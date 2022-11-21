Read full article on original website
Guess CEO Explains ‘Intentional’ 19% Inventory Increase
Guess Inc. reported a net profit decline of 26.9 percent to $21.8 million from $29.9 million for the same period in the prior year in its third-quarter 2023 fiscal report released Tuesday. The global fashion company also reported that its revenues were $633 million, down 2 percent in U.S. dollars but up 10 percent in constant currency compared to Q3 last year, mostly due to a strong business in Europe. The results were slightly lower than what most analysts had predicted. “We are pleased with our third quarter financial results, which exceeded our revenue and operating profit expectations in a challenging retail environment,”...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
NASDAQ
Six Stocks With Notable Insider Buying: Home Depot, Intel, Overstock and Others
Insider buying always draws interest from investors. Insiders can sell for a whole host of reasons, including to make other investments, buy a house and pay for life’s expenses. Put simply, insider selling doesn’t have to mean the insider is necessarily bearish on the underlying stock. However, insiders...
Got $5,000? This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer.
Philip Morris International is one of the most compelling tobacco stocks on the market right now.
Benzinga
Minetech Records 32% Increase in Revenue for 2Q
Company's loss before tax continues to narrow on higher revenue contribution from civil engineering and manufacturing divisions. KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Civil engineering specialist and bituminous products manufacturer Minetech Resources Berhad today reported that the Company recorded a 31.9% rise in revenue to RM26.9 million for the second quarter ended 30 September 2022 (2Q FY2023) compared with RM20.4 million in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year (2Q FY2022).
msn.com
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
US News and World Report
American Eagle Beats Quarterly Sales Estimates on Strong Demand for Dresses
(Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as a post-pandemic return to work and social events boosted consumer spending on its jeans and dresses despite rising inflation. The company's net revenue fell to $1.24 billion in the third quarter from $1.27 billion...
NASDAQ
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100
You don't need a lot money to buy into these fallen -- but not broken -- growth stocks. One has plummeted 97% this year.
Dollar Tree forecasts lower 2022 profit as price cuts hit margins
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) said on Thursday that its full-year profit would be at the lower end of its forecast, with the discount store retailer's margins under pressure from decades-high inflation.
HP to cut up to 6,000 jobs
Nov 22 (Reuters) - HP Inc (HPQ.N) said on Tuesday it expects to reduce its global headcount by about 4,000 to 6,000 by the end of fiscal 2025. The PC maker estimates it will incur about $1.0 billion in labor and non-labor costs related to restructuring and other charges, with nearly $0.6 billion in fiscal 2023 and the rest split between the following two years.
maritime-executive.com
Xeneta: Overcapacity and Falling Volumes Will Challenge Market in 2023
After over two years of rising rates and overstretched capacity, the rapidly cooling ocean freight market is setting up for an “extremely challenging 2023,” according to Oslo-based Xeneta. The operator of a market intelligence platform predicts that with a continuing decline in cargo volumes, ocean freight rates will drop significantly prompting carriers to increasingly idle their fleets after two years when they pressed every available ship and container into service.
fashionunited.com
Dr Martens revenue up 13 percent, but profits narrow
Dr Martens has reported narrowing profits for the first half of the year despite a 13 percent increase in revenue. The British bootmaker made a profit after tax of 44.7 million pounds in the six months to September 30, down from 48.6 million pounds a year earlier. Its EBITDA was flat at 88.8 million pounds.
Motley Fool
AbbVie Boosts Its Dividend: Is the Dividend King a Buy?
AbbVie’s impressive drug portfolio helped to grow net revenue and earnings in the third quarter. The company’s track record of a half-century of dividend growth shows no signs of slowing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks to Watch
The 2023 lineup of Dogs seems to face thornier problems than in years past. Here are five names to watch for those who adhere to this decades-old income-and-value strategy.
wealthinsidermag.com
Remy Cointreau posts first-half profit above expectations, keeps outlook
PARIS (Reuters) – Remy Cointreau reported a stronger-than-expected 27.2% organic jump in first-half operating profit, driven by strong demand for its premium cognac in China and the United States and cost controls. For the full year of 2022/23, the maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur reiterated it...
Zacks.com
VMware (VMW) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
VMW - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.47 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 and declined 11.4% year over year. Revenues of $3.21 billion lagged the consensus mark by 4.81%. The top line registered year-over-year growth of a mere 0.7%. Suspension of business operations...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
