Related
Woman arrested after police pursuit in Ripon
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A woman has been arrested after a police pursuit in Ripon Friday where she allegedly rammed a police car and hit another parked vehicle.Just before 11 p.m. Friday, Ripon police officers responded to a license plate reader notification of a stolen vehicle and an associated alert for evading police from another law enforcement agency. When police dispatch personnel observed the wanted vehicle on a city camera traveling east on Main Street near Wilma Avenue, an officer located it and attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled, according to police. The pursuit temporarily stopped as the driver halted...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Felon arrests, fugitive from justice, stolen vehicle possession
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 7. Irwin Wesley Van Matre, 74, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 6800 block...
KCRA.com
PD: 3 arrested in Elk Grove for trying to steal catalytic converter after being spotted by neighbor
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Three people were arrested after they were spotted by a neighbor trying to steal a catalytic converter, according to Elk Grove police. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 25) Police said that the neighbor saw someone under their neighbor’s car with a flashlight and decided...
Man fatally struck while riding bike in Tuolumne County
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was fatally struck Friday morning while riding his bicycle on the south shoulder of eastbound State Route 120 near Tulloch Dam Road, according to the California Highway Patrol Sonora. CHP said that Leanda Lopez, 22, was driving a 2005 Subaru in the second lane of eastbound State Route […]
davisvanguard.org
Bail Bond Company Rescinds Bail, Man Facing DUI Jailed on $50K Bail
MODESTO, CA – A man—who didn’t have legal representation in Stanislaus County Superior Court this week—found himself being carted off to jail on $50,000 bail after his bail bond company withdrew his bail during the man’s arraignment for driving under the influence with prior violations.
Propane truck collision shuts down roadway in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple law enforcement and fire agencies responded to a vehicle collision involving hazardous material on Friday, according to CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit (AEU). According to CAL FIRE, a pickup truck and a propane truck collided with each other along Grizzly Flat Road in El Dorado County. CAL FIRE […]
CBS News
Bicyclist killed after crossing into lane of oncoming vehicle east of Oakdale, CHP says
OAKDALE — A bicyclist was fatally struck by an oncoming vehicle along Highway 120 east of Oakdale, authorities said Friday. The California Highway Patrol Sonora said the collision happened at around 10:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Tulloch Dam Road, which is located south of Lake Tulloch and just over the border into Tuolumne County.
Deadly hit-and-run in Turlock, suspect search underway
TRULOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department are on the lookout for a white SUV that they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Monday. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white 2000s Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon with minor to moderate front end damage. On Monday at around 11:30 p.m. […]
Pedestrian injured in Modesto hit-and-run crash
MODESTO - Police in Modesto are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian on Tuesday night and then drove away. According to the Modesto Police Department, on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m., a 72-year-old woman was walking near the intersection of Snyder Ave. and Thornhill Wy. when a light-colored sedan that was traveling eastbound on Snyder Ave., hit the woman, knocking her to the ground. In the video provided to CBS13, the vehicle stayed on the scene for about two minutes, and during that time, did not exchange information with the woman or contact the authorities, police say. At one point, a figure got out of the front passenger side of the vehicle, walked around to the driver's side, and got in. The vehicle then left.The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.The driver of the vehicle is still at large. Police say that no license plate information or information about the driver was obtained during the investigation.
davisvanguard.org
Preliminary Hearing for Modesto Officer Who Shot and Killed 29-Year-Old Man
MODESTO, CA – Former Modesto Police Dept. Officer Joseph Lamantia’s preliminary hearing for shooting and killing a 29-year-old victim on Dec. 29, 2020, will reconvene after Thanksgiving—it began Monday of this week in Stanislaus County Superior Court. Multiple witnesses testified in the prelim, where Lamantia was charged...
Modesto Police involved in standoff with man suffering from mental health crisis
MODESTO -- An hours-long standoff with a man suffering from a mental health crisis ended with him being taken into custody with minor injuries.Modesto police said they arrived at a home on East Orangeburg Avenue near Century Center at noon in response to a man suffering from a mental health crisis threatening to light a propane tank on fire. After hours of negotiations, the man was taken into custody with scratches, according to the Modesto watch commander.Police say nobody was inside the home at the time of the incident, and no confirmation of charges has been given.
Turlock police seek video evidence after discovering man dying in roadway
TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police say they need help putting the pieces together after discovering a man dying in the roadway late Monday night in the 1200 block of Geer Road. Life-saving measures were performed on the man but police declared him dead at the scene. It is believed...
kymkemp.com
Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday
Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
mymotherlode.com
A Scare In Jamestown After Man Points Gun At People
Jamestown, CA — A frightening scene occurred in a Jamestown trailer park when a neighbor heard a loud argument and went to investigate, only to find a gun drawn and pointed at him. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials raced to the area of Main Street near Willow Street recently after...
KMPH.com
Green suspect on the run, wanted by Chowchilla Police
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Chowchilla Police Department is turning to the community for help Wednesday and is asking folks to help save Christmas from the one and only, Grinch. “If you see him out and about, give him a wave, but beware he is wanted,” said those with...
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 state prison officers, CDCR says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested two state prison officers in the past week, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed. One of the men, 43-year-old Matthew Robert Solem, was arrested Nov. 18 on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and being 10 years older […]
KCRA.com
72-year-old woman struck by car, Modesto police search for driver
MODESTO, Calif. — A 72-year-old woman was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Modesto Tuesday night, authorities said. She was struck around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Snyder Avenue and Thornhill Way, according to the Modesto Police Department. Authorities said the woman was walking in the street when...
KCRA.com
Woman hit, killed in North Highlands, CHP says
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — One woman was hit and killed in North Highlands Wednesday night, according to authorities. Find top stories from Wednesday in the video player above. The collision happened around 5:41 p.m. on Watt Avenue just south of Winona Way, the California Highway Patrol said in a...
krcrtv.com
Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
Madera PD need help identifying two who allegedly stole power tools, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department has released a new photo in a Facebook post they call, “who is this Wednesday”. The post says the police department is looking to identify the two people pictured who are seen with a shopping cart full of $3,000 worth of stolen power tools, according to the […]
