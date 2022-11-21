ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
captimes.com

9 new restaurants to try around Madison, and 5 opening soon

Several new restaurants have opened in and near Madison this fall, with a few businesses moving to new locations. More are opening soon, including a spot offering dooughnuts, coffee and fried chicken. In the Cap Times’ list of 14 places that either opened this fall or are coming in the...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woodman’s adds $1 million to planned Janesville community center

JANESVILLE, Wis. — On Wednesday, a planned community center in Janesville took another step toward reality. The grocery store chain Woodman’s announced a new $1 million pledge to the proposed indoor sports and convention center. The company bought the naming rights to the building for $2 million in 2019. “Over the last few years, we have all experienced an inflationary...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Liquor store on Madison’s south side robbed Monday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect who held up a liquor store on the city’s south side Monday night. According to MPD’s incident report, the suspect went into Rocky’s Liquor, in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Hwy., pointed a gun at the clerk, and stole cash from the register.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

The Ethics of Reporting the Crimes Police are Accused of Committing

Earlier this month, three different Madison Police Officers were arrested across the state in just two weeks. Channel 3’s lead investigative reporter Naomi Kowles went about her job of reporting on the incidents, only to run into roadblocks trying to find even the most basic information on the arrests.
MADISON, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin

A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash in the Village of Maple Bluff earlier this week. According to the medical examiner, 28-year-old Brandon Gulley died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened on the morning of Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the Village of Maple Bluff.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Parks & Landmarks: Rock River Heritage Park (Camp Indian Trails)

You’re listening to Parks and Landmarks, an exploration of the underrated, outdoors. I’m Sean Bull. You probably assumed this because I’m a guy who reviews parks, for fun, in his spare time, but I’ll go ahead and confirm it: I was a Boy Scout at one point. I did the whole thing, all the way from first grade through the end of high school, even managed to get my Eagle badge. Some of my earliest memories of living in Wisconsin are Cub Scout outings, and the king of all those were weekends camping.
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD officer charged for physical altercation; victim told deputies she was ‘afraid to call police’

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County district attorney’s office has filed a disorderly conduct charge for Madison police officer Keith Brown, with court records detailing a physical altercation with a woman at a restaurant where the woman’s hands were hurt and she told deputies she was pinned against the wall. As News 3 Now first reported last week, Dane County...
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution

At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff.  While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

75-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle in Madison crosswalk

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old pedestrian was badly injured Monday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk of an intersection on the Madison’s near east side, the city’s police department reported. MPD’s initial report indicates officers were called to the intersection of...
MADISON, WI
agupdate.com

DOJ files complaint against Didion

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Alleging 30 environmental violations, the Department of Justice has filed a civil environmental enforcement action against two of Didion Inc.'s facilities in Columbia County, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says. People are also reading…. Based in Sun Prairie, Didion Milling Inc. and Didion Ethanol LLC are...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy