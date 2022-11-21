Read full article on original website
Related
Cannabis, it's what's for dinner
If you've turned on the TV lately, or maybe found yourself in certain high-end kitchens in America, you might notice a new green on the menu, one you might smell before you taste it. Now that cannabis is legal in some form or another in more than half of the States, some of the nation's top chefs are finding ways to integrate it into their recipes.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Vanilla Pear Honey Lemonade Joins Returning Gingerbread Bundt Cake and More at Disneyland
A new Vanilla Pear Honey Lemonade is joining the returning Holiday Cake and Gingerbread Bundt Cake at Plaza Inn for the holidays at Disneyland. Gingerbread Bundt cake with apple cinnamon filling, vanilla glaze, and holiday sprinkles. This is the weakest gingerbread cake we’ve had so far, but only by default....
Essence
These Celebrity Couples Stepped Out In Style At The American Music Awards
From Niecy and Jessica to Muni Long and Raysean Hairston, our favorite star couples stole the show. The star-studded 50th American Music Awards aired live on (November 20) from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on ABC. Hosted by Wayne Brady, the fan-voted awards ceremony featured performances from Lil Baby, newcomer Glorilla, Cardi B, J.I.D., Yola, and more.
You Can Replicate Dollywood Dishes With A Vintage Country Cookbook
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Despite a shift to digital media at the turn of the 21st century, cookbook sales, especially baking books, have continued to rise in the US (per NPD). An incredible feat, given the popularity of cooking videos on social media channels like TikTok. Perhaps it's because a hardcover cookbook can withstand sticky fingers and spills, unlike a tablet or cellphone, or is it the nostalgia a worn-out cookbook provides?
Gather 'Round! 4 Stellar Snack Board Creations for Easy Holiday Entertaining
Yes, this entertaining trend seems to be everywhere but we are so not bored with boards! Scroll through social media and there’s no doubt how popular cheese, charcuterie and other kinds of boards and spreads are these days. It’s easy to see why: Filled with a variety of colorful, artfully arranged components, they’re a feast for the eyes and palate.
Tim McGraw Pumped for ‘Favorite’ Thanksgiving Meal, Prepared by Faith Hill
Tim McGraw isn't shy about his love of carbs, but the star watches his waistline, doing his best to avoid them. However, all bets are off on Thanksgiving, when he dips into delicious dishes prepared by his wife, Faith Hill. "Thanksgiving is one of my favorite meals of the year...
Lavender Is Trying To Become The New Cocktail Of Choice Ingredient
Pleasantly fragrant and packed with medicinal benefits, lavender has become a popular ingredient the world loves to infuse into candles, beauty products, cleaning agents, and calming teas. Chefs and restaurants will even mix lavender into various dishes and bakes to balance out the flavors or use it as a garnish to give a meal a little pop of color, according to MasterClass. People can't seem to get enough of this purple wonder plant, and now you can enjoy it in the form of an elegant cocktail.
hotelnewsme.com
TANDOOR TINA ANNOUNCES NEW CREATIVE CULINARY DIRECTOR TRISHA SINGH HENAULT
Having influenced the restaurant’s decision to adopt a healthier approach and evolve the cuisine to a more sophisticated Indian cuisine in September, Tandoor Tina announces the promotion of acclaimed Chef Trisha Singh Henault to Creative Culinary Director. She also continues to serve as the Executive Pastry Chef for each of the hotel’s restaurants and oversees all confectionery production at the venues.
Epicurious
Life of the Party
Active Time 10 minutes Total Time 1 hour 10 minutes, including cooling time. This nonalcoholic crowd pleaser is made with Ghia, one of my favorite NA apéritifs to work with. Ghia is slightly bitter, bursting with notes of citrus peel and hints of ginger. To round out this booze-free cocktail, I’ve added tart pomegranate juice and aromatic cinnamon for a warming seasonal touch. A generous splash of fresh lemon juice keeps things refreshing and easy going.
