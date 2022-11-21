ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Follow the Patriots’ example and relocate Browns stadium south of Cleveland

Deliberations on where to locate Cleveland’s football stadium (”Majority of Greater Clevelanders want stadium to stay put,” Nov. 23) should include the “Foxborough example” where the then-Boston Patriots chose a central location that not only involved a name change to New England but also widened the fan base by giving the region a team. The abundance of land at the new location also led to a massive, profitable entertainment complex at the stadium.
Bengals vs. Titans: What’s the line on Sunday’s game?

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Titans for their game at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals have been favorites in six of their seven road games this season and are 4-2 against the spread in those games. They are 7-3 against the spread overall and have covered in seven of their last eight games.
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson becoming a highly paid decoy

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Diontae Johnson wanted to be paid like a No. 1 receiver. The Pittsburgh Steelers obliged over the summer when they gave him a contract extension that put him within the top 20 at his position in the NFL. So far, there has been little return on...
Bengals The Latest on Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and Trey Hendrickson

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was back at practice on Wednesday afternoon. The 22-year-old jogged, went through individual drills and stretched with the team during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Chase was officially limited on the Bengals' practice report. La'el Collins, Trey Hendrickson, Joe Mixon...
DraftKings Maryland promo code: 40-1 NFL Thanksgiving odds

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Between Maryland’s recent sports betting launch and the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day triple-header, our DraftKings Maryland promo code offer unlocks a no-brainer promotion for...
Clemson picks up a 2023 WR commitment on Thanksgiving Day

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers continue to build their strong 2023 class, with an in-state wide receiver announcing his commitment to Clemson. Nearby Greenville (S.C.) High School wide receiver Tyler Brown announced his verbal commitment to Clemson Thursday, becoming the 23rd member of the Tigers 2023 class. Brown, a 3-star wide receiver according to 247Sports, is the third wide receiver added in this class as the Tigers look to bolster their wide receiver room. After decommitting from Minnesota, Brown took a couple of visits to Death Valley before deciding that Clemson was the place for him. He will be a welcomed addition to the Tigers class that is stacking up to be one of the best in the country. Tyler Brown is staying home! Staying Home🐅 #ALLIN @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/KgkOBUsvrf — Tyler Brown (@Tylerbrownn2) November 24, 2022 List Three Tigers selected in the first round of this Thanksgiving 2023 NFL mock draft
