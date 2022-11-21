‘Teams are going to continue to try to run the football, and we have to stop it.”- Kevin Stefanski: Transcript

Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Mary Kay Cabot - "I think Garrett's comments on turnovers was more about players than Woods"
Jason Lloyd and Jon Rudder are joined by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer who believes the idea that Myles Garrett would request a trade at the end of the season is off base, Joe Woods job security, and Deshaun Watson’s return
Ross Tucker: I do think Browns are going to get a boost from Deshaun Watson, can salvage the outlook for fans
Ross Tucker talks about whether Jacoby Brissett or Baker Mayfield will get a run as a starter somewhere else, what Deshaun Watson can do to salvage this season and the outlook for fans, the best division in the NFL right now and more.
Browns’ field repair: How did someone break into the stadium?
A handful of workers responded to FirstEnergy Stadium Wednesday to repair damage in the turf and field left behind from a golf cart.
Jacoby Brissett has done more than his share this season, and has proven he’s an NFL starter: Mary Kay Cabot
BEREA, Ohio -- Jacoby Brissett, heading into his final start of the season Sunday against the Bucs before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-games suspension next week in Houston, doesn’t want anyone making a fuss over the job he’s done this season. “It’s like, ‘Am I not supposed...
SB Nation
Steve Smith went off on ‘three-legged donkey’ Baker Mayfield
One of the things that comes with the territory when you’re a quarterback for the Carolina Panthers is hearing from Steve Smith. Like it or not (more often than not) Smitty is going to call you out for your mistakes, bury you under his experience, and walk the puddle dry.
Kevin Stefanski on 3-7 Browns: “We are all frustrated” but coordinator changes don’t appear to be in the offing
Sunday’s 31-23 loss to the Bills was the Browns sixth in their last seven games and dropped Cleveland to a stunning, and disappointing, 3-7 on the season.
Follow the Patriots’ example and relocate Browns stadium south of Cleveland
Deliberations on where to locate Cleveland’s football stadium (”Majority of Greater Clevelanders want stadium to stay put,” Nov. 23) should include the “Foxborough example” where the then-Boston Patriots chose a central location that not only involved a name change to New England but also widened the fan base by giving the region a team. The abundance of land at the new location also led to a massive, profitable entertainment complex at the stadium.
NFL Analysis Network
Former NFL Superstar Dogs Panthers QB Baker Mayfield
If you do not have a quarterback that can produce in the NFL it will be very hard to win games. The Carolina Panthers have found that out the hard way as they have struggled to find someone to fill the void since Cam Newton’s injuries derailed his career.
Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback vs. Broncos: What it means for the offense
The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that the team will start veteran quarterback Sam Darnold against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
brownsnation.com
Tony Rizzo Unloads On Kevin Stefanski
ESPN’s Tony Rizzo was the consummate “every fan” for a few minutes of his show this past Monday. That’s when he unloaded on Kevin Stefanski about the 2 plays that left Cleveland Browns‘ followers shaking their heads in unison. Holding a playbook loaded with options...
Cleveland Browns' Stadium vandalized ahead of matchup with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The incident occurred on Tuesday morning and is being investigated by police.
What should Browns do about Joe Woods? Garrett Bush, Sam Amico on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan...
Jim Harbaugh: ‘Third base’ comment was a counterpunch to Ryan Day
It was the final comment of Jim Harbaugh’s post-game news conference last November that drew the most attention. His Michigan football team had just upended Ohio State, 42-27, snapping an eight-game losing streak to its archrival in surprising fashion, when Harbaugh was asked a question about some of the chatter coming from Columbus.
Browns missing laundry list of players from Wednesday's practice
As the Cleveland Browns try to get back on the right track this weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, they were missing a plethora of players from Wednesday’s practice. While defensive ends Jadaveon Clowney and Myles Garrett, as well as wide receiver Amari Cooper and right guard Joel Bitonio all sat out with a scheduled rest day, they were also missing five other players.
Kevin Stefanski on DC Joe Woods’ standing: ‘My focus is on us getting a win vs. Tampa’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski declined to give his embattled defensive coordinator Joe Woods a vote of confidence on Monday, or put his feet to the fire. Instead, he did what always does: stayed on the one-lane road to the next game, which in this case is a visit from the 5-5 Bucs and Tom Brady.
The Cavs’ ‘junkyard dog’ steps up; why Joe Woods’ Browns days should be numbered: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. In this episode we talk about Cavs’ resurgence, the Browns’ defensive struggles, and the Guardians’ long-term approach in the outfield.
FanDuel Maryland promo code: $200 for NFL Thanksgiving matchups
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports betting apps are now live, and any prospective user in Maryland can use the very first FanDuel Maryland promo code offer to...
Browns Notes: The G.O.A.T. Tom Brady returns to Cleveland with Buccaneers
Tom Brady returns to Cleveland for what is likely to be the final time for the future Hall of Famer Sunday with the 5-5 Buccaneers plus other notes from Wednesday.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Ja’Marr Chase, the punting situation and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ 6-4 start to the season has put them right in the thick of the AFC playoff picture with seven games left to play. But those seven games are set to be some of the toughest on the schedule this season. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and more at his Monday press conference.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/24: Happy Thanksgiving, Brissett Praised, and Joe Thomas Being Awesome
I hope you’re looking forward to a day of football, food, feasting, frivolity and family. I was trying to come with an alliteration for drinking heavily, but I’m tired and couldn’t come up with one. I’m up for some reason early Thanksgiving and couldn’t resist slamming out a Newswire to give you something to read in case you’re similarly restlessly at odds awaiting food and football.
