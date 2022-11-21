ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Woman arrested after police pursuit in Ripon

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A woman has been arrested after a police pursuit in Ripon Friday where she allegedly rammed a police car and hit another parked vehicle.Just before 11 p.m. Friday, Ripon police officers responded to a license plate reader notification of a stolen vehicle and an associated alert for evading police from another law enforcement agency. When police dispatch personnel observed the wanted vehicle on a city camera traveling east on Main Street near Wilma Avenue, an officer located it and attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled, according to police. The pursuit temporarily stopped as the driver halted...
RIPON, CA
Man fatally struck while riding bike in Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was fatally struck Friday morning while riding his bicycle on the south shoulder of eastbound State Route 120 near Tulloch Dam Road, according to the California Highway Patrol Sonora. CHP said that Leanda Lopez, 22, was driving a 2005 Subaru in the second lane of eastbound State Route […]
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Propane truck collision shuts down roadway in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple law enforcement and fire agencies responded to a vehicle collision involving hazardous material on Friday, according to CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit (AEU). According to CAL FIRE, a pickup truck and a propane truck collided with each other along Grizzly Flat Road in El Dorado County. CAL FIRE […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Deadly hit-and-run in Turlock, suspect search underway

TRULOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department are on the lookout for a white SUV that they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Monday. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white 2000s Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon with minor to moderate front end damage. On Monday at around 11:30 p.m. […]
TURLOCK, CA
Pedestrian injured in Modesto hit-and-run crash

MODESTO - Police in Modesto are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian on Tuesday night and then drove away. According to the Modesto Police Department, on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m., a 72-year-old woman was walking near the intersection of Snyder Ave. and Thornhill Wy. when a light-colored sedan that was traveling eastbound on Snyder Ave., hit the woman, knocking her to the ground. In the video provided to CBS13, the vehicle stayed on the scene for about two minutes, and during that time, did not exchange information with the woman or contact the authorities, police say. At one point, a figure got out of the front passenger side of the vehicle, walked around to the driver's side, and got in. The vehicle then left.The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.The driver of the vehicle is still at large. Police say that no license plate information or information about the driver was obtained during the investigation.
MODESTO, CA
Preliminary Hearing for Modesto Officer Who Shot and Killed 29-Year-Old Man

MODESTO, CA – Former Modesto Police Dept. Officer Joseph Lamantia’s preliminary hearing for shooting and killing a 29-year-old victim on Dec. 29, 2020, will reconvene after Thanksgiving—it began Monday of this week in Stanislaus County Superior Court. Multiple witnesses testified in the prelim, where Lamantia was charged...
MODESTO, CA
Modesto Police involved in standoff with man suffering from mental health crisis

MODESTO -- An hours-long standoff with a man suffering from a mental health crisis ended with him being taken into custody with minor injuries.Modesto police said they arrived at a home on East Orangeburg Avenue near Century Center at noon in response to a man suffering from a mental health crisis threatening to light a propane tank on fire. After hours of negotiations, the man was taken into custody with scratches, according to the Modesto watch commander.Police say nobody was inside the home at the time of the incident, and no confirmation of charges has been given.
MODESTO, CA
Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday

Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
A Scare In Jamestown After Man Points Gun At People

Jamestown, CA — A frightening scene occurred in a Jamestown trailer park when a neighbor heard a loud argument and went to investigate, only to find a gun drawn and pointed at him. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials raced to the area of Main Street near Willow Street recently after...
JAMESTOWN, CA
Green suspect on the run, wanted by Chowchilla Police

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Chowchilla Police Department is turning to the community for help Wednesday and is asking folks to help save Christmas from the one and only, Grinch. “If you see him out and about, give him a wave, but beware he is wanted,” said those with...
CHOWCHILLA, CA
72-year-old woman struck by car, Modesto police search for driver

MODESTO, Calif. — A 72-year-old woman was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Modesto Tuesday night, authorities said. She was struck around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Snyder Avenue and Thornhill Way, according to the Modesto Police Department. Authorities said the woman was walking in the street when...
MODESTO, CA
Woman hit, killed in North Highlands, CHP says

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — One woman was hit and killed in North Highlands Wednesday night, according to authorities. Find top stories from Wednesday in the video player above. The collision happened around 5:41 p.m. on Watt Avenue just south of Winona Way, the California Highway Patrol said in a...
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
SACRAMENTO, CA

