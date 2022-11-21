Read full article on original website
What Happened To John Leonard, The Man Who Sued Pepsi For A Jet?
Once upon a time, amid the great "Cola Wars" that saw two giant cola companies PepsiCo and Coca-Cola go head to head to reign supreme, Pepsi came up with a banger promotional scheme that could potentially make them the largest-selling soda and finally best Coke. What they didn't know was that the campaign, called "Pepsi Points," would backfire in epic, jet-sized proportions, per Salon.
A Pepsi Bottle Cap Contest Disaster In The Philippines Almost Cost The Company $32 Billion
Pepsi is no stranger to marketing snafus, A Little Bit Human reported. The company's ad featuring Kendall Jenner took the majority of votes in a Mashed exclusive survey of the cringiest celebrity food collaborations. But this ad, which depicts the supermodel as a protester, is not Pepsi's first brush with disaster.
10 Coca-Cola Products You Can’t Buy Anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those...
The Difference Between Diet Coke and Coke Zero is More Than Taste
A crisp, refreshing sip of Coke on a hot summer’s day is hard to beat. As someone who doesn’t really like soda (or pop depending on where you’re from), in the heat of summer even I find myself craving an ice-cold Coca-Cola. Even when it’s not hot outside, Coke is a popular choice for many, providing the perfect burst of energy and fizz. For soda lovers trying to cut down on sugar or calories, drinking low-calorie, low-sugar Coke is the perfect way to get your fix. The question is, which should you choose between Diet Coke and Coke Zero?
McDonald’s customer does double take after ordering a fountain soda
When it comes to fast food, you usually get what you pay for. TikToker Jonathan Garcia both teased and praised the problem-solving skills of one McDonald’s worker. Garcia ordered a Coke off the menu. Like anyone regular customer, he expected the fast food joint’s signature fountain drink. Instead, he got something similar but not exactly the same.
Burger King Puts 80s Classic Back on the Menu (With 1 Big Change)
Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King has generally been more willing to innovate than its chief rival, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report. The fast-food giant actually introduced its signature Whopper sandwich about a decade before Mickey D's added the Big Mac to its menu. That...
A new McFlurry and fan favourite burger are coming to McDonald’s
Big changes are coming to the McDonald’s menu, including the return of a fan favourite burger. After a dead hiatus, the El Maco burger is coming back to the fast food chain’s menu this summer. The El Maco burger was last available all the way back in 2019, and is quite the feast: the Mexican burger contains beef or chicken patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, alongside chunky salsa and sour cream.
McDonald's Customers Are Disappointed With Its New Burger And McFlurry Announcement
Not every holiday treat is a winner. Though the dark and cold months often bring loads of fun new treats, like Starbucks' six new holiday drinks or Wendy's peppermint Frosty, there's also a lot of flops that come out during the season of family and festivities. Consider the disdain people had for Trader Joe's advent calendars, which caused the grocery chain to get brutally roasted on Instagram. Then there's the Raclette Burger that Shake Shack released (per HypeBae). It might be delicious, but it's only available in the U.K.
Tia Mowry's Secret Ingredient For Collard Greens - Exclusive
When the best food holiday of the year is on the horizon, you don't mess around — and neither does Tia Mowry. The "Sister, Sister" actress revealed her secret to mashed potatoes ahead of Thanksgiving (a garlic confit), and the family recipe that fills up a spot on her dining room table. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Mowry commented on her most talked about recipes and her daily dinner routine. Although her kids love that no-bake macaroni and cheese, her holiday collard greens take the cake — and apple pie.
Instagram Is Raining Hearts Over A Pic Of Duff Goldman's Daughter Eating Ice Cream
Food is arguably the most important component of Thanksgiving, but we all know the massive feast doesn't just magically appear on the table. Well, okay, maybe it does if you're dining at a chain restaurant, or if you're ordering your turkey from a place like Honey Baked Ham. However, for those that take on the brave task of playing chef for the fourth Thursday in November, a successful Turkey Day means a marathon of cooking — though there's no need to get up at the crack of dawn to get it all done. In fact, as Bon Appétit points out, it's almost unfathomable to cook an entire Thanksgiving meal from start to finish on the actual holiday itself, which is why prepping ahead of time is the name of the game if you want to succeed.
