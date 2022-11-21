Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo Sabres Finally Getting Important Player Back
The Buffalo Sabres have not won a game since November 2nd. They have lost eight straight games and it now appears that they are well on their way to a 12th straight season without a playoff appearance. The silver lining this season has been the play of Tage Thompson and...
markerzone.com
RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD
Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
WGRZ TV
Sabres 90s night takes over KeyBank Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday is 90s night at KeyBank Center. The Sabres will hit the ice with their black and red goat head jersey's - paying homage to the ones worn by the team from 1996 to 2006 at Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. The first 10,000...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 11 Monday Night (49ers at Cardinals)
The San Francisco 49ers come into Monday's contest as 9.5-point favorites over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. The spread has continued to rise in the 49ers' favor with Colt McCoy ($14,000) expected to start at quarterback for the Cardinals tonight. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots...
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Arizona Coyotes High Asking Price for Star Defenceman
Once again, the Arizona Coyotes navigate an NHL season expecting to sell pieces at the trade deadline. Last season, Johan Larsson, Scott Wedgewood, Riley Nash, Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin, and Carter Hutton all departed Arizona through February and March. A season earlier, Derek Stepan repped the team as their “big fish” to sell.
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (health protocols) active for Nuggets on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (health protocols) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Jokic will make his return after the Denver center missed four straight game for health protocol reasons. In a matchup versus a Pistons' team ranked 14th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, Jokic's FanDuel salary stands at $10,500.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter (illness) probable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Hunter is on track to return after the Hawks' forward sat out one game with an illness. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hunter to score 22.6 FanDuel points. Hunter's projection includes 14.5...
numberfire.com
Jayson Tatum (ankle) questionable for Boston's Wednesday contest versus Dallas
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum's status is currently in the air after Boston's forward suffered a recent left ankle sprain. Expect Jaylen Brown to play a lead offensive role versus Dallas unit ranked fifth in defensive rating if Tatum is ruled out.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 11/23/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) questionable for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Dinwiddie's availability is currently in the air after the Mavericks' guard experienced left shoulder soreness. Expect Josh Green to see more minutes if Dinwiddie is ruled out versus a Boston team ranked 16th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (health protocols) active on Tuesday night
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (health protocols) is available for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Murray is active after Denver's guard missed two games for health protocol reasons. In 33.7 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 31.2 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 17.7 points, 4.0 rebounds. and...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Bones Hyland (hip) probable on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (hip) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Hyland is dealing with a hip injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Detroit on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 24.4 minutes against the Pistons. Hyland's Tuesday projection...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday starting on Monday, MarJon Beauchamp to bench
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is starting in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Holiday is back in Milwaukee's starting lineup after MarJon Beauchamp was sent to the bench. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Holiday to score 32.2 FanDuel points. Holiday's projection includes 14.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Power Rankings: Tavares, Marner & Benn
With the rocky start to the season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, there have been a number of players on the team who’ve carried their weight both offensively and defensively and some that have been underwhelming to start the year. Different players have stepped into different roles and while...
numberfire.com
Jose Alvarado starting for Pelicans on Wednesday with C.J. McCollum (illness) ruled out
New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Alvarado will get the start on Wednesday with C.J. McCollum sidelined with an illness. Our models expect Alvarado to play 23.8 minutes against the Spurs. Alvarado's Wednesday projection includes 9.8...
NHL
RECAP: Husso, Red Wings shutout Preds on Thanksgiving Eve, 3-0
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings scored a pair of goals in the second period and goalie Ville Husso turned in another stellar performance, leading to a 3-0 shutout win over the Nashville Predators in the annual Thanksgiving Eve game at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night. Husso stopped all...
numberfire.com
Gary Trent Jr. returns to Raptors' lineup Wednesday
Toronto Raptors shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. is in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Trent is set to return after missing three games with a hip issue and an illness. Fred VanVleet (illness) and Scottie Barnes (knee) are both out, so there will be extra ball-handling opportunities available for Trent.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Trey Murphy (foot) ruled out Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Trey Murphy (foot) is out Wednesday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Murphy will miss a second straight game. That leaves extra minutes available for Naji Marshall and Dyson Daniels. C.J. McCollum (illness) is also out Wednesday. Per numberFire's NBA Heat Map, the Pelicans' implied total...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 12 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
numberfire.com
Pacers starting Aaron Nesmith for inactive Andrew Nembhard (knee) on Monday
Indiana Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith is starting in Monday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Nesmith will make his fifth start this season after Andrew Nembhard was ruled out on Monday night. In 25.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nesmith to score 18.4 FanDuel points. Nesmith's projection includes 9.3 points,...
Comments / 0