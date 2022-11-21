ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
BET

August Alsina 'Shared And Honored' His New Love On VH1's 'The Surreal Life' Reboot

August Alsina announced that he had a new love on national television on Monday. The 30-year-old singer opened up about his newfound relationship on the reboot of VH1’s The Surreal Life. In the clip, Alsina talked about how the show had changed his life. During the confessional, the New Orleans native described his desire to have “a love that feels limitless.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

August Alsina Debuts His Male ‘Love’ 2 Years After Exposing Jada Pinkett-Smith ‘Entanglement’

Two years ago, August Alsina made headlines for claiming to have an affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith. Now, his love life is back in the spotlight after a big announcement made during the season finale of VH1’s The Surreal Life. The show ended with August confessing that love recently “showed up” for him in a “new way.” He then showed off the unidentified male who helped him see love this way.
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker & Her Baby Bump Show Out In New Rap Single & Music Video: Watch

As she awaits the arrival of her second baby, Summer Walker’s name has been in and out of the headlines. Firstly, she addressed fan questions about her relationship with her second baby daddy, Larry, which has now come to an end. Secondly, the R&B starlet has been speaking out...
Cheryl E Preston

Ridge and Taylor's wedding takes a not so unexpected turn

Taylor may stop her own weddingPhoto byCBS screenshot via Soap Dirt. Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful are teasing a Wednesday cliffhanger that will level fans wondering until Monday. The scenario that is being projected is that Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) tells Taylor Hayes (Krist Allen) what Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) did with the voice-changing app but the wedding goes on as planned.
411mania.com

Jade Cargill And Baddies Show Up At Bow Wow Concert, Confront Rapper

Jade Cargill’s issues with Bow Wow have become face-to-face, as the AEW star showed up at the rapper’s Miami concert and confronted him. TNZ reports that Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Leila Gray made an appearance at the rapper’s top on his Millenium Tour at FTX Arena on Sunday and had an exchange with him while he was meeting with fans. Security got involved and dragged the AEW trio away.
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Responds To Diddy & Yung Miami Breakup Rumors

The Queens MC will also step in to host Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show after she caught COVID. Rumors of Diddy and Yung Miami falling out have hit fans hard. Many loved to see the two of them together, and after it seems they’ve split, 50 Cent has responded. Recently, he took to Instagram to both shoot his shot at the City Girl and throw shots at his former partner, Daphne Joy. Joy recently hung out with Diddy, fueling rumors of him and Miami’s distance.
TMZ.com

Diddy & Son Celebrate Songs Going #1 on R&B and Urban Charts

Diddy and his son, Christian Combs, have a lot to celebrate right now -- 'cause each of their songs just went #1 on the charts ... and they couldn't be more stoked about it. The two artists released records this year that have steadily climbed two different airplay charts on Billboard, which measures radio spins. First, we have Diddy's "Gotta Move On," featuring Bryson Tiller ... which reached the top of the Adult R&B Airplay chart Tuesday morning.
rolling out

Keyshia Cole biopic in the works

R&B singer Keyshia Cole has a biopic on the way through the Lifetime network. Pre-production has already begun, and filming is set to start at the end of the year. Many fans have followed her story through her previous reality TV shows, “The Way It Is” and “Family First” starring her ex-husband Daniel Gibson. The show gave a firsthand account of the singer’s family and career. Her mother recently succumbed to an accidental overdose, and Cole told Essence in a previous interview that the biopic was perfect timing since she plans to retire from music.
TMZ.com

Gucci Mane Drops 'Letter To Takeoff' Tribute, Mourns Other Rappers

Gucci Mane no longer disses the dead in his raps -- he lyrically eulogizes them -- recently taking the time in the booth to memorialize Takeoff. On Tuesday, Gucci dropped off his mournful new single/video combo "Letter to Takeoff" ... as director Joe Yung Spike showcases the 1017 Records boss solemnly trekking through a cemetery and its accompanying mausoleum to hammer home the effect.
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
181K+
Followers
29K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy