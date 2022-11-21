ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Watch Cassidy's message to Bergeron after 1,000-point milestone

The Boston Bruins got everyone to share their congratulations for Patrice Bergeron after B's legend tallied his 1,000th career point Monday night. And we mean everyone. After Monday's 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Bruins posted a video of the NHL's active members of the 1,000-point club -- including Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and Patrick Kane -- showing love for Bergeron after his impressive milestone.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Crosby, Ovechkin, other NHL stars congratulate Bergeron on scoring 1,000 points

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron made history Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning by becoming the fourth B's player to score 1,000 career points. The milestone point came in the second period when the Bruins captain assisted on Brad Marchand's goal. The Bruins eventually won 5-3 to improve to an NHL-best 17-2-0 on the season.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Flyers remember young fan on Hockey Fights Cancer night

PHILADELPHIA -- AJ Grande wouldn't have liked the attention, his mom was sure of that, but she's confident he would have found a way to enjoy being in the spotlight Monday. Grande was among those honored by the Philadelphia Flyers during their Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Calgary Flames. The 19-year-old from Springfield, Pennsylvania, died Oct. 12 after an 18-month battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Jets in action against the Wild following overtime victory

Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-2, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Minnesota Wild after the Jets knocked off the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime. Minnesota is 1-2-0 against the Central Division and 7-7-2 overall. The Wild rank...
SAINT PAUL, MN
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season

One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Hurricanes bring losing streak into matchup with the Bruins

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes, on a four-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins. Boston has an 11-0-0 record in home games and a 14-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have a +29 scoring...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

Panthers take losing streak into home matchup with the Bruins

Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins after losing three straight games. Florida has a 2-1-1 record in Atlantic Division play and a 9-6-1 record overall. The Panthers have allowed...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Coyotes Acquire Douglas from Toronto In Exchange For Timmins

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Curtis Douglas from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins. The 22-year-old Douglas is in his third professional season. He finished 2021-22 with 13-21-34 and 86 PIM over 67 games...
TEMPE, AZ
Yardbarker

Bruins Weekly: Home Ice Dominance, Foligno & More

It was another perfect week for the Boston Bruins. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, they tie an NHL record, they begin the toughest part of the schedule this season to date with a win, two veterans’ reach milestones, and more. Bruins Tie NHL Record for Consecutive Home Wins...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

2 potential buy-low trade targets for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA are mired in a seven game losing streak with no end in sight, so trade talk has already begun. There have already been teams reportedly inquiring about Bojan Bogdanovic and it won’t be long before Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel are mentioned in rumors.
DETROIT, MI
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Predictions: November 23 Including Calgary Flames vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game for NHL Predictions is the Calgary Flames vs the Pittsburgh Penguins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Skinner's 5 points help Sabres stop 8-game skid, 7-2 vs Habs

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists as the Buffalo Sabres snapped an eight-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Tage Thompson added a goal and three assists, while Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch each had a goal and...
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

FanSided

297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy