FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Frisco ISD Will Consider Student Bathroom and Library Book PoliciesLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
