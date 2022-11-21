Read full article on original website
Jim Carrey wanted to make a found footage horror movie inspired by the making of Dumb and Dumber
It is no insult to say that filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (AKA "Daniels") make strange films. The pair's 2016 movie Swiss Army Man starred Daniel Radcliffe as a flatulent corpse while this year's Everything Everywhere All at Once finds Michelle Yeoh playing a laudromat-owner who is informed she must save the multiverse while attempting to sort out her taxes. But we may have missed out on what sounds like a weirder film than either of those releases.
Disney's 'Strange World' Features Their First Openly Gay Character — Who Is Behind the Voice?
When we're introduced to the Clade family in Disney's Strange World, we quickly realize they are heroes many times over. In the small town of Avalonia where they live, this is a family of explorers in more ways than one. Each character shows a side of people we don't often see onscreen but so desperately need.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Final 'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer premieres
The final trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" premiered during Monday Night Football on ESPN.
Seth Rogen Was Mortified That Friends Thought He Was Actually Balding in ‘The Fabelmans’
Seth Rogen landed one of the most coveted parts in Hollywood when he was cast as Bennie, a fictionalized version of Steven Spielberg’s father’s best friend, in “The Fabelmans.” It’s a pivotal role in the director’s most personal film, but that doesn’t mean that the entire experience was glamorous. In a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Rogen revealed that the honor of starring in Spielberg’s autobiographical film was accompanied by an embarrassing grooming request. Rogen recalled that prior to his first day of shooting the film, Spielberg asked him to make a change to his appearance. “I want...
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
The Anti-Vax Propaganda Film 'Died Suddenly' Is Streaming in the Weirdest Place
It takes a lot of gusto to make an hour-long documentary dedicated to a conspiracy theory about the COVID-19 vaccine and then stream it in one of the weirdest places possible. But such is the story behind Died Suddenly. Put simply, the new film is anti-vax propaganda that tries to link real-life tragedies to the COVID-19 vaccine via baseless claims and erroneous information. The film has been trending on Twitter, receiving both support and derision from the public.
Netflix Surprise Adds One of 2022's Most Controversial Movies
When Netflix revealed its list of new content coming to the streaming service in November of 2022, it didn't include the 2022 feature film Where the Crawdads Sing, but the controversial movie is now streaming on the platform anyway! The sudden arrival of the movie, based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, can be attributed to the deal Netflix previously made with Sony Pictures. Thanks to this agreement, Netflix has the first streaming rights for Sony Pictures movies after they've been released in theaters and on home video, which saw movies like Uncharted and Morbius come to Netflix.
Harrison Ford Will Be De-Aged to Fight Nazis in ‘Indy 5’
“It’s not the years, it’s the mileage” moaned a weary Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. Four decades later, there have been a lot more years, and a lot of mileage, on 80-year-old Ford. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Teaser Trailer Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren ReleasedHarrison Ford's 'Yellowstone' Prequel, '1923,' Gets Premiere DateHarrison Ford Joining 'Captain America 4' So for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film director James Mangold (who took over helming the franchise from Steven Spielberg) has concocted a sequence where viewers will be able to experience Ford/Indy back in...
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
All-Time Greatest American Films
What are the greatest American films of all time? This is a question that's been asked time and time again with no clear answer. However, certain films stand out above the rest. These films have captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide and have become classics in their own right.
James Cameron berated an exec who wanted 'Avatar' to be shorter by telling him it would 'make all the money.' The sequel is even longer.
James Cameron swore at the exec and told him to get out of his office. "Avatar" went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time.
TikToker Lycheemarteenee Recorded Some Racist Drama — Here Are the Details
CW: the following article contains accounts of hate speech. Despite our best efforts, hate and prejudice still exist in the world. They persist through shootings at LGBTQ facilities, while performing normal bodily functions, and through harassment against POC. We can do our best to respond to large incidents and try to make sure they never happen again on a grander scale, but even small altercations can do some damage.
People Who Grew Up Poor But Ended Up Dating Or Marrying Wealthy Are Sharing Their Most Eye-Opening Experiences
"I know their whole family is constantly thinking this about me. I notice it when I've forgotten hamburger buns or when I make a batch of spaghetti noodles with chili."
Maybe James Cameron Won't Make 5 Avatar Movies After All
How many Avatar movies does one person need in a single lifetime? For years—pretty much since the film debuted in 2009, becoming the highest-grossing movie in the world—that number was five, according to director James Cameron. Now, he seems to be hedging his bets on his giant, lanky blue cat people.
‘Disenchanted’ Producer Barry Josephson On Why ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Went Straight To Disney+ – Crew Call Podcast
The success of Hocus Pocus 2 as the most watched Disney+ movie of all-time with a first weekend of 2.7 billion views viewed spurred many to question whether the sequel to the near 30 year old movie should have gone theatrical, especially during a dry spell at the fall box office when theaters were desperate for it. The thing is some of these greenlights for direct-to-Disney+ movies happened during the pandemic, when movie theaters were closed and research showed that women would be the most difficult to return to cinemas. In addition, such long-awaited sequels to female-skewing fare seemed...
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Final Trailer: James Cameron Lays It All On The Line Once Again
Just today, James Cameron himself essentially said the odds are stacked against him with “Avatar: The Way Of Water” because of its insane cost. “[We’d have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” Those figures, my friend, mean in the $2 billion range given that’s exactly where the third and fourth-highest-grossing films in history currently stand at.
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. The best Netflix action movies aren’t hard to come by. The streaming platform is packed with films that’ll get your pulse racing without you having to get up off of your sofa – but with so much choice, how do you narrow down what you actually want to watch? Well, if you can relate to that feeling of scrolling endlessly through the streamer's catalogue, and you’re in the mood for a high octane flick or two, we're here to help.
