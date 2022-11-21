Read full article on original website
Related
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
News 12
STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
News 12
Cold temps over the weekend with highs only in the 30s
NEXT: Coldest temps over the next several days will be this weekend. We start our day in the 20s Saturday, and daytime highs won't make it out of the 30s. Other than that, we remain dry and sunny into next week. We warm up a bit Wednesday and into Thanksgiving. There is a chance for a potential storm of mostly rain for Black Friday.
November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster
It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
MyStateline.com
Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday
It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the winter season is targeting North and South Dakota as well as areas of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska with a foot of snow.
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts High Snowfall, Low Temperatures For Winter 2022-2023
Weather forecast models are sharing their predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season, from anticipated temperatures to projected snowfall amounts. Based on a few models, the U.S. will have an especially cold and snowy winter in the coming months. What is this based on, and what’s causing this?. Right along...
Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In
A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
Looming storm could deliver snow from New Mexico to Maine this week
The first widespread snowfall of the season east of the Rockies could occur this week and cover a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. Soon after a colder weather pattern more typical of December develops over much of the United States, at least one storm with snow will gather moisture over the southern Rockies and Plains, travel northeastward through the Heartland and eventually reach the Northeast this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Snowstorm with frigid temperatures impacting about 20 states this week, winter weather forecast says
Icy roads could be a problem as some of the first snowflakes of the season fall across a large swath of the country.
Thanksgiving begins with sunshine, then few afternoon clouds; Rain on Black Friday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says today we will see sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 52. Winds light and variable.
Second round of heavy lake effect snow begins late Thursday
After the first round of heavy lake effect snow on Wednesday evening, another round of heavy snow is set to begin Thursday evening. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
Will Massachusetts have a snowy winter? Here’s what 5 forecasts predict
What type of winter can New Englanders expect over the next four months? Will there be a record-setting blitz of snow, like in 2015? Or a mostly average smattering of storms, save for one or two heavy-hitting nor’easters — like last year. As early as August, with the...
WCPO
Flurries possible as we stay cold overnight
Happy November 12, the best day of the year in my opinion… I am biased though, it’s my birthday. Many woke up to snow this morning across the Tri-State and we could see a few more scattered flurries through the late evening and overnight tonight. However, no more accumulation is expected. We had some communities that received multiple inches of snow this morning. You can find a list of those here.
WJCL
Not as cold tonight, rain chances return for the holiday
A few sprinkles are possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning. With the cloudy skies, lows will stay in the low to mid 40s and near 50° at the coast. The mostly cloudy skies with stick around for Sunday, but skies will stay dry with highs in the mid 50s.
Coast-to-coast cold as US plunges into winter this week
Despite the calendar saying it's mid-November, winter has arrived across the Lower 48 and could stick around through Thanksgiving next week.
Thanksgiving travel forecast: Warming temps, but rain chances
Thanksgiving week is here and so is travel season! Meteorologist Brandon Spinner has you covered on what to expect as you go over the river and through the woods to Grandma's house!
First Alert Forecast: Bright skies and brisk, flurries tonight
What a difference! Last weekend we were in the 70s. Today we'll struggle to get out of the 30s.Expect bright skies, but a very brisk day with highs right around 40 this afternoon. With a continued chilly breeze, it'll feel more like the 30s.Late tonight, there's a slim chance of a few passing flurries in spots. Most people won't see anything ... just a "heads up" to not be surprised if you run into some flakes in the air.Sunday will be even colder! Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s waking up and won't climb much. With winds gusting 30-35 mph and temps in the 30s tomorrow, wind chills will stay in the 20s all day. Despite more sunshine, bundle up if you'll be outside!It stays chilly Monday as we gradually get closer to normal by midweek. The good news is that it looks great for local holiday travel.Thanksgiving also looks dry with our next chance of rain arriving on Friday. Stay warm!
Expect a drastic drop in temps as forecasters call for ‘well-below normal’ cold
From the 70s to the 40s, Massachusetts' spring-like November is coming to a close. After record-breaking November warmth, New England is due for a stark dose of cold temperatures starting next week. Massachusetts temps will go from highs in the mid-70s Saturday before tapering off to the mid-50s on Sunday....
Comments / 0