 46th annual Thanksgiving Day parade

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Bucksport community celebrated their 46th annual Thanksgiving Day parade today. Many came out to celebrate together as a community with friends and family. Lefogran Sherman is the parade coordinator. He started this tradition to give the people of Bucksport something to do on...
BUCKSPORT, SC
High School Football Lower State Championship Scores

Conway, SC - Scores from the three Lower State Championship games played Friday night. Bruins will play Northwestern Saturday, December 3rd, 7:00 from Benedict for the State Championship. ----- CLASS 3A LOWER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP. Beaufort 30. Dillon 21. Final. ---- CLASS 3A LOWER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP. Cross 6. Johnsonville 20. Final.
CONWAY, SC
Chants Drop Regular-Season Finale at JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. – The No. 23 nationally-ranked Chanticleers were held to a season-low seven points in a 47-7 road loss at James Madison in the regular-season finale in Harrisonburg, Va., on Saturday afternoon. The loss dropped CCU to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in SBC play. With the win, JMU...
HARRISONBURG, VA

