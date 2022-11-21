'Adopt 'til you drop' at Pima Animal Care Center this Black Friday
If hitting the sales the day after Thanksgiving isn't your thing, Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) suggests you "adopt 'til you drop" instead.
The PACC is holding a Black Friday adoption event on Friday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with adoption incentives, including:
- "Doorbuster Deal" prize giveaways
- "Spotlight Specials" highlighting pets that have had a long stay at PACC
- Free adoptions (a $20 licensing fee applies to adult dogs)
“We’re doing everything we can to encourage the public to foster or adopt dogs,” said Director of Animal Services Monica Dangler. “Our incentives are a fun way to bring people to the shelter and get them interested in adopting, but the real gift is giving a home to a pet in need.”
PACC representatives also say they have a need for fosters, for pets as young as two weeks. That's part of the shelter's "Home for the Holidays" push, that includes a blanket-and-hot-chocolate giveaway for the first 20 people who sign up to foster a pet during the event.
The PACC is closed to the public Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, with adjusted hours from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Black Friday to accommodate the event.
Pima Animal Care Center
- 4000 N. Silverbell Rd.
- (520) 724-5900
- More info at pima.gov/animalcare
RELATED: Can't adopt a pet? Consider fostering or volunteering with PACC
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , Twitter or LinkedIn .
Comments / 0