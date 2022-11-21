ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden Welcomes White House Christmas Tree With Grandson Beau Biden in Green Suit & Pumps

By Aaron Royce
 5 days ago
Jill Biden welcomed the holiday season at the White House today.

The first lady welcomed the White House’s Christmas tree with her 2-year-old grandson, Beau Biden. For the occasion, she wore a mint green belted midi skirt with a matching top, coat and scarf. Complementing her monochrome attire was a shiny watch, delicate stud earrings and a layered pearl necklace. Beau was also sharply dressed for the occasion, wearing brown trousers with a black blazer and Air Jordan children’s sneakers.

When it came to footwear, Biden opted for her go-to shoe style: pointed-toe pumps . This set featured curved scalloped counters and triangular toes, crafted from smooth gray suede. Thin stiletto heels, likely totaling 3 to 4 inches in height, completed the set with a formal finish.

For footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

