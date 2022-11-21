ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Revisits High-Slit Dress & Crystal Sandals from Latin Recording Academy’s Gala Event

By Tara Larson
 5 days ago
Georgina Rodríguez had a throwback moment on Instagram today. The model shared photos of the sparkling look she wore at the Latin Recording Academy’s 2022 Person of the Year Gala on Nov. 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend attended the gala, held in Las Vegas, in a custom dress from Ali Karoui Couture. Her light blue strapless gown was completely covered in Swarovski crystals, shining with every move that Rodríguez took. The dress also featured a corset bodice, with boning exposed along the midriff, and a high-slit up her right leg. Rodríguez accessorized with more crystals, wearing a shimmery bracelet and drop earrings from Chopard.

For her shoes, the model, author and influencer added one last touch of glam to the look. She wore silver strappy sandals covered in gems. The Le Silla heels featured a strap across the toes as well as the ankles for extra support, and a thin stiletto heel that reached at least 4 inches.

Rodríguez has a penchant for fashion and works in the industry as a model. She was announced as the face of Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign earlier this year, modeling the brand’s newest designer pieces in a stunning concrete Spanish villa. Though this is her first major fashion campaign, Rodríguez has previously modeled for underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay and Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard.

