KMIZ ABC 17 News

Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
News 12

STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
News 12

Cold temps over the weekend with highs only in the 30s

NEXT: Coldest temps over the next several days will be this weekend. We start our day in the 20s Saturday, and daytime highs won't make it out of the 30s. Other than that, we remain dry and sunny into next week. We warm up a bit Wednesday and into Thanksgiving. There is a chance for a potential storm of mostly rain for Black Friday.
MLive

November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster

It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
MyStateline.com

Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday

It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
Outsider.com

Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In

A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
AccuWeather

Looming storm could deliver snow from New Mexico to Maine this week

The first widespread snowfall of the season east of the Rockies could occur this week and cover a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. Soon after a colder weather pattern more typical of December develops over much of the United States, at least one storm with snow will gather moisture over the southern Rockies and Plains, travel northeastward through the Heartland and eventually reach the Northeast this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
WCPO

Flurries possible as we stay cold overnight

Happy November 12, the best day of the year in my opinion… I am biased though, it’s my birthday. Many woke up to snow this morning across the Tri-State and we could see a few more scattered flurries through the late evening and overnight tonight. However, no more accumulation is expected. We had some communities that received multiple inches of snow this morning. You can find a list of those here.
WJCL

Not as cold tonight, rain chances return for the holiday

A few sprinkles are possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning. With the cloudy skies, lows will stay in the low to mid 40s and near 50° at the coast. The mostly cloudy skies with stick around for Sunday, but skies will stay dry with highs in the mid 50s.
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Bright skies and brisk, flurries tonight

What a difference! Last weekend we were in the 70s. Today we'll struggle to get out of the 30s.Expect bright skies, but a very brisk day with highs right around 40 this afternoon. With a continued chilly breeze, it'll feel more like the 30s.Late tonight, there's a slim chance of a few passing flurries in spots. Most people won't see anything ... just a "heads up" to not be surprised if you run into some flakes in the air.Sunday will be even colder! Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s waking up and won't climb much. With winds gusting 30-35 mph and temps in the 30s tomorrow, wind chills will stay in the 20s all day. Despite more sunshine, bundle up if you'll be outside!It stays chilly Monday as we gradually get closer to normal by midweek. The good news is that it looks great for local holiday travel.Thanksgiving also looks dry with our next chance of rain arriving on Friday. Stay warm!

