Man charged with reckless homicide in Apple store crash

( NewsNation ) — A 53-year-old man was charged with reckless homicide Tuesday after crashing his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others Monday morning.

Bradley Rein, 53, pleaded not guilty in Hingham Dictrict Court to one count of “reckless homicide” by a Motor Vehicle and one count of “reckless operation of a motor vehicle.”

He’s being held on $100,000 cash bail and won’t be allowed to operate a motor vehicle or leave the state without the court’s approval if he’s able to raise the money.

A 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed into the store’s plate glass window and struck people Monday morning. The victim who died was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.

Rein told police that the crash was caused by his foot becoming stuck on the accelerator pedal, according to the district attorney’s office.

Apple released a statement saying it was “devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store.”

The storefront window showed a gaping hole as first responders worked at the scene of the crash. The store had been scheduled to open about an hour before the crash.

A worker secures a damaged SUV to a flatbed tow truck outside an Apple store, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Hingham, Mass. At least one person was killed and multiple others were injured Monday when the SUV crashed into the store, authorities said. The crash left a large hole in the glass front of the building. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, center left, speaks to reporters near a scene where an SUV crashed into Apple store, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Hingham, Mass. At least one person was killed and multiple others were injured Monday when the SUV crashed into the store, authorities said. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

