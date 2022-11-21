Guess Inc. reported a net profit decline of 26.9 percent to $21.8 million from $29.9 million for the same period in the prior year in its third-quarter 2023 fiscal report released Tuesday. The global fashion company also reported that its revenues were $633 million, down 2 percent in U.S. dollars but up 10 percent in constant currency compared to Q3 last year, mostly due to a strong business in Europe. The results were slightly lower than what most analysts had predicted. “We are pleased with our third quarter financial results, which exceeded our revenue and operating profit expectations in a challenging retail environment,”...

