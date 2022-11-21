ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘Teams are going to continue to try to run the football, and we have to stop it.”- Kevin Stefanski: Transcript

By Irie Harris, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cleveland.com

Follow the Patriots’ example and relocate Browns stadium south of Cleveland

Deliberations on where to locate Cleveland’s football stadium (”Majority of Greater Clevelanders want stadium to stay put,” Nov. 23) should include the “Foxborough example” where the then-Boston Patriots chose a central location that not only involved a name change to New England but also widened the fan base by giving the region a team. The abundance of land at the new location also led to a massive, profitable entertainment complex at the stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Former NFL Superstar Dogs Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

If you do not have a quarterback that can produce in the NFL it will be very hard to win games. The Carolina Panthers have found that out the hard way as they have struggled to find someone to fill the void since Cam Newton’s injuries derailed his career.
CHARLOTTE, NC
brownsnation.com

Tony Rizzo Unloads On Kevin Stefanski

ESPN’s Tony Rizzo was the consummate “every fan” for a few minutes of his show this past Monday. That’s when he unloaded on Kevin Stefanski about the 2 plays that left Cleveland Browns‘ followers shaking their heads in unison. Holding a playbook loaded with options...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns missing laundry list of players from Wednesday's practice

As the Cleveland Browns try to get back on the right track this weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, they were missing a plethora of players from Wednesday’s practice. While defensive ends Jadaveon Clowney and Myles Garrett, as well as wide receiver Amari Cooper and right guard Joel Bitonio all sat out with a scheduled rest day, they were also missing five other players.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/24: Happy Thanksgiving, Brissett Praised, and Joe Thomas Being Awesome

I hope you’re looking forward to a day of football, food, feasting, frivolity and family. I was trying to come with an alliteration for drinking heavily, but I’m tired and couldn’t come up with one. I’m up for some reason early Thanksgiving and couldn’t resist slamming out a Newswire to give you something to read in case you’re similarly restlessly at odds awaiting food and football.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
