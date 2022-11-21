Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes has fans pretty much all over the world now. You could say he has become the new face of the National Football League. He's even been on the cover of two of the last four Madden football video games. One fan of Patrick Mahomes could be considered the coolest of all time after his interview over the summer, The Fonz Henry Winkler. The two finally got to meet in a moment of pure joy.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO