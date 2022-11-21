Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Slash piles to burn in Grand Teton National Park
Teton Interagency Fire personnel will be burning slash piles in Grand Teton National Park in the coming weeks. Firefighters have focused on fuel reduction efforts in developed areas to reduce wildfire risk, and pile burning is the last step in this process. It also involves removing lower limbs from trees...
Deschutes National Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire emergency closure area
The Deschutes National Forest said Tuesday it has further reduced the temporary emergency closure area implemented as a result of the Cedar Creek Fire. The post Deschutes National Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire emergency closure area appeared first on KTVZ.
Stanislaus National Forest now lets public cut Christmas trees. How tall can they be?
Permits are available starting Friday morning. The region also has private tree farms opening for the season.
abandonedspaces.com
Scientists Made an Incredible Discovery When a Cliff Collapsed in the Grand Canyon
A regular hike along the Grand Canyon turned into a remarkable discovery for a trained geologist who spotted an interesting boulder sitting right in plain sight. The unique boulder would provide information about the kinds of creatures that roamed the Earth even before the time of the dinosaurs. The formation...
Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought
SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
Foot found floating in Yellowstone hot spring belonged to California man, rangers say
An investigation determined that the man fell into the pool, park rangers said.
Tourists stranded underground at Arizona's Grand Canyon Caverns are back on surface
The tourists who had become stuck about 200 feet underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona, on Sunday when an elevator malfunctioned have all been brought back to the surface with the help of local fire departments.
Gizmodo
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
NPS Urges Guests To Refrain From Licking Psychedelic Toad Found In Arizona
The toad can be found in Mexico, Arizona, California, Colorado, and New Mexico.
Amazing Grand Junction Home For Sale Near the Colorado National Monument
How about a new house for Christmas? Hey, if you have been really good this year it could not hurt to ask Santa for a home next to the Colorado National Monument with an incredible view. Maybe you have the means to make it happen all by yourself. Well, this...
KULR8
Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel to remain closed for winter 2022-2023
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain closed this winter season, Dec. 2022 through March 2023. The hotel closed immediately after the historic June flood because of damage to the area’s wastewater system. The hotel will be closed to overnight guests and food services will not be provided.
cohaitungchi.com
RV Camping in Deschutes National Forest and Bend, Oregon
Bend has earned all of this attention, but when you take a city full of great food, beer and shopping, then surround it with the natural paradise that was here before all of this development, you end up with a fair deal of competition to find that perfect place to park your RV.
actiontourguide.com
Where is the Grand Staircase in the Grand Staircase National Monument?
The Grand Staircase in Utah, or as it’s formally known; the Grand Staircase National Monument is a massive stretch of public lands reaching over 1.8 million acres from the North rim of the Grand Canyon to Utah. This phenomenal natural resource is not only a geological wonder, The Grand Staircase is also a phenomenal destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Hiking, camping, and backpacking are all popular activities at the National Monument, but the Grand Staircase is also a remarkable paleontological location as numerous dinosaur fossils have been unearthed there in the past twenty years. The Grand Staircase National Monument is often overlooked, however, in favor of its famous neighbors, the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon. The expansive national monument is slightly larger in acreage than the state of Delaware and has lots to offer its visitors!
Colorado Hunter Rescued by Helicopter in White River National Forest
What began as a fun weekend hunting trip in White River National Forest became a nightmare scenario for one father-son duo on Saturday (November 13). It all started when the Denver men set out for a remote hunting camp near the beginning of Little Deadman Creek. Though used to the relatively high altitude of Denver, the mountainous city of Colorado that rests over 5,000 feet above sea level, White River National Forest is an entirely different environment.
This Is the Best Way to See the Grand Canyon
My first visit to the Grand Canyon last year was fairly typical. I rented a car, drove through the park’s main entrance, stayed in a park hotel for two nights (not one of the fancy ones, unfortunately), and never left the South Rim. Though I’m an avid hiker, I visited a few days after a snowstorm so the popular trails down into the canyon were icier than I was in the mood for. Instead, I opted to hike the 13-mile trail that runs along the canyon’s southern rim.The park’s visitor center and car-friendly checkpoints along the road bordering the rim...
Grand Canyon National Park Removes 'Offensive' Name of Popular Hiking Trail in Support of Havasupai Tribe
The change came after a unanimous vote by the U.S. Board of Geographic Names Grand Canyon National Park's Indian Garden camping ground will receive a change that's been "long overdue." According to a news release from the National Park Service on Monday, the U.S. Board of Geographic Names has voted unanimously in favor of changing the name to Havasupai Gardens in support and recognition of the Havasupai Tribe. The tribe submitted a request earlier this year to acknowledge the history of its people on the land. The area was previously...
5 Up-and-Coming Desert Retirement Towns
America's four deserts touch nearly every state in the West. The largest, highest and coldest is the Great Basin Desert in the north. In the South are the Sonoran Desert to the West and the Chihuahuan...
KOLD-TV
Water restrictions coming to Tucson “sooner rather than later”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River continues to deplete, cities, towns and states are looking for ways to conserve without being too harsh. Thirty communities and water districts from Arizona, California and beyond have signed a memorandum of understanding calling for cuts to water use, some more drastic than others.
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Meaning behind the massive teapot built into SR 51 freeway
PHOENIX — It's bright blue, massive and it is made of concrete — and it's full of Arizona history!. The massive teapot handle built into the barrier wall of State Route 51 in Phoenix is just part of an Arizona Hidden Gem. This one is an invitation to...
helihub.com
Native Air expands services with new base in Navajo County
Native Air expanded its wings to provide wider, extensive coverage in the Navajo County region with the opening of a new base to better serve residents and visitors of Northeastern Arizona. The new base – Native Air 18 in Show Low – increases comprehensive coverage in the area as it will focus on scene and trauma-related calls within surrounding communities assisting fire and emergency medical service (EMS) teams with improved response times.
Comments / 0