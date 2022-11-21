Read full article on original website
Sweetgreen Debuts New Plant-Based Protein OptionVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Average Universal Basic Income Payments By StateC. Heslop
More Southern California Rain: The Next Pattern moves Into West Coast By End Month into First half of DecemberSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Witnesses of China’s Cultural Revolution to speak at online meeting hosted by Wende Museum on December 7D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
NBC Los Angeles
Irvine Illuminated: ‘Hikari — A Festival of Lights' at Tanaka Farms
"Loosely translated, 'Hikari' means 'shine' in Japanese," shares the Tanaka Farms team, a beautiful experiential quality that is sought by so many as the holidays grow near. We're looking for a bit of Hikari, or shine, in our friendships, in our adventures, in the music we enjoy and gifts we share.
NBC Los Angeles
3 Dead in Riverside House Fire Investigated as Homicide
Riverside police were investigating a suspicious house fire that left three people dead Friday as a homicide. The fire was reported at 11:01am in the 11200 block of Price Court in the La Sierra area, authorities said. Riverside police on scene said it was being investigated as a homicide, but...
NBC Los Angeles
Three People Shot in Hawthorne, One Struck by Vehicle
Three people suffered gunshot wounds in Hawthorne, possibly at a house party, authorities said Saturday. A watch commander at the Hawthorne Police Department confirmed that a shooting had occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Friday, adding that he had no other immediate information. Paramedics dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Friday to Rosecrans...
NBC Los Angeles
Three in Custody After Pursuit Through South Gate
At least three people were taken into custody after a pursuit through the South Gate area on Friday. Officers with the Bell police department were following a black sedan through the Bell and South Gate areas. The vehicle had suffered major damage to the front end. The driver went into...
NBC Los Angeles
Corona Thai Restaurant Owner and Son Confront Thieves
A Corona restaurant owner and his son say they confronted thieves who broke into their restaurant Thursday morning and were chased on the freeway. They say they fought back because they refused to be victims of theft again. The father and son who own a Thai restaurant, Thai Tuk Tuk,...
NBC Los Angeles
Costa Mesa Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Hurt
A search was continuing Friday for a suspect in a shooting that killed one person and left two others critically injured in Costa Mesa. Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Bay Street, according to Costa Mesa police. There was...
NBC Los Angeles
Activists Call for Charges Against LAPD Officer in Teen's Killing at Burlington Store
A group of civil rights advocates will gather downtown Friday to call on District Attorney George Gascón to file criminal charges against a Los Angeles police officer for the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a stray police bullet inside a North Hollywood clothing store.
NBC Los Angeles
Victim Identified in Possible Road Rage Shooting in Costa Mesa
Coroner's officials Saturday released the name of a man who was fatally wounded during a shooting in Costa Mesa that police believe was triggered by a minor traffic incident on Thanksgiving Day. The victim was identified as Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa, according to the Orange County coroner's office. Officers...
NBC Los Angeles
Season's Bleatings: Find Farm-Style Christmas Fun in Moorpark
Animals are so central to so many of our holiday observances, with hard-working reindeer, wintry bears, playful pups, Christmas cats, country sheep, and city mice adding an adorable aspect to oft-told tales. But connecting with critters isn't always at the top of our hustle-and-bustle schedule when Thanksgiving wraps and the...
NBC Los Angeles
Two in Custody After Short Pursuit Through Westlake Area
Two people are in custody after a short pursuit through the Westlake area on Friday. The driver of a blue sedan was seen traveling at slow speeds through surface streets as police units followed close behind. The pursuit came to a stop on West 2nd Street and South Rampart Boulevard...
NBC Los Angeles
Bystander Hit by Car Speeding Away From Anaheim Street Takeover
A bystander was hit by a car speeding away from a street takeover in Anaheim, leaving him with serious injuries Wednesday. Police arrived at Rio Vista Street and South Lane where a crowd had gathered to watch a street takeover. Video shows a red Mustang doing donuts in the street...
NBC Los Angeles
Woman Suspected of Smashing Car Windows in Covina Injured in Deputy Shooting
Several car windows were smashed by a woman with a metal object who went on a rampage in Covina before she was shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy, the agency said. The events unfolded at about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue....
NBC Los Angeles
Man Arrested, Accused of Intentionally Crashing Through Arcadia 7-Eleven
A Monrovia man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of causing a disturbance inside an Arcadia 7-Eleven store, then intentionally plowing his car into the convenience mart. The crash occurred at 6:55 a.m. Thursday at the store in the 1000 block of South Baldwin Avenue, according to Arcadia police. Officers...
