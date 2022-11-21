Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
captimes.com
9 new restaurants to try around Madison, and 5 opening soon
Several new restaurants have opened in and near Madison this fall, with a few businesses moving to new locations. More are opening soon, including a spot offering dooughnuts, coffee and fried chicken. In the Cap Times’ list of 14 places that either opened this fall or are coming in the...
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Teenager cited after driving into home on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A teenager was cited for driving without a driver’s license after striking a home on Madison’s east side on Tuesday evening, according to Madison police reports. Witnesses told officers that four people fled after the car struck the home. Three people who had been in the car returned with their parents while the officers were still on...
wpr.org
Triumph of the turkeys: Wild birds flourish in Wisconsin cities and suburbs
When Audrey Evans works from home, a throaty warble is her soundtrack. Her building for graduate students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison isn't air-conditioned, so during the warmer months, Evans likes to open the windows. "I'll be working away at my computer, and I'll hear turkey noises," said Evans, who...
wearegreenbay.com
Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
Woodman’s adds $1 million to planned Janesville community center
JANESVILLE, Wis. — On Wednesday, a planned community center in Janesville took another step toward reality. The grocery store chain Woodman’s announced a new $1 million pledge to the proposed indoor sports and convention center. The company bought the naming rights to the building for $2 million in 2019. “Over the last few years, we have all experienced an inflationary...
nbc15.com
Liquor store on Madison’s south side robbed Monday night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect who held up a liquor store on the city’s south side Monday night. According to MPD’s incident report, the suspect went into Rocky’s Liquor, in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Hwy., pointed a gun at the clerk, and stole cash from the register.
Berlin rallies around family after fatal hunting incident
Berlin rallies around family after fatal hunting incident. Community raising money for family after 11-year-old's death.
wortfm.org
The Ethics of Reporting the Crimes Police are Accused of Committing
Earlier this month, three different Madison Police Officers were arrested across the state in just two weeks. Channel 3’s lead investigative reporter Naomi Kowles went about her job of reporting on the incidents, only to run into roadblocks trying to find even the most basic information on the arrests.
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin
A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
nbc15.com
Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash in the Village of Maple Bluff earlier this week. According to the medical examiner, 28-year-old Brandon Gulley died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened on the morning of Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the Village of Maple Bluff.
beckersspine.com
SSM Health canceling procedures as 11 orthopedic surgeons begin early departure
Surgeries and appointments at SSM Health in Madison, Wis., are being canceled weeks before 11 orthopedic surgeons, who resigned earlier this month, plan to leave the practice, according to a Nov. 23 report from the Chippewa Herald. On Nov. 6, the surgeon group asked SSM Health's CEO for a patient...
wortfm.org
Opioid deaths in Wisconsin spiked in 2021: Madison expert weighs in on the possible reasons for this increase
1,427 people died in Wisconsin in 2021 from opioid overdose. This is a 16% increase from 2020 and a 70% increase from 2018, according to a report from the Wisconsin Health Department. Reporter Abigail Leavins speaks to Dr. Randall Brown, a UW professor and a specialist in substance use treatment and prevention, about the opioid crisis.
UPDATE: UW-Madison international student reported missing found safe
UPDATE: UW-Madison Police say they and the Madison Police Department were able to locate Xun and he is safe. PREVIOUS STORY: MADISON, Wis. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing University of Wisconsin-Madison student who hasn’t been heard from in more than a month. Family members of 19-year-old Enzhe Xun reported him missing on Nov....
wortfm.org
Parks & Landmarks: Rock River Heritage Park (Camp Indian Trails)
You’re listening to Parks and Landmarks, an exploration of the underrated, outdoors. I’m Sean Bull. You probably assumed this because I’m a guy who reviews parks, for fun, in his spare time, but I’ll go ahead and confirm it: I was a Boy Scout at one point. I did the whole thing, all the way from first grade through the end of high school, even managed to get my Eagle badge. Some of my earliest memories of living in Wisconsin are Cub Scout outings, and the king of all those were weekends camping.
MPD officer charged for physical altercation; victim told deputies she was ‘afraid to call police’
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County district attorney’s office has filed a disorderly conduct charge for Madison police officer Keith Brown, with court records detailing a physical altercation with a woman at a restaurant where the woman’s hands were hurt and she told deputies she was pinned against the wall. As News 3 Now first reported last week, Dane County...
Madison teachers tell school board they want fired principal reinstated
For the second time in the less than two months since their former principal was fired, teachers from Sennett middle school urged members of the Madison school board to have him reinstated.
Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution
At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff. While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
nbc15.com
75-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle in Madison crosswalk
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old pedestrian was badly injured Monday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk of an intersection on the Madison’s near east side, the city’s police department reported. MPD’s initial report indicates officers were called to the intersection of...
agupdate.com
DOJ files complaint against Didion
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Alleging 30 environmental violations, the Department of Justice has filed a civil environmental enforcement action against two of Didion Inc.'s facilities in Columbia County, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says. People are also reading…. Based in Sun Prairie, Didion Milling Inc. and Didion Ethanol LLC are...
Comments / 2