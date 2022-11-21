Read full article on original website
Whitmer to appoint first Black woman to Michigan's top court
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to appoint the first Black woman to the Michigan Supreme Court, a spokesman said Tuesday. Kyra Harris Bolden is Whitmer's choice to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Justice Bridget McCormack, spokesman Bobby Leddy said. An afternoon announcement was planned.
Employers work to bring talent back to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During one of the biggest bar nights of the year, why not spend the first few hours of it networking?. "That's why we do it on the night before Thanksgiving," said Rachel Gray, Executive Director of Hello West Michigan. "People are already coming to us. They're coming home to see their families if they still have ties here."
Ms. Wheelchair Michigan competition canceled due to weather, safety concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ms. Wheelchair Michigan has announced the cancelation of Sunday's event due to the ongoing winter weather in West Michigan. The decision was made to protect and ensure the safety of their participants and guests. The state-wide competition was scheduled for Nov. 20 from 1...
'We stay busy': West Michigan tow drivers, first responders answer hundreds of calls during storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For Gene Felty of HD Towing and Recovery, the Winter Storm sweeping through West Michigan has left the tow truck driver of over 20 years and his colleagues busy. Felty says the calls for service haven't slowed down, adding that his total calls since the...
'Cookies with a Cause' to send homemade cookies, Christmas cards to Michigan troops overseas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A group in Grand Rapids needs your help to bring holiday cheer to overseas service members this year. Cookies with a Cause is hosting its fourth annual cookie drive in December. They are hoping to send 1,500 cookies to troops overseas to give them a taste of home for the holidays.
Michigan's first baby supply vending machine installed in Rivertown Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
Avoid getting scammed this holiday season with tips from the BBB
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — They say it’s the most wonderful time of the year... Yet, the holidays often also prove prime time for scammers and con artists, out to take shoppers' money. “This year, we've seen an increase,” Troy Baker of the Better Business Bureau serving Western Michigan...
Heavy snow will continue in West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snowfall totals of 7-8 inches have already impacted portions of West Michigan as of Thursday evening, and that is only the beginning of our snowfall forecast! Another 8+ inches of snowfall could impact the region between now and Saturday morning, with even more snowfall possible through the day.
Muskegon County man wins $450,000 on 'The Big Spin Show'
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is $450,000 richer after appearing on the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin Show." James McKeown, 61, appeared on the show recently. Five contestants for the show are chosen in a random drawing after buying The Big Spin tickets. McKeown said he was shocked when he heard he was selected.
Snow continues to pile up in West Michigan with more on the way
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snowfall totals of up to nearly a foot have already fallen around West Michigan since Thursday, and more snow remains in the forecast as we head into Friday evening and into the weekend as well. Winter Storm Warnings have been expanded into Muskegon, Oceana, Newaygo,...
From rakes to shovels: Quick-weather shift creates high demand for snow gear
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With many West Michiganders receiving snow levels that may have been higher than expected, some are now stocking up for more winter weather. Describing the difference as night and day from a week ago, a West Michigan hardware store manager said the sales of snow shovels, brushes and ice melt sharply increased Friday.
WINTER WEATHER UPDATE: An end to snow is in sight!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After days of heavy snowfall in West Michigan, including another round of heavy, even whiteout causing, snowfalls on Saturday afternoon, the end is finally in sight!. Bands of moderate to heavy snowfall will continue into Saturday evening, but as we work our way toward midnight,...
Meijer offering big deals for 2-day Black Friday event
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the holiday shopping season officially gets underway, Meijer is hoping to attract the masses. The Walker-based supermarket is offering big deals in every corner of the store, and the savings are not limited to just Black Friday. The deals are part of a two-day event which runs through the end of the day Saturday.
Farmgirl Flea Market's 'Christmas at Countryside' event kicks off Friday
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Thousands will be shopping local at the Farmgirl Flea Market's Christmas at Countryside event in Allendale this Friday and Saturday. More than 200 vendors will set up holiday booths filled with décor, specialty food items, handmade gifts, books, clothing, furniture and more. It's the fourth...
