Wapato, WA

nbcrightnow.com

MISSING RUNAWAY: 14-year-old Ruben in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for public help finding 14-year-old Ruben Barrera-Martinez, according to a social media post. Barrera-Martinez is around 130 pounds, 5'2" and has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or 509-575-6200.
YAKIMA, WA
102.7 KORD

Two Women Dead in Crashes on Tri-Cities Icy Roadways

Two women are dead after crashes took place on icy Tri-Cities Roadways on Tuesday. Washington State Patrol and Police departments were kept busy Tuesday afternoon, as freezing rain fell for several hours creating extremely slick roadways in the area. Some roads were shut down due to dangerous conditions. 40-year-old Stephanie...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Stage 2 burn ban implemented in Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash.- Planning on gathering around the fire pit this Thanksgiving? You may want to reconsider. The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has implemented a Stage 2 burn ban in Yakima County effective at 12 p.m. on November, 23. Under a Stage 2 burn ban the use of any wood...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Tools stolen from volunteer's truck at Selah Fire Dept.

SELAH, Wash. — The Selah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help after tools were stolen from a volunteer’s pickup truck at Station 24 on November 22. The thief drove into the station on Wenas Road at 8:18 p.m., according to a post by SFD. While a volunteer firefighter and EMT cleaned up in the station, the thief stole work tools from his pickup truck. SFD says the volunteer uses the tools “for his livelihood.”
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Man found dead, partially burned outside Wapato killed by gunshot

Authorities have identified a man found dead and partially burned near Wapato on Aug. 16. The body of Miguel “Elvin” Peredes, 46, of Nicaragua was found partially burned near a burned vehicle in the 100 block Progressive Road outside Wapato, according to a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office news release.
WAPATO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YCSO looking for Modelo bandits

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is trying to identify the two men seen in surveillance photos walking out of a store with two cases of Modelo. According to the YCSO, the men entered a store, grabbed the beer and walked out without paying. If you recognize the...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima settles road design lawsuit for $3 million

YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement with the family of a man that was seriously injured in a car crash at the intersection of 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard. The family's lawsuit alleged that the width of the intersection was too wide to safely...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Information Denied In Missing Yakima Boy Case

It's week 11 and still no sign of a 5-year-old Yakima boy missing since September 10 from Sarge Hubbard Park. KIT News has requested all available investigative information from the Yakima Police Department through a Freedom of Information request but like other media organizations the city has denied releasing information claiming it's part of an ongoing investigation.
YAKIMA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Three Washingtonians convicted for COVID-19 relief fraud

EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
yaktrinews.com

Neighbors worried about smoke at Naches landfill, owner says it’s steam

NACHES, Wash. — Randall Caton’s family has been operating the Caton Landfill in Naches for decades and every winter, they get call after call about concerned neighbors seeing smoke on their property. However, Caton said what people are seeing now is a phenomenon that happens every time the...
NACHES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Three vehicle car crash blocks traffic in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. – Richland Police officers responded to a three vehicle crash earlier today at Dallas Road and Ava Way, according to a Facebook post by the Richland Police Department. Both lanes of Dallas Road were shut down north of Ava Way for a period of time but were...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YVFWC helps Camp Hope open cold weather shelter in Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash. - Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic (YVFWC) stepped up to help Camp Hope open their cold weather shelter in Toppenish this year by donating up to $124 thousand to help with operating costs. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay didn't think the cold weather shelter would...
TOPPENISH, WA