Delish
Gingerbread Cake
Want your kitchen to smell like Christmas? Make cake! Enjoy it warm or cold, for breakfast or after dinner, plain or topped with whipped cream, from a plate with a fork or straight out of your hand. No judgment here. Based on classic British sticky ginger cakes, this cake relies...
Here's Where You Can Find Bobby Flay's 'All-Time Favorite Dessert'
Celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay had a unique entrance to the culinary world, first working in a restaurant at the age of 17, according to Food Network. He then went on to graduate from The French Culinary Institute and continued perfecting his skills. Flay opened his first restaurant in 1991 in New York City and called it Mesa Grill, per Bobby Flay's website. Since then, he has opened countless other restaurants, appeared on various TV shows, written cookbooks, and earned several awards.
Punch
The Essential Guide to Coffee Liqueur
Five bartender-approved bottles for your next round of Espresso Martinis. Virtually every niche drink ingredient that has risen to prominence has had a classic cocktail to champion it. Absolut Citron had the Cosmopolitan; crème de menthe had the Grasshopper; crème de violette had the Aviation; and coffee liqueur has had, most recently, the Espresso Martini.
momcollective.com
Our Family’s Favorite Holiday Appetizer
A long time ago – another lifetime it seems – I was young and single, living in New York City. More often than not, weeknights were spent at after-work happy hours with colleagues and friends. We were in no rush to get home right away and could enjoy leisurely cocktails, bites, and conversation. Downtown, there was this dark and rustic little Spanish tapas place we used to go to, and I still remember the first time we ordered their bacon-wrapped dates. We must’ve ordered five plates of them that first night.
Wellington Daily News
Food Is Art
A dozen or so gathered in a warm, candle lit No.7 Coffeehouse to attend a colorful and tasty class on how to make a Charcuterie board. The word Charcuterie (shar-KOO-ta-REE) was originally just a fancy name for cured meat. Today, most people use the term to describe a fun, artsy platter or board filled with meats and cheeses which often also includes crackers, nuts, fruits and vegetables, and dipping sauces.
Real Simple
Salty Coffee Toffee Bars
Each layer of this decadent treat delivers a satisfying surprise. Top a buttery cracker base with toasted pecans and walnuts before pouring on a coffee vanilla syrup to make a rich caramel-esque toffee bar. After a short 10-minute bake, chocolate and butterscotch chips melt into a pretty marble pattern that sets up in the refrigerator. A scattering of flaky sea salt is the finishing touch to this sweet-and-salty treat that will be devoured in a snap. Gift these toffee bars in glass jars, clear candy bags, or include them in a cookie box. They're sure to bring joy.
Gladys Knight's Christmas: big family gathering, TV movie
Gladys Knight recalls Christmas as more than a family affair when she was growing up in Atlanta.“Because Mom and Dad were the way they were, they would just embrace all the kids in the neighborhood,” said the legendary singer. Many of the children were in the same church choir and ”we were just so excited about the music.”She counts “O Holy Night” as a favorite Christmas song. The best childhood gift she received? A bicycle, blue and silver, “and it was sharp."Knight will be celebrating the holiday on-screen in the TV movie “I’m Glad It’s Christmas,” airing 8 p.m....
bookriot.com
A Thanksgiving Dinner Reading Menu
Pass the cranberry sauce! We’re having mashed potatoes! Hold that thought — before the big Thanksgiving meal/weekend, you’ll need a proper reading list to go with such a banquet. This is not your ordinary reading list. Think of it as a menu for reading. If you’ve ever...
Delish
Christmas Punch
There’s no better way to liven up a holiday party than with a big pitcher of punch. A lot of recipes use Kool-Aid, liters of soda, and even ice cream to build their cocktails for sweetness. But, if you’re like us, sometimes you just want a glass of punch—and not a punch of sugar.
Comments / 0