When Netflix revealed its list of new content coming to the streaming service in November of 2022, it didn't include the 2022 feature film Where the Crawdads Sing, but the controversial movie is now streaming on the platform anyway! The sudden arrival of the movie, based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, can be attributed to the deal Netflix previously made with Sony Pictures. Thanks to this agreement, Netflix has the first streaming rights for Sony Pictures movies after they've been released in theaters and on home video, which saw movies like Uncharted and Morbius come to Netflix.