The Internet Is Once Again Floored Over How The McDonald's McRib Is Made
A rotating fan-favorite at McDonald's, the McRib has a long history of disappearing from the franchise's menu and returning in valor ... over and over and over again. According to Thrillist, the barbecue pork rib sandwich debuted in 1983 and subsequently earned the nickname "McFlop" due to its poor performance on the menu. Over the years, McDonald's has removed, replaced, and reinstated the sandwich dozens of times. There's no definite answer as to why it's such an unpredictable item on their menu, but many McDonald's customers are less concerned with its history of inconsistency and more concerned with how it's made.
Keke Palmer Always Has 3 Spices In Her Pantry At All Times
Actress, host of Disney+'s "Foodtastic," and social media starlet Keke Palmer has been making waves in the food world recently. She also starred in Jordan Peele's critically acclaimed film "Nope," now considered a best picture possibility for Oscar season, according to industry source Variety. In addition to helping Doritos bring...
How To Nail The Bake Off, According To GBBO's Dave Friday
Time flies. Season 13 of "The Great British Bake Off" is finished, and if you haven't seen the latest season, it's best to stop reading now if you don't want to see spoilers ahead. The Malaysian-born, 32-year-old Syabira has been crowned the winner of the latest season of this wholesome show that's called "The Great British Baking Show" in the U.S. (via The Great British Bake Off).
Burger King Is Testing Out Fiery Nuggets
Burger King's legacy goes beyond Whoppers and crowned mascots. It also includes Crown Nuggets and other varieties of breaded chicken pieces. Decades before nuggets sparked the finger food fight that arguably replaced the chicken sandwich wars, they were already part of the long-running competition between BK and McDonald's. In the 1980s, Burger King released chicken tenders to compete against the McNugget, capitalizing on a chicken trend that The Washington Post referred to in a headline as "Nugget Mania."
Here's What Happened To O'Dang Hummus After Shark Tank
O'Dang Hummus was created by Jesse Wolfe when he got his wisdom teeth taken out and got tired of only being able to drink milkshakes while his mouth healed, according to Shark Tank Blog. He tried hummus and found that a lot of the brands that were in grocery stores at the time were bland and boring, so he decided to make his own flavors such as buffalo, dill pickle, and sweet and spicy. During that time, Wolfe was a student at the University of Central Florida (UCF) with a major in entrepreneurship and business management. One of his professors suggested that he enter The Joust, which is UCF's entrepreneur competition, and Wolfe ended up placing third.
PepsiCo and Frito-Lay Celebrate the Holidays With Immersive AR Experience
PepsiCo’s North American Divisions and Frito-Lay are gearing up for the holidays by implementing immersive experiences and tapping into augmented reality (AR) to capture consumer interest through a new Share More Joy campaign. Consumers will be able to get up close and personal with Frito-Lay's limited-time snacks and branded...
Yes, Ayo Edebiri Is Really Cooking In The Bear
"The Bear," FX's show now streaming on Hulu, is all about the seriously stressed kitchen staff at a Chicago sandwich shop and has taken the television world by storm. The first season of "The Bear" currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Everyone from fans to critics is raving about how good and often painfully realistic the show is when it comes to depicting the everyday goings-on in a kitchen and of restaurant culture as a whole. One writer for Bon Appétit, who was a former restaurant worker in a Michelin-starred establishment, wrote, "it was the most accurate portrayal of life in a restaurant kitchen I've seen in a while." One fan shared in the comments of the show's Instagram that "This is one of the best, most stressful yet addictive shows I've watched in decades."
Jack In The Box Curated A Bundle With All Of Your Favorite Menu Items
The first Jack in the Box restaurant was opened in 1951 by Robert O. Peterson in San Diego, California. At that time, the chain sold hamburgers for around 18 cents and featured its iconic mascot, a clown popping out from a jack-in-the-box toy. The chain quickly grew and now has around 2,200 locations throughout the United States and Guam, with about 500 million customers each year, per Jack in the Box. With a majority of its locations open 18 to 24 hours and a unique menu with mix-and-match options, Jack in the Box values convenience, creativity, and cravings.
Mashed Survey: Which Fictional Chef Should Get Their Own Show On Food Network?
Ever since there have been stories, there have been stories about food, since entertainment comes just a step behind sustenance on our pyramid of basic needs. While some fictional chefs' creations are not too appealing — eye of newt and toe of frog? umm, no thanks, we're trying to cut down — others sound pretty amazing. Another glass of miruvor? Thanks, don't mind if we do!
