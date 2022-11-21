ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jackson Hole Radio

Slash piles to burn in Grand Teton National Park

Teton Interagency Fire personnel will be burning slash piles in Grand Teton National Park in the coming weeks. Firefighters have focused on fuel reduction efforts in developed areas to reduce wildfire risk, and pile burning is the last step in this process. It also involves removing lower limbs from trees...
CBS San Francisco

Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought

SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
cohaitungchi.com

RV Camping in Deschutes National Forest and Bend, Oregon

Bend has earned all of this attention, but when you take a city full of great food, beer and shopping, then surround it with the natural paradise that was here before all of this development, you end up with a fair deal of competition to find that perfect place to park your RV.
BEND, OR
actiontourguide.com

Where is the Grand Staircase in the Grand Staircase National Monument?

The Grand Staircase in Utah, or as it’s formally known; the Grand Staircase National Monument is a massive stretch of public lands reaching over 1.8 million acres from the North rim of the Grand Canyon to Utah. This phenomenal natural resource is not only a geological wonder, The Grand Staircase is also a phenomenal destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Hiking, camping, and backpacking are all popular activities at the National Monument, but the Grand Staircase is also a remarkable paleontological location as numerous dinosaur fossils have been unearthed there in the past twenty years. The Grand Staircase National Monument is often overlooked, however, in favor of its famous neighbors, the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon. The expansive national monument is slightly larger in acreage than the state of Delaware and has lots to offer its visitors!
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Colorado Hunter Rescued by Helicopter in White River National Forest

What began as a fun weekend hunting trip in White River National Forest became a nightmare scenario for one father-son duo on Saturday (November 13). It all started when the Denver men set out for a remote hunting camp near the beginning of Little Deadman Creek. Though used to the relatively high altitude of Denver, the mountainous city of Colorado that rests over 5,000 feet above sea level, White River National Forest is an entirely different environment.
DENVER, CO
TheDailyBeast

This Is the Best Way to See the Grand Canyon

My first visit to the Grand Canyon last year was fairly typical. I rented a car, drove through the park’s main entrance, stayed in a park hotel for two nights (not one of the fancy ones, unfortunately), and never left the South Rim. Though I’m an avid hiker, I visited a few days after a snowstorm so the popular trails down into the canyon were icier than I was in the mood for. Instead, I opted to hike the 13-mile trail that runs along the canyon’s southern rim.The park’s visitor center and car-friendly checkpoints along the road bordering the rim...
WYOMING STATE
People

Grand Canyon National Park Removes 'Offensive' Name of Popular Hiking Trail in Support of Havasupai Tribe

The change came after a unanimous vote by the U.S. Board of Geographic Names Grand Canyon National Park's Indian Garden camping ground will receive a change that's been "long overdue." According to a news release from the National Park Service on Monday, the U.S. Board of Geographic Names has voted unanimously in favor of changing the name to Havasupai Gardens in support and recognition of the Havasupai Tribe. The tribe submitted a request earlier this year to acknowledge the history of its people on the land. The area was previously...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLD-TV

Water restrictions coming to Tucson “sooner rather than later”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River continues to deplete, cities, towns and states are looking for ways to conserve without being too harsh. Thirty communities and water districts from Arizona, California and beyond have signed a memorandum of understanding calling for cuts to water use, some more drastic than others.
TUCSON, AZ
helihub.com

Native Air expands services with new base in Navajo County

Native Air expanded its wings to provide wider, extensive coverage in the Navajo County region with the opening of a new base to better serve residents and visitors of Northeastern Arizona. The new base – Native Air 18 in Show Low – increases comprehensive coverage in the area as it will focus on scene and trauma-related calls within surrounding communities assisting fire and emergency medical service (EMS) teams with improved response times.
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy