Burned body found in August now identified, investigation now turns to suspect
WAPATO--A partially burned body found in Wapato mid-August is now identified with the Yakima County Sheriff's Department revealing that 46-year-old Miguel Peredes from Nicaragua was the man found in the car that morning. This comes four months after he was initially found, which is an unusual amount of time for...
MISSING RUNAWAY: 14-year-old Ruben in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for public help finding 14-year-old Ruben Barrera-Martinez, according to a social media post. Barrera-Martinez is around 130 pounds, 5'2" and has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or 509-575-6200.
Yakima Co. Sheriff identifies homicide victim found near Wapato
WAPATO, Wash. – The Yakima Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was found dead near Wapato in August of 2022. Investigators said Miguel “Elvin” Peredes, 46, is from Nicaragua. They have been able to get in touch with Peredes’ family and they have been told about his death. According to authorities, Peredes’ body was found on August 16...
Two Women Dead in Crashes on Tri-Cities Icy Roadways
Two women are dead after crashes took place on icy Tri-Cities Roadways on Tuesday. Washington State Patrol and Police departments were kept busy Tuesday afternoon, as freezing rain fell for several hours creating extremely slick roadways in the area. Some roads were shut down due to dangerous conditions. 40-year-old Stephanie...
Stage 2 burn ban implemented in Yakima County
YAKIMA, Wash.- Planning on gathering around the fire pit this Thanksgiving? You may want to reconsider. The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has implemented a Stage 2 burn ban in Yakima County effective at 12 p.m. on November, 23. Under a Stage 2 burn ban the use of any wood...
Tools stolen from volunteer's truck at Selah Fire Dept.
SELAH, Wash. — The Selah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help after tools were stolen from a volunteer’s pickup truck at Station 24 on November 22. The thief drove into the station on Wenas Road at 8:18 p.m., according to a post by SFD. While a volunteer firefighter and EMT cleaned up in the station, the thief stole work tools from his pickup truck. SFD says the volunteer uses the tools “for his livelihood.”
2 women killed in Pasco and Richland in overnight crashes. One was a hit and run
The woman was crossing the street with her husband.
Man found dead, partially burned outside Wapato killed by gunshot
Authorities have identified a man found dead and partially burned near Wapato on Aug. 16. The body of Miguel “Elvin” Peredes, 46, of Nicaragua was found partially burned near a burned vehicle in the 100 block Progressive Road outside Wapato, according to a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office news release.
YCSO looking for Modelo bandits
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is trying to identify the two men seen in surveillance photos walking out of a store with two cases of Modelo. According to the YCSO, the men entered a store, grabbed the beer and walked out without paying. If you recognize the...
Yakima settles road design lawsuit for $3 million
YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement with the family of a man that was seriously injured in a car crash at the intersection of 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard. The family's lawsuit alleged that the width of the intersection was too wide to safely...
Information Denied In Missing Yakima Boy Case
It's week 11 and still no sign of a 5-year-old Yakima boy missing since September 10 from Sarge Hubbard Park. KIT News has requested all available investigative information from the Yakima Police Department through a Freedom of Information request but like other media organizations the city has denied releasing information claiming it's part of an ongoing investigation.
Yakima shooting leaves multiple bullet holes in parked truck, no injuries reported
YAKIMA -- We've just received new information on a drive-by shooting that took place over the weekend here in Yakima. Late Saturday night, shots rang through a neighborhood near the 1000 Block of South 21st Avenue. As bullets were flying through the street, they struck a truck multiple times. Police...
Former Ellensburg resident and CWU grad dies in the line of duty while on patrol for Bellevue Police
BELLEVUE - A 34-year-old Bellevue police officer with ties to Ellensburg died in the line of duty on Monday. The Bellevue Police Department says Jordan Jackson was on his patrol motorcycle in the 500 block of Bellevue Way SE when he was hit by a white car. Jackson was transported...
Tri-Cities organization aims to open 140-acre veterans’ ranch
BENTON CITY, Wash. — Near Rattlesnake Mountain, 20 minutes north of Benton City, is a project in the works to help veterans and their families. “I retired about 20 years ago from the US army and in 2016 we decided to actually start a nonprofit and that’s where Friends of Disabled Veterans was started,” Founder and CEO Brian Moore said....
Three Washingtonians convicted for COVID-19 relief fraud
EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
Neighbors worried about smoke at Naches landfill, owner says it’s steam
NACHES, Wash. — Randall Caton’s family has been operating the Caton Landfill in Naches for decades and every winter, they get call after call about concerned neighbors seeing smoke on their property. However, Caton said what people are seeing now is a phenomenon that happens every time the...
Three vehicle car crash blocks traffic in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. – Richland Police officers responded to a three vehicle crash earlier today at Dallas Road and Ava Way, according to a Facebook post by the Richland Police Department. Both lanes of Dallas Road were shut down north of Ava Way for a period of time but were...
Neighborhood complaints lead to arrest of fentanyl and meth drug dealer, YPD says
YAKIMA-- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) said they arrested a man over the weekend for selling fentanyl and meth to the homeless. They say a search warrant was served at a "neighborhood nuisance" on Friday, Nov. 18. YPD Detectives, Patrol, DEA task force, Codes, and Refuse all collaborated in the...
YVFWC helps Camp Hope open cold weather shelter in Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash. - Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic (YVFWC) stepped up to help Camp Hope open their cold weather shelter in Toppenish this year by donating up to $124 thousand to help with operating costs. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay didn't think the cold weather shelter would...
Winter weather: Multiple crashes across the valley, closures for Wednesday
REGIONAL – Winter weather across the upper and lower valleys brought rain, freezing rain and even snow. Authorities from several agencies responded to several crashes in along stretches of highways as people headed home at the end of the workday Tuesday. Between Argent Road and Road 68 in Pasco, there were reports of at least four crashes all active at...
