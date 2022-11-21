Read full article on original website
BET
August Alsina 'Shared And Honored' His New Love On VH1's 'The Surreal Life' Reboot
August Alsina announced that he had a new love on national television on Monday. The 30-year-old singer opened up about his newfound relationship on the reboot of VH1’s The Surreal Life. In the clip, Alsina talked about how the show had changed his life. During the confessional, the New Orleans native described his desire to have “a love that feels limitless.”
bravotv.com
Kandi and Xscape Just Stepped Out Together and Received a Huge Honor: "It’s a Blessing"
Kandi Burruss and her Xscape bandmates hit the red carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards and later performed. Get all the details. Xscape received one of the highest honors at the 2022 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 13: the Lady of Soul award. Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans can’t agree if Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex, August Alsina, actually came out as gay
Singer August Alsina raised more than a few eyebrows during the Monday night finale of VH1’s The Surreal Life in which he made a heartfelt speech that implied he was in love with another man. However, his fans aren’t sure the situation is as cut and dry as gay-or-not-gay.
Tyler Perry calls out Janet Jackson, Jill Scott for ‘Why Did I Get Married?’
Movie magnate Tyler Perry called out superstar songstresses Janet Jackson and Jill Scott recently regarding the continuation of the Why Did I Get Married? franchise, and Scott has responded. Perry, 54, was interviewed by “Entertainment Tonight” prior to his inaugural TheGrio Awards when the owner of Tyler Perry Studios jokingly...
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
August Alsina Debuts His Male ‘Love’ 2 Years After Exposing Jada Pinkett-Smith ‘Entanglement’
Two years ago, August Alsina made headlines for claiming to have an affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith. Now, his love life is back in the spotlight after a big announcement made during the season finale of VH1’s The Surreal Life. The show ended with August confessing that love recently “showed up” for him in a “new way.” He then showed off the unidentified male who helped him see love this way.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J. Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
'Good Morning Gorgeous' Tour: Queen Naija, Ella Mai and Mary J. Blige Gives Fans Life!. Concert-goers couldn't get enough of these ladies, who performed their fan-favorites with style!. Drake And 21 Savage Announce Collab Album ‘Her Loss’. In 2016, they released “Sneakin,” in 2020, “Knife Talk,” and in 2021,...
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker & Her Baby Bump Show Out In New Rap Single & Music Video: Watch
As she awaits the arrival of her second baby, Summer Walker’s name has been in and out of the headlines. Firstly, she addressed fan questions about her relationship with her second baby daddy, Larry, which has now come to an end. Secondly, the R&B starlet has been speaking out...
TMZ.com
Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown's Former Georgia Home Up For Sale
Fans of R&B and soul music could be livin' it up in a pretty monumental home ... if, of course, you can cough up a ton of cash for Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's former pad. The 8,022-square-foot property is out in Alpharetta, GA ... hitting the market last Thursday...
Ridge and Taylor's wedding takes a not so unexpected turn
Taylor may stop her own weddingPhoto byCBS screenshot via Soap Dirt. Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful are teasing a Wednesday cliffhanger that will level fans wondering until Monday. The scenario that is being projected is that Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) tells Taylor Hayes (Krist Allen) what Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) did with the voice-changing app but the wedding goes on as planned.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
411mania.com
Jade Cargill And Baddies Show Up At Bow Wow Concert, Confront Rapper
Jade Cargill’s issues with Bow Wow have become face-to-face, as the AEW star showed up at the rapper’s Miami concert and confronted him. TNZ reports that Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Leila Gray made an appearance at the rapper’s top on his Millenium Tour at FTX Arena on Sunday and had an exchange with him while he was meeting with fans. Security got involved and dragged the AEW trio away.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Responds To Diddy & Yung Miami Breakup Rumors
The Queens MC will also step in to host Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show after she caught COVID. Rumors of Diddy and Yung Miami falling out have hit fans hard. Many loved to see the two of them together, and after it seems they’ve split, 50 Cent has responded. Recently, he took to Instagram to both shoot his shot at the City Girl and throw shots at his former partner, Daphne Joy. Joy recently hung out with Diddy, fueling rumors of him and Miami’s distance.
TMZ.com
Diddy & Son Celebrate Songs Going #1 on R&B and Urban Charts
Diddy and his son, Christian Combs, have a lot to celebrate right now -- 'cause each of their songs just went #1 on the charts ... and they couldn't be more stoked about it. The two artists released records this year that have steadily climbed two different airplay charts on Billboard, which measures radio spins. First, we have Diddy's "Gotta Move On," featuring Bryson Tiller ... which reached the top of the Adult R&B Airplay chart Tuesday morning.
thesource.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & King Combs Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Reach No.1 on US Airplay Charts
Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their new hit songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively. Diddy topped both...
Keyshia Cole biopic in the works
R&B singer Keyshia Cole has a biopic on the way through the Lifetime network. Pre-production has already begun, and filming is set to start at the end of the year. Many fans have followed her story through her previous reality TV shows, “The Way It Is” and “Family First” starring her ex-husband Daniel Gibson. The show gave a firsthand account of the singer’s family and career. Her mother recently succumbed to an accidental overdose, and Cole told Essence in a previous interview that the biopic was perfect timing since she plans to retire from music.
Carla's Reality Update: Robyn and Wendy Beef, Erica Mena's Angry and RHOSLC
Carla's Reality Update: Robyn and Wendy Beef, Erica Mena's Angry and RHOSLC
Keke Palmer, Kelly Rowland, Ja Rule and More Pay Tribute to Migos' Takeoff After His Death
The hip hop community is reeling over the untimely death of Takeoff. The rapper, who is part of the group Migos alongside Offset and Quavo, was fatally shot in Houston Nov. 1, a rep for the emcee confirmed to the Associated Press. He was 28. Authorities confirmed during a news...
TMZ.com
Gucci Mane Drops 'Letter To Takeoff' Tribute, Mourns Other Rappers
Gucci Mane no longer disses the dead in his raps -- he lyrically eulogizes them -- recently taking the time in the booth to memorialize Takeoff. On Tuesday, Gucci dropped off his mournful new single/video combo "Letter to Takeoff" ... as director Joe Yung Spike showcases the 1017 Records boss solemnly trekking through a cemetery and its accompanying mausoleum to hammer home the effect.
