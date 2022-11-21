You’re listening to Parks and Landmarks, an exploration of the underrated, outdoors. I’m Sean Bull. You probably assumed this because I’m a guy who reviews parks, for fun, in his spare time, but I’ll go ahead and confirm it: I was a Boy Scout at one point. I did the whole thing, all the way from first grade through the end of high school, even managed to get my Eagle badge. Some of my earliest memories of living in Wisconsin are Cub Scout outings, and the king of all those were weekends camping.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO