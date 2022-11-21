ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

markerzone.com

RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD

Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WGRZ TV

Sabres 90s night takes over KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday is 90s night at KeyBank Center. The Sabres will hit the ice with their black and red goat head jersey's - paying homage to the ones worn by the team from 1996 to 2006 at Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. The first 10,000...
BUFFALO, NY
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Rumours: Arizona Coyotes High Asking Price for Star Defenceman

Once again, the Arizona Coyotes navigate an NHL season expecting to sell pieces at the trade deadline. Last season, Johan Larsson, Scott Wedgewood, Riley Nash, Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin, and Carter Hutton all departed Arizona through February and March. A season earlier, Derek Stepan repped the team as their “big fish” to sell.
ARIZONA STATE
numberfire.com

Nikola Jokic (health protocols) active for Nuggets on Tuesday

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (health protocols) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Jokic will make his return after the Denver center missed four straight game for health protocol reasons. In a matchup versus a Pistons' team ranked 14th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, Jokic's FanDuel salary stands at $10,500.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter (illness) probable on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Hunter is on track to return after the Hawks' forward sat out one game with an illness. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hunter to score 22.6 FanDuel points. Hunter's projection includes 14.5...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jayson Tatum (ankle) questionable for Boston's Wednesday contest versus Dallas

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum's status is currently in the air after Boston's forward suffered a recent left ankle sprain. Expect Jaylen Brown to play a lead offensive role versus Dallas unit ranked fifth in defensive rating if Tatum is ruled out.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 11/23/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com

Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) questionable for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Dinwiddie's availability is currently in the air after the Mavericks' guard experienced left shoulder soreness. Expect Josh Green to see more minutes if Dinwiddie is ruled out versus a Boston team ranked 16th in defensive rating.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Denver's Jamal Murray (health protocols) active on Tuesday night

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (health protocols) is available for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Murray is active after Denver's guard missed two games for health protocol reasons. In 33.7 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 31.2 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 17.7 points, 4.0 rebounds. and...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Bones Hyland (hip) probable on Tuesday

Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (hip) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Hyland is dealing with a hip injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Detroit on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 24.4 minutes against the Pistons. Hyland's Tuesday projection...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday starting on Monday, MarJon Beauchamp to bench

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is starting in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Holiday is back in Milwaukee's starting lineup after MarJon Beauchamp was sent to the bench. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Holiday to score 32.2 FanDuel points. Holiday's projection includes 14.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Power Rankings: Tavares, Marner & Benn

With the rocky start to the season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, there have been a number of players on the team who’ve carried their weight both offensively and defensively and some that have been underwhelming to start the year. Different players have stepped into different roles and while...
NHL

RECAP: Husso, Red Wings shutout Preds on Thanksgiving Eve, 3-0

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings scored a pair of goals in the second period and goalie Ville Husso turned in another stellar performance, leading to a 3-0 shutout win over the Nashville Predators in the annual Thanksgiving Eve game at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night. Husso stopped all...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Gary Trent Jr. returns to Raptors' lineup Wednesday

Toronto Raptors shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. is in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Trent is set to return after missing three games with a hip issue and an illness. Fred VanVleet (illness) and Scottie Barnes (knee) are both out, so there will be extra ball-handling opportunities available for Trent.
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Trey Murphy (foot) ruled out Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Trey Murphy (foot) is out Wednesday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Murphy will miss a second straight game. That leaves extra minutes available for Naji Marshall and Dyson Daniels. C.J. McCollum (illness) is also out Wednesday. Per numberFire's NBA Heat Map, the Pelicans' implied total...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 12 Update)

As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
numberfire.com

Pacers starting Aaron Nesmith for inactive Andrew Nembhard (knee) on Monday

Indiana Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith is starting in Monday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Nesmith will make his fifth start this season after Andrew Nembhard was ruled out on Monday night. In 25.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nesmith to score 18.4 FanDuel points. Nesmith's projection includes 9.3 points,...

