FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 12
Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 12. Week 12 of the NFL season is officially underway. There were three games on Thanksgiving Day, and several players have already made big impacts in fantasy football leagues. Justin Jefferson continued his elite play with nine receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown, while Amon-Ra St. Brown had nine receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown. However, there is still plenty of football left to play. No NFL team has a bye week scheduled, so there are still 13 games remaining this week.
Did refs miss blatant facemask to screw over Lions on Thanksgiving?
The referees in the Buffalo Bills-Detroit Lions game on Thanksgiving may have missed a facemask penalty. The Detroit Lions haven’t won on Thanksgiving since they defeated the Minnesota Vikings back in 2016. They were oh-so close to forcing overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, but they watched as kicker Tyler Bass snuck in a 45-yard field goal to give them the eventual 28-25 win.
Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
Buffalo Bills get huge update on Von Miller knee injury
The Buffalo Bills didn’t have to wait long to get somewhat encouraging news on the extent of Von Miller’s knee injury. Thanksgiving didn’t leave Buffalo Bills fans feeling very thankful. Thursday’s matchup in Detroit wasn’t the bounceback game many were expecting to be, rather it was a...
Ezekiel Elliott has a clear message for Odell Beckham Jr. after latest win (Video)
The Dallas Cowboys appear to be the frontrunner for Odell Beckham Jr., the top free agent wide receiver on the market. Ezekiel Elliott has a clear message for him after Dallas’ latest win. The Cowboys offense looked capable as ever in their Thanksgiving win over the New York Giants....
Brian Kelly gets trolled relentlessly for LSU losing to Texas A&M
LSU’s College Football Playoff chances are dead after their loss to Texas A&M, and head coach Brian Kelly got trolled. The LSU Tigers rose up to the No. 5 spot in this past week’s College Football Playoff rankings following Tennessee’s loss to South Carolina. With that, LSU couldn’t afford another loss, considering they already had two to their credit on the season, if they wanted to sneak into the Playoff.
Auburn gets hosed by refs on muffed punt review in Iron Bowl (Video)
The Auburn Tigers were the victims of a controversial call on a muffed punt review against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Auburn Tigers are in the news in regards to who will and won’t be their next head coach. Regardless of who that will be, Auburn is looking to end their regular season on a high note by defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the annual Iron Bowl game.
South Carolina football: 3 takeaways from shocking upset of Clemson
Head coach Sean Beamer would have been happy if South Carolina football had had one win against a top-10 team. South Carolina’s defeat of Tennessee was quite the shocker. The Gamecocks, however, had an encore to end their regular season. South Carolina football traveled to Death Valley East and...
Is College Football Playoff field set after LSU’s loss, USC’s win?
The College Football Playoff committee may not have much debating to do with the field of four coming together thanks to LSU’s loss and USC’s win. For weeks, the CFP lacked clarity because so many teams still needed to play each other. Now, the picture looks clear. In...
Cardinals: Jose Quintana’s Market Price is Overvalued
St. Louis Cardinals now Free Agent Starting Pitcher Jose Quintana was a saving grace for the Redbirds in 2022, but his current projected Market Value is considerably overpriced. John Mozeliak pulled off a classic Cardinals trade deadline deal securing veteran pitcher Jose Quintana. In 12 starts for the Cardinals he...
College football conference championship game schedule 2022: Matchups, dates, times
Looking at the 2022 college football conference championship game schedule to see the title game matchups and all you need to know to watch. The regular season is over and, for as good as Rivalry Week was, we now move into the 2022 college football conference championship game schedule and what should be a fascinating slate of games.
